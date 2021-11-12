Friday Covid Update: 7,305 new cases; provincial totals

51 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 19,934 with 19,840 of those fatalities during the latest wave, which was first recorded on April 1.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 7,305 new Covid-19 cases and 7,900 recoveries. There are now 95,804 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 2,004,274 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The latest wave has accounted for 1,975,411 of those infections.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 83,320,621 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 230,037 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 523,566 received their second dose, and 34,487 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.