COVID-19 SATURDAY UPDATE: Provincial Totals

Today, the CCSA reported 7,057 new Covid-19 infections, down 248 since yesterday, and 55 Coronavirus-related deaths, up 4 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 1,982,458 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 7,393 recoveries, up 507 from yesterday. There are now 95,413 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, down 391 from yesterday, including 1,818 in the ICU and 430 on ventilators, figures that have mostly been dropping each day.

Of the new Covid-19 infections, 198 were found in correctional facilities, 336 were identified by community testing, and 6,508 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 2,893 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive until the positive cases are retested with RT-PCR tests.

OTHER COVID-19 NEWS

COVID-19 PROVINCIAL TOTALS

Provincial totals show the South of Thailand is the most concerning region, as well as the Greater Bangkok area. Chiang Mai continues its surge of Covid-19 infections while still reopening to tourism. Surat Thani is also seeing high infections rates with hospitals in Koh Phangan full and soliciting donations of beds and supplies to deal with an outbreak there far greater than the tourist island has seen throughout the pandemic.

The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:

PROVINCE TODAY FROM YESTERDAY TOTAL 1 Bangkok 667 ▼ 409,326 7 Songkhla 463 ▼ 53,257 24 Chiang Mai 455 ▲ 21,751 10 Pattani 377 ▲ 42,258 14 Nakhon Si Thammarat 346 ▼ 34,456 2 Samut Prakan 251 ▲ 125,394 25 Surat Thani 245 ▲ 21,282 8 Yala 213 ▼ 44,393 5 Prisons 198 ▼ 79,556 3 Chonburi 189 ▼ 104,486

Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:

RANK CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 1 Bangkok 667 ▼ 409,326 4 Samut Sakhon 68 ▲ 93,118 6 Nonthaburi 98 ▲ 58,153 12 Pathum Thani 67 ▲ 38,948 15 Nakhon Pathom 31 ▼ 33,985 17 Saraburi 85 ▼ 30,837 19 Ayutthaya 64 ▼ 30,359 32 Lopburi 60 ▼ 16,969 37 Nakhon Sawan 50 ▼ 15,234 38 Suphan Buri 42 ▲ 13,632 43 Ang Thong 7 ▼ 10,784 44 Samut Songkhram 23 • 10,617 45 Nakhon Nayok 22 ▼ 10,547 46 Phetchabun 47 ▲ 10,285 53 Kamphaeng Phet 13 ▼ 7,869 55 Phitsanulok 85 ▼ 7,026 56 Sukhothai 31 ▼ 6,020 60 Phichit 23 ▼ 5,037 67 Uthai Thani 0 ▼ 3,150 68 Sing Buri 17 ▼ 3,098 72 Chai Nat 8 ▲ 2,577 RANK EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 3 Chonburi 189 ▼ 104,486 9 Rayong 144 ▼ 43,121 16 Chachoengsao 66 ▼ 33,581 20 Prachinburi 111 ▼ 23,828 27 Chanthaburi 117 ▲ 20,248 36 Sa Kaeo 88 ▲ 15,536 52 Trat 44 ▼ 8,034 RANK NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 24 Chiang Mai 455 ▲ 21,751 62 Chiang Rai 36 ▼ 4,733 63 Uttaradit 10 ▲ 4,355 70 Lamphun 19 ▲ 2,945 71 Lampang 111 ▲ 2,937 73 Nan 12 ▼ 2,544 75 Phayao 45 ▲ 2,249 77 Mae Hong Son 15 ▼ 1,970 78 Phrae 9 ▲ 1,861 RANK NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 18 Nakhon Ratchasima 101 ▼ 30,366 26 Khon Kaen 183 ▲ 20,560 28 Ubon Ratchathani 68 ▼ 19,810 29 Udon Thani 96 ▼ 18,901 30 Surin 29 ▲ 17,089 31 Buriram 19 ▼ 17,047 34 Sisaket 17 ▼ 16,483 41 Roi Et 20 ▲ 12,817 42 Maha Sarakham 11 ▲ 10,995 47 Chaiyaphum 13 ▼ 10,214 50 Kalasin 103 ▲ 9,441 54 Sakon Nakhon 6 • 7,747 59 Yasothon 13 ▲ 5,384 61 Nakhon Phanom 11 • 4,954 64 Nong Bua Lamphu 2 ▼ 4,348 65 Nong Khai 17 ▼ 4,145 66 Loei 15 ▲ 4,004 69 Amnat Charoen 3 ▼ 2,984 74 Mukdahan 3 ▲ 2,384 76 Bueng Kan 5 ▼ 2,133 RANK SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 2 Samut Prakan 251 ▲ 125,394 7 Songkhla 463 ▼ 53,257 8 Yala 213 ▼ 44,393 10 Pattani 377 ▲ 42,258 11 Narathiwat 186 • 39,243 14 Nakhon Si Thammarat 346 ▼ 34,456 25 Surat Thani 245 ▲ 21,282 35 Phuket 61 ▲ 15,558 39 Trang 163 ▼ 13,581 40 Chumphon 83 ▼ 13,460 48 Phatthalung 114 ▲ 10,104 49 Ranong 22 ▲ 9,528 51 Krabi 97 ▲ 8,799 57 Satun 98 ▲ 5,913 58 Phang Nga 67 ▼ 5,561 RANK WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 13 Ratchaburi 114 ▼ 38,631 21 Phetchaburi 71 ▼ 23,109 22 Tak 103 ▲ 22,623 23 Kanchanaburi 98 ▼ 22,018 33 Prachuap Khiri Khan 58 ▼ 16,752 RANK PRISONS TODAY TOTAL 5 Prisons 198 ▼ 79,556

SOURCE: CCSA

