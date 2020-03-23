Bye bye Bangkok, 1000s of workers head home | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Bye bye Bangkok, 1000s of workers head home
The Thai PM was asked over the weekend if there would be additional measures to tackle the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. He replied “We’re working on it.”
Bangkok’s lockdown-you-have-when-you’re-not-having-a-lockdown, is pushing 1,000s of casual and migrant workers out of the city ‘up country’ as Bangkok shutters many of its businesses. Many are heading home to Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos in a rush before the borders are closed.
188 new Covid-19 cases were announced yesterday taking Thailand’s toll to 599.
With so many businesses now closed around Bangkok, and the immediate five neighbouring provinces, workers are being laid off and heading home. After all, it’s only a few weeks until Songkran!
But the many closures announced over the weekend in Bangkok, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi and Pathum Thani, present a new problem for Thai officials and new opportunities for the Covid-19 virus.
An estimated 80,000 people boarded cramped buses on Sunday with major traffic jams around the Mo Chit bus terminal. Migrant workers were rushing to national borders to neighbouring countries before the Thai borders close them completely.
The Interior Ministry meanwhile alerted provincial governors to “keep an eye on people from Bangkok heading for their provinces amid fears they would further spread the disease”. They asked transport agencies to implement social distancing measures as people are expected to travel home. They asked transport companies to “screen passengers before boarding, to practise social distancing while away, and to clean and disinfect vehicles before and after the trips”.
Too late. They’re already in border provinces to Bangkok’s west, north and east creating more crowds at border checkpoints.
Transport officials were also being instructed to obtain contact information from passengers too. Whether any of this has actually happened during the weekend exodus is anyone’s guess.
Meanwhile, the Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam spoke on Saturday explaining that the government had considered “several measures to tackle the spread of the novel coronavirus”.
He said the Bangkok ‘lockdown’ was highly sensitive and would adversely impact people and businesses.
“The government has thought about it and we’re waiting for a signal from medical authorities. The prime minister is listening to opinions of medical and public health experts. Still, the government will have to consider people’s safety as well as their convenience.”
At the daily news briefing yesterday, authorities confirmed that there were two groups identified.
Of the first group of 65 new cases, 21 of them were linked to the ‘Boxing cluster’ scattered around Bangkok, Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Chon Buri, Phatthalung, Phra and Samut Prakan provinces. Another 5 cases were related to entertainment venues. 2 were linked to religious activity in northern Malaysia, and 37 who were close contacts of the other patients.
The second group lists 15 new Covd-19 patients. 6 Thai returning from overseas, 2 foreign students and 7 workers who had been selling lottery tickets or food at boxing stadiums.
The remaining cases were being investigated.
Officials concerned about people heading ‘up country’ after being put off work
Bangkok’s next door provinces are imposing increased preventative measures to deal with Thailand’s current surge of Covid-19 cases by closing a range of retail business, starting today. The closures are set to add a wave of newly-unemployed who may decide to head home for the annual Songkran early, and that’s a problem.
The provinces that have followed the lead from Bangkok, are Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon. The measures, in place until at least April 12, echo the ramping up of closures in and around Bangkok yesterday. It is likely that similar measures will be rolled out to other high risk areas of the country as local cases start to build.
Today Phuket became the province with the third highest number of reported cases, 13. Behind the two leading provinces of Bangkok and Samut Prakan (which is directly to the south east of Bangkok). Thailand now has 399 cases since 188 were announced late this morning.
Yesterday the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration imposed new closures and restrictions, effective from today. They include closing of shopping malls, sport gyms, hair and beauty salons. On-site dining is now banned though food shops and restaurants can open but only for take-away orders and home delivery. (Expect to see a lot more of those motorbikes with pink and green boxes on the back)
Even though the government ‘postponed’ Thai New Year (Songkran) this year, the government fears that people will still return to their home provinces anyway, perhaps earlier than the usual April 13 holiday if they’ve already been laid off. Officials fear these increased movements around the Kingdom could exacerbate the current rise in cases.
The Thai Disease Control Department is instructing provincial leaders to screen, track and arrange preventive measures in an attempt to limit possible further spread of Covid-19. The instructions may be more wishful thinking than a firm instruction that could actually limit a wider and faster spread of the virus.
Among the measures proposed by the Disease Control Department…
- Setting up of teams of volunteers, at district and village levels, to monitor the returnees.
- Preparation of profiles on those travelling from Bangkok and its suburbs, effective from today (Sunday).
- Informing returnees of the need to isolate themselves and to avoid close contact with other people, including their family members, and the need to monitor their health for 14 days after arrival.
- Strict compliance with the advice of health officials, such as frequent hand cleansing, the wearing of face masks and seeking medical advice if they develop a fever or difficulty breathing.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration today issued a clarification over the extent of the retail business closures. It stated that all restaurants and food outlets in shopping malls and hypermarkets, and street food outlets may continue to operate by offering delivery/takeaway food only, with the exception of food outlets in airports, which can offer in house dining.
Commercial bank branches in shopping centres can continue to open.
The official order listed the following establishments…
• Spa, health and massage parlours
• Weight loss clinics
• Skating and roller blade rings
• Beauty salons
• Bowling alleys
• Theme parks
• Tattoo parlours
• Nurseries
• Cock-fight rings
• Conference facilities
• Exhibition halls
• Amulet trading grounds
• Markets (excluding markets that offer fresh food, vegetables and food stalls)
• All shopping malls (excluding the supermarket section)
• All public and private educational institutions
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Bangkok’s five surrounding provinces also enforce closures, supermarkets stay open
Five provinces neighbouring the Thai capital are now following suit and ordering the temporary closure of some shops and stores from today up to April 12. The five provinces are Samut Prakarn, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi and Pathumthani. The efforts are designed to slow the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus in and around Greater Bangkok. Yesterday 89 new cases were announced for Thailand taking the current total to 411 cases. Full list of closures below.
The communicable diseases committees of each of the five provinces decided yesterday to take the lead from the Bangkok Metropolitan Authority. They all stressed that there is no need for panic buying as there is no shortage of food and consumables.
Yesterday, following the announcement from the BMA, supermarkets around the capital had a sudden surge of panic buyers.
The affected venues covered in the closures are department stores and some places where the public gather BUT exempts supermarkets and convenience stores. For their part, CP All, the owners of the country’s 7-11 stores, says they WILL remain open at this time. The only difference is that people will not be able to sit down at the chairs and tables in some stores after buying their food.
Meanwhile, some provinces bordering foreign countries are temporarily closing some permanent crossings in a move to slow the escalation of the Covid-19 situation.
The official order listed the following establishments…
Bangkok closures – the details and the panic buying
After today’s announcement from the BMA that the closures around the city would be ramped up, supermarkets started filling up as the shelves started becoming increasingly empty. The additions to the closure list is the latest efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19 around the Thai capital.
Bangkokians have started to stock up on essential goods after the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration announced the closure of many retail businesses. Included are bowling alleys, public swimming pools and golf courses, starting Sunday.
Pubs and bars, cinemas and massage parlours in Bangkok were closed earlier this week.
Today the Bangkok centre for disease control announced an additional 89 new cases in Thailand, taking the total to 411 cases.
Now all department stores and shopping centres will also be closed, except for their supermarkets and pharmacies. Food-shops and restaurants will be allowed to remain open BUT serve only home delivery orders. Grocery stores, supermarkets and convenience stores will stay open, but in-store eateries will be closed.
Markets, with the exception of fresh foods sections, must also close down.
The measures have been rolled out to at least April 12.The official order listed the following establishments…
The Bangkok governor is also seeking cooperation from private companies to allow their employees to work at home, and from state agencies to arrange staggered working schedules.
After invoking Section 35 of the Infectious Disease Act, Bangkok’s governor Aswin Kwanmuag appealed to residents to “stay calm and refrain from stockpiling food, assuring that all food shops, and restaurants which offer take-home or delivery of cooked food, traditional fresh markets and supermarkets will remain operational”.
But his well-intentioned assurances didn’t help as car park spots started filling up at the city’s supermarkets.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
