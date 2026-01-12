Buffalo bolts from slaughterhouse into Chiang Mai snooker shop

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 12, 2026, 10:20 AM
78 1 minute read
Photo via Chiang Mai News

Key insights from the news

  • A buffalo escaped from a slaughterhouse in Chiang Mai on January 11, causing chaos by crashing through a snooker shop's glass entrance around 9:30 am.
  • Witnesses reported that the buffalo charged into the shop, prompting customers and staff to flee, but no injuries occurred during the incident.
  • Police secured the buffalo after it briefly wandered inside the shop and exited through the rear door, with CCTV footage capturing the event.
  • A nun intervened and purchased the buffalo from its owner, intending to provide it with a better life after its near fate at the slaughterhouse.

A buffalo escaped from a slaughterhouse yesterday morning, January 11, causing chaos as it smashed through the glass entrance of a snooker shop, sending customers and staff fleeing.

The incident occurred around 9.30am when police from Mueang Chiang Mai Police Station received reports that a buffalo had broken loose and was running wild on the streets. Witnesses said the animal charged into the shop after galloping down the main road, causing significant damage to the front window.

CCTV footage captured the moment the buffalo smashed through the shopfront glass, sending snooker players and staff scrambling. One witness said he was lining up a shot when he heard shouting outside, saw the buffalo charging in, dropped his cue, and ran for his life.

Once inside, the buffalo wandered briefly through the shop before exiting through the rear door. CH7 News reported that no one was injured during the incident, and the animal remained unharmed.

Officials arrived on the scene and were able to safely secure the buffalo. It was later revealed that the animal had escaped from a nearby slaughterhouse and was likely moments away from being killed before it bolted.

In an unexpected turn, a nun approached the buffalo’s owner and requested to buy its freedom, which he accepted, handing the animal over to her care. The nun reportedly intends to look after the buffalo and give it a better life moving forward.

Similarly, back in July, a pig that had fallen off a livestock transport vehicle caused a brief traffic slowdown on Bangkok’s Rama II Road after it was spotted wandering across several lanes. Remarkably, the pig suffered no visible injuries during its stroll and continued on its unexpected adventure with ease. Authorities said no accidents or injuries were reported as a result of the pig’s highway escapade.

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.