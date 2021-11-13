Coronavirus (Covid-19)
COVID-19 SATURDAY UPDATE: Provincial Totals
Today, the CCSA reported 7,057 new Covid-19 infections, down 248 since yesterday, and 55 Coronavirus-related deaths, up 4 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 1,982,458 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.
In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 7,393 recoveries, up 507 from yesterday. There are now 95,413 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, down 391 from yesterday, including 1,818 in the ICU and 430 on ventilators, figures that have mostly been dropping each day.
Of the new Covid-19 infections, 198 were found in correctional facilities, 336 were identified by community testing, and 6,508 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 2,893 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive until the positive cases are retested with RT-PCR tests.
OTHER COVID-19 NEWS
- Public Health Minister barred entry to Switzerland over vaccine requirements
- RT-PCR Covid-19 tests still required for international arrivals – CCSA
- List of provinces by the CCSA’s colour-coded zoning, in effect Tuesday
- Thailand to meet vaccination target a month ahead of schedule
- Thailand will give fourth vaccine for those who need it for travel
- Moderna vaccine rollout finally begins in Chiang Mai
- Covid-19 medications are a boon, but don’t replace vaccines
COVID-19 PROVINCIAL TOTALS
Provincial totals show the South of Thailand is the most concerning region, as well as the Greater Bangkok area. Chiang Mai continues its surge of Covid-19 infections while still reopening to tourism. Surat Thani is also seeing high infections rates with hospitals in Koh Phangan full and soliciting donations of beds and supplies to deal with an outbreak there far greater than the tourist island has seen throughout the pandemic.
The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:
|PROVINCE
|TODAY
|FROM YESTERDAY
|TOTAL
|1
|Bangkok
|667
|▼
|409,326
|7
|Songkhla
|463
|▼
|53,257
|24
|Chiang Mai
|455
|▲
|21,751
|10
|Pattani
|377
|▲
|42,258
|14
|Nakhon Si Thammarat
|346
|▼
|34,456
|2
|Samut Prakan
|251
|▲
|125,394
|25
|Surat Thani
|245
|▲
|21,282
|8
|Yala
|213
|▼
|44,393
|5
|Prisons
|198
|▼
|79,556
|3
|Chonburi
|189
|▼
|104,486
Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:
|RANK
|CENTRAL PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|1
|Bangkok
|667
|▼
|409,326
|4
|Samut Sakhon
|68
|▲
|93,118
|6
|Nonthaburi
|98
|▲
|58,153
|12
|Pathum Thani
|67
|▲
|38,948
|15
|Nakhon Pathom
|31
|▼
|33,985
|17
|Saraburi
|85
|▼
|30,837
|19
|Ayutthaya
|64
|▼
|30,359
|32
|Lopburi
|60
|▼
|16,969
|37
|Nakhon Sawan
|50
|▼
|15,234
|38
|Suphan Buri
|42
|▲
|13,632
|43
|Ang Thong
|7
|▼
|10,784
|44
|Samut Songkhram
|23
|•
|10,617
|45
|Nakhon Nayok
|22
|▼
|10,547
|46
|Phetchabun
|47
|▲
|10,285
|53
|Kamphaeng Phet
|13
|▼
|7,869
|55
|Phitsanulok
|85
|▼
|7,026
|56
|Sukhothai
|31
|▼
|6,020
|60
|Phichit
|23
|▼
|5,037
|67
|Uthai Thani
|0
|▼
|3,150
|68
|Sing Buri
|17
|▼
|3,098
|72
|Chai Nat
|8
|▲
|2,577
|RANK
|EASTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|3
|Chonburi
|189
|▼
|104,486
|9
|Rayong
|144
|▼
|43,121
|16
|Chachoengsao
|66
|▼
|33,581
|20
|Prachinburi
|111
|▼
|23,828
|27
|Chanthaburi
|117
|▲
|20,248
|36
|Sa Kaeo
|88
|▲
|15,536
|52
|Trat
|44
|▼
|8,034
|RANK
|NORTHERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|24
|Chiang Mai
|455
|▲
|21,751
|62
|Chiang Rai
|36
|▼
|4,733
|63
|Uttaradit
|10
|▲
|4,355
|70
|Lamphun
|19
|▲
|2,945
|71
|Lampang
|111
|▲
|2,937
|73
|Nan
|12
|▼
|2,544
|75
|Phayao
|45
|▲
|2,249
|77
|Mae Hong Son
|15
|▼
|1,970
|78
|Phrae
|9
|▲
|1,861
|RANK
|NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|18
|Nakhon Ratchasima
|101
|▼
|30,366
|26
|Khon Kaen
|183
|▲
|20,560
|28
|Ubon Ratchathani
|68
|▼
|19,810
|29
|Udon Thani
|96
|▼
|18,901
|30
|Surin
|29
|▲
|17,089
|31
|Buriram
|19
|▼
|17,047
|34
|Sisaket
|17
|▼
|16,483
|41
|Roi Et
|20
|▲
|12,817
|42
|Maha Sarakham
|11
|▲
|10,995
|47
|Chaiyaphum
|13
|▼
|10,214
|50
|Kalasin
|103
|▲
|9,441
|54
|Sakon Nakhon
|6
|•
|7,747
|59
|Yasothon
|13
|▲
|5,384
|61
|Nakhon Phanom
|11
|•
|4,954
|64
|Nong Bua Lamphu
|2
|▼
|4,348
|65
|Nong Khai
|17
|▼
|4,145
|66
|Loei
|15
|▲
|4,004
|69
|Amnat Charoen
|3
|▼
|2,984
|74
|Mukdahan
|3
|▲
|2,384
|76
|Bueng Kan
|5
|▼
|2,133
|RANK
|SOUTHERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|2
|Samut Prakan
|251
|▲
|125,394
|7
|Songkhla
|463
|▼
|53,257
|8
|Yala
|213
|▼
|44,393
|10
|Pattani
|377
|▲
|42,258
|11
|Narathiwat
|186
|•
|39,243
|14
|Nakhon Si Thammarat
|346
|▼
|34,456
|25
|Surat Thani
|245
|▲
|21,282
|35
|Phuket
|61
|▲
|15,558
|39
|Trang
|163
|▼
|13,581
|40
|Chumphon
|83
|▼
|13,460
|48
|Phatthalung
|114
|▲
|10,104
|49
|Ranong
|22
|▲
|9,528
|51
|Krabi
|97
|▲
|8,799
|57
|Satun
|98
|▲
|5,913
|58
|Phang Nga
|67
|▼
|5,561
|RANK
|WESTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|13
|Ratchaburi
|114
|▼
|38,631
|21
|Phetchaburi
|71
|▼
|23,109
|22
|Tak
|103
|▲
|22,623
|23
|Kanchanaburi
|98
|▼
|22,018
|33
|Prachuap Khiri Khan
|58
|▼
|16,752
|RANK
|PRISONS
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|5
|Prisons
|198
|▼
|79,556
SOURCE: CCSA
