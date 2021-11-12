RT-PCR Covid-19 tests still required for international arrivals – CCSA

After talk of whether to replace the mandatory RT-PCR Covid-19 test for international arrivals with the rapid antigen test kit method, the CCSA decided to continue to use RT-PCR tests to screen travellers upon arrival in Thailand.

The antigen test kits, or ATKs, will be used for travellers on days 6 and 7, or if they develop coronavirus symptoms, according to deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nopakun Natapanu, who gives the CCSA press briefing in English. He added that the current testing requirements will remain “until further studies are completed.”

Those arriving to Thailand under the quarantine exemption scheme must wait in temporary isolation in their hotel room until their results for their RT-PCR test come back. Using the ATK method would potentially allow those travellers to be free to immediately travel Thailand upon arrival.

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE