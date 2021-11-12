Thailand to meet vaccination target a month ahead of schedule

Thailand is on course to meet its Covid-19 vaccination target by the end of November – a month ahead of schedule. Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana says over 80% of people in Bangkok and in several other provinces have now been vaccinated. On Wednesday, the Department of Disease Control distributed another 11 million vaccine doses to the provinces. According to a Bangkok Post report, the 100 millionth dose will be administered before the end of this month.

Over 82 million doses have now been administered across the country, over 44 million of which are first doses and over 35 million being second doses. Nearly 3 million doses have been administered as third – or booster – doses, while 3,827 have been given as fourth doses. Over 86% of the students who registered to be vaccinated have now received their first dose, while around 11% are fully vaccinated.

The Bangkok Post reports that the Health Ministry will allocate more vaccines to the so-called “blue zones” to accelerate vaccination in areas that have re-opened for foreign tourism. Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says the vaccine rollout is having a positive effect, with overall infections and fatalities decreasing. The health minister adds that most deaths have been among the unvaccinated and is urging people who’ve yet to receive a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine to come forward.

“Vaccines are the primary factor that will keep people safe. When symptoms are not severe, infections can be more easily treated. Don’t be afraid of the vaccines.”

Anutin says his ministry plans to purchase so-called second-generation vaccines that are capable of dealing with new variants. However, this will be subject to receiving data that proves their efficacy.

“We have to be careful and plan carefully, especially after the easing of restrictions. I’ve instructed the ministry to stockpile vaccines and medicines and speed up rollout of booster shots.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post