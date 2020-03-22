The Thaiger, punching on in tough times | The Thaiger

The Thaiger is a small, dedicated team who have been working overtime to keep up the flow of accurate (as best we can) information over the past two and a half months as the coronavirus story has evolved.

But we’re a small business, like many others, and have a lot of pressures on us to keep punching on whilst so many businesses around us close. Many of these business owners are friends and there are thousands of others affected at this time too.

Even we’ve had to make some really difficult decisions over the past week and, as a result, are about 60% the size we were only a week ago. From tomorrow all our operations will be home based, for the benefit and safety of our staff. Some things will simply become more difficult but we’ll work through that and hopefully you won’t notice the difference.

Things are tough, and it will get a lot tougher in coming weeks and months. Thailand, and The Thaiger will emerge once things calm down, humbled and changed. We know we are not alone in this farrago and have great empathy for the thousands upon thousands who are facing profound changes in their lives.

Some of our media peers won’t survive this mess.

But…

…we have committed to keep providing the same level of news, in Thai, English and Vietnamese, throughout the coming months. We promise that we’ll continue to be accurate and timely, to-the-point and across various technologies so you can keep up to date with all the stuff that really matters at the moment. We also promise not to sensationalise what’s happening, as if it’s not sensational enough!

And we hope to bring you some non-coronavirus news when we can, and a few good news stories when they pop up.

Stay safe and best wishes.

The Thaiger Team – Tim, Noom, Pruek, Tung, Ploy, Goff, Seb, Reuben, Bibi, Mas, Up, Paulie and Mike.