Buffalo bolts from slaughterhouse into Chiang Mai snooker shop

A buffalo escaped from a slaughterhouse yesterday morning, January 11, causing chaos as it smashed through the glass entrance of a snooker shop, sending customers and staff fleeing.

The incident occurred around 9.30am when police from Mueang Chiang Mai Police Station received reports that a buffalo had broken loose and was running wild on the streets. Witnesses said the animal charged into the shop after galloping down the main road, causing significant damage to the front window.

CCTV footage captured the moment the buffalo smashed through the shopfront glass, sending snooker players and staff scrambling. One witness said he was lining up a shot when he heard shouting outside, saw the buffalo charging in, dropped his cue, and ran for his life.

Once inside, the buffalo wandered briefly through the shop before exiting through the rear door. CH7 News reported that no one was injured during the incident, and the animal remained unharmed.

Officials arrived on the scene and were able to safely secure the buffalo. It was later revealed that the animal had escaped from a nearby slaughterhouse and was likely moments away from being killed before it bolted.

In an unexpected turn, a nun approached the buffalo’s owner and requested to buy its freedom, which he accepted, handing the animal over to her care. The nun reportedly intends to look after the buffalo and give it a better life moving forward.

Similarly, back in July, a pig that had fallen off a livestock transport vehicle caused a brief traffic slowdown on Bangkok’s Rama II Road after it was spotted wandering across several lanes. Remarkably, the pig suffered no visible injuries during its stroll and continued on its unexpected adventure with ease. Authorities said no accidents or injuries were reported as a result of the pig’s highway escapade.