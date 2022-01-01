Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA: response teams not lockdowns if holiday brings Covid-19
The saying goes, “hope for the best, plan for the worst.” After crowded and energetic New Year’s Eve celebrations and extensive travel for the New Year’s holiday, the CCSA is making plans to handle the inevitable surge in Covid-19 infections. In order to curb any outbreaks resulting from the holiday, the CCSA has readied response teams to deploy to affected areas.
While they brace for new Covid-19 infections, the government insists they do not intend to reinstate any of the harsh lockdowns Thailand has suffered from over the last year. Instead, the response teams are designed to be able to implement disease control measures and treat infected patients quickly to quash viral spread.
Supot Malaniyom, the head of operations for the CCSA and secretary-general of the National Security Council, offered words of encouragement, saying if everyone follows the Ministry of Public Health’s regulations the Covid-19 pandemic will pass in time.
He said the government recognises that the New Year’s holiday will tempt many people to take part in risky activities and they are concerned for everyone in Thailand. The CCSA has asked public companies to use work from home plans for those who have travelled over the holiday similar to the government’s 7-day work from home policy.
The CCSA will meet during this first week of January to assess the Covid-19 situation and follow up on the plans and rules to handle it. Though lockdowns seem to be off the table, tighter regulations and other measures may be enacted if infections rise after the New Year’s holiday.
SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
CCSA: response teams not lockdowns if holiday brings Covid-19
Omicron variant found in triple-vaxxed woman in Nakhon Si Thammarat
“Thailand Trusted Destination” certification aimed at luring tourists
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Covid is starting to have economic effects, without government lockdowns or border closures
Thailand celebrated New Year’s Eve with fireworks, Covid-19 measures
Day 2 of 7 Dangerous Days sees 44 deaths, 426 road injuries
Maya Bay reopens today | VIDEOS
The world’s largest trade bloc launches today – January 1, 2022
Thai traditions for ringing in the New Year
Here’s what happened in Thailand in 2021
Meanwhile, in Thailand… Some of the weirdest stories of 2021
Water fights, dancing dragons, and dumpling soup: New Year traditions around Asia
UPDATE: Andrea Bocelli performs at Phuket’s to welcome in 2022
Doi Inthanon, Thailand’s highest peak, sees rush of New Year’s campers
Tourists flock to Koh Phangan for New Year’s beach party
Thailand – the 17th anniversary of the Indian Ocean Tsunami
TUI Nordic continue their European flights into Phuket
Israeli Covid-19 rule escapee facing charges, deportation
Malaysian government slammed over slow response to devastating floods
No cutoff date for those approved to enter Thailand under Test & Go, Sandbox
UPDATE: Israeli escapee given slap-on-the-wrist fine
Ministry of Tourism survey shows tourists enjoy Thailand in 2021
UPDATE: TUI Nordic to continue services into Phuket
Best places in Phuket to countdown for New Year 2022
Thailand Omicron update: More than 500 cases, many Test & Go travellers
Thailand News Today | Omicron slows down Thailands tourism for this new year
Thailand News Today | Possible added restrictions & Full Moon Party goes ahead
Is the new Boeing 737 Max safe to fly? A new book makes you wonder.
No cutoff date for approved Test&Go/Sandbox tourists to enter Thailand | GMT
Maya Bay reopens today | VIDEOS
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Israeli Covid-19 rule escapee facing charges, deportation
- Events4 days ago
Celebrate the festive season at Angsana Laguna Phuket
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
UPDATE: Israeli escapee given slap-on-the-wrist fine
- Transport4 days ago
Is the new Boeing 737 Max safe to fly? A new book makes you wonder.
- Krabi13 hours ago
Maya Bay reopens today | VIDEOS
- Events1 day ago
Tourists flock to Koh Phangan for New Year’s beach party
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok revises closure order, bars and nightclubs to stay closed until January 15
- Events4 days ago
Phangan’s Full Moon Party Countdown will go on but regulated