Moderna vaccine rollout finally begins in Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai marked a step in the right direction yesterday as, after a months-long wait, the province began its first injections of the Moderna mRNA vaccine. The Northern province has been experiencing a spike in Covid-19 infection in the last few weeks that has made it one of the daily most infected provinces in Thailand, so the first batch of the Moderna vaccine is a needed and much welcomed sight.

Lanna Hospital in Mueang district of Chiang Mai received their allotment of Moderna vaccines and have begun administering them to the first set of recipients. The hospital is working with Thonburi Healthcare Group to distribute a total of 81,232 vaccines. The first drive is taking place over the next 12 days as the hospital aims to vaccinate 500 people per day while adhering to strict Covid-19 safety measures.

Patients are only allowed to enter the vaccination site 12 people at a time in order to maintain social distance and avoid congestion while seating outside in the main hospital building has been set up for those waiting for their injection.

In total the hospital and THG have 42,442 appointments on the books, some of which have been scheduled many months in advance in anticipation of yesterday’s launch. The first batch of Moderna vaccines in Chiang Mai will be given to 3,167 people. The first wave of the vaccine drive will continue from yesterday until November 23.

Chiang Mai has been hard-hit in recent weeks by the Covid-19 pandemic, with over 21,000 infections and 78 deaths in the province since the beginning of the more deadly third wave in April. Over 5,000 people are currently under treatment and yesterday saw 436 new infections and 3 deaths due to Covid-19.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

