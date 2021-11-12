Connect with us

Coronavirus Vaccines

Thailand to meet vaccination target a month ahead of schedule

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Facebook/Samut Prakan Hospital
image
image

Thailand is on course to meet its Covid-19 vaccination target by the end of November – a month ahead of schedule. Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana says over 80% of people in Bangkok and in several other provinces have now been vaccinated. On Wednesday, the Department of Disease Control distributed another 11 million vaccine doses to the provinces. According to a Bangkok Post report, the 100 millionth dose will be administered before the end of this month.

Over 82 million doses have now been administered across the country, over 44 million of which are first doses and over 35 million being second doses. Nearly 3 million doses have been administered as third – or booster – doses, while 3,827 have been given as fourth doses. Over 86% of the students who registered to be vaccinated have now received their first dose, while around 11% are fully vaccinated.

The Bangkok Post reports that the Health Ministry will allocate more vaccines to the so-called “blue zones” to accelerate vaccination in areas that have re-opened for foreign tourism. Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says the vaccine rollout is having a positive effect, with overall infections and fatalities decreasing. The health minister adds that most deaths have been among the unvaccinated and is urging people who’ve yet to receive a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine to come forward.

“Vaccines are the primary factor that will keep people safe. When symptoms are not severe, infections can be more easily treated. Don’t be afraid of the vaccines.”

Anutin says his ministry plans to purchase so-called second-generation vaccines that are capable of dealing with new variants. However, this will be subject to receiving data that proves their efficacy.

“We have to be careful and plan carefully, especially after the easing of restrictions. I’ve instructed the ministry to stockpile vaccines and medicines and speed up rollout of booster shots.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

image

Recent comments:
image
farang
2021-11-12 11:15
sorry for all the last post typos,think i got to excited on the topic and made quite a few typos!woops
image
RampantRabbit
2021-11-12 11:34
TRanslated for the gullible, population 70 million =HALF fully vaccinated although Sinocack is not the ultimate its better than nowt Over 82 million doses have now been administered across the country, over 44 million of which are first doses…
image
Poolie
2021-11-12 11:56
I like it. 42 minutes ago, farang said: if this is true,its high time to drop all the crap resyrictions and open to tourtist.with out all the crazy hoop jumping!!im sure the 450,000 workers they want from loas,burma,and cambodia…
image
Jason
2021-11-12 12:41
I see it....but I just don't believe it! If only governments world wide could only publish fully vaccinated percentages.
image
Jason
2021-11-12 12:46
Having said that, any drive toward high vaccination numbers is welcome. Good on the medical staff of Thailand on the front line, who have born the brunt of vaccination while caring for those infected. you have my full support and…
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

