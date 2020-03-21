Bangkok’s five surrounding provinces also enforce closures, supermarkets stay open | The Thaiger

Five provinces neighbouring the Thai capital are now following suit and ordering the temporary closure of some shops and stores from today up to April 12. The five provinces are Samut Prakarn, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi and Pathumthani. The efforts are designed to slow the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus in and around Greater Bangkok. Yesterday 89 new cases were announced for Thailand taking the current total to 411 cases. Full list of closures below.

The communicable diseases committees of each of the five provinces decided yesterday to take the lead from the Bangkok Metropolitan Authority. They all stressed that there is no need for panic buying as there is no shortage of food and consumables.

Yesterday, following the announcement from the BMA, supermarkets around the capital had a sudden surge of panic buyers.

The affected venues covered in the closures are department stores and some places where the public gather BUT exempts supermarkets and convenience stores. For their part, CP All, the owners of the country’s 7-11 stores, says they WILL remain open at this time. The only difference is that people will not be able to sit down at the chairs and tables in some stores after buying their food.

Meanwhile, some provinces bordering foreign countries are temporarily closing some permanent crossings in a move to slow the escalation of the Covid-19 situation.

The official order listed the following establishments…

Spa, health and massage parlours

Weight loss clinics

Skating and roller blade rings

Beauty salons

Bowling alleys

Theme parks

Golf courses & driving rangesPublic swimming pools

Tattoo parlours

Nurseries

Cock-fight rings

Conference facilities

Exhibition halls

Amulet trading grounds

Markets (excluding markets that offer fresh food, vegetables and food stalls)

All shopping malls (excluding the supermarket section)

All public and private educational institutions