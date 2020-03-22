Coronavirus (Covid-19)
The Thaiger, punching on in tough times
The Thaiger is a small, dedicated team who have been working overtime to keep up the flow of accurate (as best we can) information over the past two and a half months as the coronavirus story has evolved.
But we’re a small business, like many others, and have a lot of pressures on us to keep punching on whilst so many businesses around us close. Many of these business owners are friends and there are thousands of others affected at this time too.
Even we’ve had to make some really difficult decisions over the past week and, as a result, are about 60% the size we were only a week ago. From tomorrow all our operations will be home based, for the benefit and safety of our staff. Some things will simply become more difficult but we’ll work through that and hopefully you won’t notice the difference.
Things are tough, and it will get a lot tougher in coming weeks and months. Thailand, and The Thaiger will emerge once things calm down, humbled and changed. We know we are not alone in this farrago and have great empathy for the thousands upon thousands who are facing profound changes in their lives.
Some of our media peers won’t survive this mess.
But…
…we have committed to keep providing the same level of news, in Thai, English and Vietnamese, throughout the coming months. We promise that we’ll continue to be accurate and timely, to-the-point and across various technologies so you can keep up to date with all the stuff that really matters at the moment. We also promise not to sensationalise what’s happening, as if it’s not sensational enough!
And we hope to bring you some non-coronavirus news when we can, and a few good news stories when they pop up.
Stay safe and best wishes.
The Thaiger Team – Tim, Noom, Pruek, Tung, Ploy, Goff, Seb, Reuben, Bibi, Mas, Up, Paulie and Mike.
Officials concerned about people heading ‘up country’ after being put off work
Bangkok’s next door provinces are imposing increased preventative measures to deal with Thailand’s current surge of Covid-19 cases by closing a range of retail business, starting today. The closures are set to add a wave of newly-unemployed who may decide to head home for the annual Songkran early, and that’s a problem.
The provinces that have followed the lead from Bangkok, are Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon. The measures, in place until at least April 12, echo the ramping up of closures in and around Bangkok yesterday. It is likely that similar measures will be rolled out to other high risk areas of the country as local cases start to build.
Today Phuket became the province with the third highest number of reported cases, 13. Behind the two leading provinces of Bangkok and Samut Prakan (which is directly to the south east of Bangkok). Thailand now has 399 cases since 188 were announced late this morning.
Yesterday the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration imposed new closures and restrictions, effective from today. They include closing of shopping malls, sport gyms, hair and beauty salons. On-site dining is now banned though food shops and restaurants can open but only for take-away orders and home delivery. (Expect to see a lot more of those motorbikes with pink and green boxes on the back)
Even though the government ‘postponed’ Thai New Year (Songkran) this year, the government fears that people will still return to their home provinces anyway, perhaps earlier than the usual April 13 holiday if they’ve already been laid off. Officials fear these increased movements around the Kingdom could exacerbate the current rise in cases.
The Thai Disease Control Department is instructing provincial leaders to screen, track and arrange preventive measures in an attempt to limit possible further spread of Covid-19. The instructions may be more wishful thinking than a firm instruction that could actually limit a wider and faster spread of the virus.
Among the measures proposed by the Disease Control Department…
- Setting up of teams of volunteers, at district and village levels, to monitor the returnees.
- Preparation of profiles on those travelling from Bangkok and its suburbs, effective from today (Sunday).
- Informing returnees of the need to isolate themselves and to avoid close contact with other people, including their family members, and the need to monitor their health for 14 days after arrival.
- Strict compliance with the advice of health officials, such as frequent hand cleansing, the wearing of face masks and seeking medical advice if they develop a fever or difficulty breathing.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration today issued a clarification over the extent of the retail business closures. It stated that all restaurants and food outlets in shopping malls and hypermarkets, and street food outlets may continue to operate by offering delivery/takeaway food only, with the exception of food outlets in airports, which can offer in house dining.
Commercial bank branches in shopping centres can continue to open.
The official order listed the following establishments…
• Spa, health and massage parlours
• Weight loss clinics
• Skating and roller blade rings
• Beauty salons
• Bowling alleys
• Theme parks
• Golf courses & driving rangesPublic swimming pools
• Tattoo parlours
• Nurseries
• Cock-fight rings
• Conference facilities
• Exhibition halls
• Amulet trading grounds
• Markets (excluding markets that offer fresh food, vegetables and food stalls)
• All shopping malls (excluding the supermarket section)
• All public and private educational institutions
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Chiang Rai
Chiang Rai reports first coronavirus cases
The Thai Health Department reported 89 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, two of which are in Chiang Rai Province. (188 new cases were reported today, Sunday, bringing Thailand’s total to 599.) Both Chiang Rai patients are being treated in hospital and have provided medical authorities with lists of those they have been in contact with. Chiang Rai health officials have placed those people under 14 day quarantine.
Health officials say 32 people in Greater Bangkok and surrounding provinces contracted the virus from people infected during a boxing match at Lumphini stadium, while 6 cases were linked to a mosque in Malaysia and were reported in the southern provinces of Pattani, Narathiwat and Yala.
Of the accumulated total of 599 confirmed cases, 42 have fully recovered, while 557 remain in hospital. One man has died from complications related to the virus.
The health department says recent new cases are mainly young people who socialised normally and did not adopt social distancing. They urge people to stay one metre away from others (most international medical authorities say 2 metres), skip social activities and nonessential travel, avoid crowded areas, work at home if possible and frequently sanitise their hands and surroundings .
Health officials also advise people who have been in high risk places such as boxing stadiums, entertainment venues; cockfighting rings, cinemas and theaters to self-isolate for 14 days.
“If they have no symptoms – fever, coughing, sore throat, runny nose, muscle pains – they need not be tested.”
“Without the symptoms, the possibility of being tested positive is very low. Getting tested without the symptoms will therefore give people a false sense of security, leading to complacency.”
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Sa Kaeo closes 19 Cambodian border checkpoints – Covid-19
Despite denials only days ago, all 19 checkpoints in the eastern province of Sa Kaeo, two permanent and 17 temporary, along the border with Cambodia will be temporarily closed in a bid to stem the spread of the Covid-19 coronivirus. Thai health officials announced a new total of 599 cases. Read that story HERE.
The order, dated yesterday, signed by governor Voraphan Suwannus, is effective from Monday (tomorrow) until April 5.
Under the order, all persons and vehicles are forbidden to travel in or out through these checkpoints, with the exception of goods vehicles and pushcarts and their operators.
This morning from 10am, Voraphan, was scheduled to hold a meeting with Um Reatrey, the governor of Cambodia’s Bantey Meanchey province, to discuss measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus between the two border areas.
As of yesterday, 65 people in Sa Kaeo had been tested for the coronavirus. Of those, 47 tested negative, while 18 others were awaiting test results.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
