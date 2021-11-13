Connect with us

COVID-19 SATURDAY UPDATE: Provincial Totals

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: 13 November Covid-19 provincial totals. (via The Thaiger)
image
image

Today, the CCSA reported 7,057 new Covid-19 infections, down 248 since yesterday, and 55 Coronavirus-related deaths, up 4 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 1,982,458 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 7,393 recoveries, up 507 from yesterday. There are now 95,413 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, down 391 from yesterday, including 1,818 in the ICU and 430 on ventilators, figures that have mostly been dropping each day.

 

Of the new Covid-19 infections, 198 were found in correctional facilities, 336 were identified by community testing, and 6,508 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 2,893 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive until the positive cases are retested with RT-PCR tests.

 

OTHER COVID-19 NEWS

COVID-19 PROVINCIAL TOTALS

Provincial totals show the South of Thailand is the most concerning region, as well as the Greater Bangkok area. Chiang Mai continues its surge of Covid-19 infections while still reopening to tourism. Surat Thani is also seeing high infections rates with hospitals in Koh Phangan full and soliciting donations of beds and supplies to deal with an outbreak there far greater than the tourist island has seen throughout the pandemic.

13NOV Covid-19 Tourist Provinces

 

The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:

PROVINCE TODAY FROM YESTERDAY TOTAL
1 Bangkok 667 409,326
7 Songkhla 463 53,257
24 Chiang Mai 455 21,751
10 Pattani 377 42,258
14 Nakhon Si Thammarat 346 34,456
2 Samut Prakan 251 125,394
25 Surat Thani 245 21,282
8 Yala 213 44,393
5 Prisons 198 79,556
3 Chonburi 189 104,486

 

Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:

RANK CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
1 Bangkok 667 409,326
4 Samut Sakhon 68 93,118
6 Nonthaburi 98 58,153
12 Pathum Thani 67 38,948
15 Nakhon Pathom 31 33,985
17 Saraburi 85 30,837
19 Ayutthaya 64 30,359
32 Lopburi 60 16,969
37 Nakhon Sawan 50 15,234
38 Suphan Buri 42 13,632
43 Ang Thong 7 10,784
44 Samut Songkhram 23 10,617
45 Nakhon Nayok 22 10,547
46 Phetchabun 47 10,285
53 Kamphaeng Phet 13 7,869
55 Phitsanulok 85 7,026
56 Sukhothai 31 6,020
60 Phichit 23 5,037
67 Uthai Thani 0 3,150
68 Sing Buri 17 3,098
72 Chai Nat 8 2,577
RANK EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
3 Chonburi 189 104,486
9 Rayong 144 43,121
16 Chachoengsao 66 33,581
20 Prachinburi 111 23,828
27 Chanthaburi 117 20,248
36 Sa Kaeo 88 15,536
52 Trat 44 8,034
RANK NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
24 Chiang Mai 455 21,751
62 Chiang Rai 36 4,733
63 Uttaradit 10 4,355
70 Lamphun 19 2,945
71 Lampang 111 2,937
73 Nan 12 2,544
75 Phayao 45 2,249
77 Mae Hong Son 15 1,970
78 Phrae 9 1,861
RANK NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
18 Nakhon Ratchasima 101 30,366
26 Khon Kaen 183 20,560
28 Ubon Ratchathani 68 19,810
29 Udon Thani 96 18,901
30 Surin 29 17,089
31 Buriram 19 17,047
34 Sisaket 17 16,483
41 Roi Et 20 12,817
42 Maha Sarakham 11 10,995
47 Chaiyaphum 13 10,214
50 Kalasin 103 9,441
54 Sakon Nakhon 6 7,747
59 Yasothon 13 5,384
61 Nakhon Phanom 11 4,954
64 Nong Bua Lamphu 2 4,348
65 Nong Khai 17 4,145
66 Loei 15 4,004
69 Amnat Charoen 3 2,984
74 Mukdahan 3 2,384
76 Bueng Kan 5 2,133
RANK SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
2 Samut Prakan 251 125,394
7 Songkhla 463 53,257
8 Yala 213 44,393
10 Pattani 377 42,258
11 Narathiwat 186 39,243
14 Nakhon Si Thammarat 346 34,456
25 Surat Thani 245 21,282
35 Phuket 61 15,558
39 Trang 163 13,581
40 Chumphon 83 13,460
48 Phatthalung 114 10,104
49 Ranong 22 9,528
51 Krabi 97 8,799
57 Satun 98 5,913
58 Phang Nga 67 5,561
RANK WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
13 Ratchaburi 114 38,631
21 Phetchaburi 71 23,109
22 Tak 103 22,623
23 Kanchanaburi 98 22,018
33 Prachuap Khiri Khan 58 16,752
RANK PRISONS TODAY TOTAL
5 Prisons 198 79,556

 

SOURCE: CCSA

SOURCE: CCSA

 

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Trending