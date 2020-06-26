Bangkok buses to ease social distancing requirements in Phase 5 as schools reopen | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Bangkok buses to ease social distancing requirements in Phase 5 as schools reopen
In the fifth stage of Thailand’s easing of Emergency Decree lockdown measures, the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority plans to ease social distancing measures public buses to accommodate the increase in commuters after schools reopen on July 1.
“In the fifth phase of the easing of Covid-19 lockdown, which will start on July 1, the government will allow schools and many entertainment venues to reopen, while the Ministry of Transport will allow public vehicles to carry passengers at 70% of capacity. The BMTA will therefore relax the social distancing measures that have been implemented on public buses for almost 2 months, as we expect that after July 1 the number of commuters will jump to over 900,000 per day.”
The measures that the BMTA will employ after July 1…
- Plying its full fleet of buses, around 3,000 per day, and increasing the number of trips during rush hours. All buses will be cleaned thoroughly with disinfectants before commencing service and will be equipped with alcohol gel dispensers at the entrance.
- Allowing a maximum of 10 standing passengers with a 1 metre distance between them as marked on the floor. Buses that reach capacity will display a sign on the windshield to inform commuters waiting at bus stops.
- Some bench seats (for 2 passengers) will be allowed for those who travel together or are from the same family. Previously only 1 passenger was allowed to sit on a bench seat.
“The other measures that we have been employing, such as checking alcohol level, blood pressure and temperature of all staff every day, will still be in place after July 1, while all staff and passengers must wear face masks all the time while on the bus. Passengers are also encouraged to scan the QR code to check in and check out via Thai Chana mobile application to log their travel record, which will be helpful in tracing the spread of Covid-19.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Crime
Dozens arrested in money laundering and drugs case
61 people have been arrested in one of Thailand’s biggest money laundering cases of the year, said to be worth more than 10 billion baht. The suspects are believed to be part of a drug syndicate and money laundering network, allegedly run by a 45 year old Chinese man identified as “Chien Ma,” who was caught earlier in Bangkok.
Provincial police say the arrest of the 61, some of whom were flown from the southern province of Trang to Chiang Mai yesterday, is the culmination of an investigation that’s lasted more than a year. At a media briefing by the Provincial Police Region 5, which covers northern Thailand, officers reported seizing more than 700 passbooks with 10.1 billion baht in assets.
The PPR5 commissioner says the investigation was launched on March 28 last year when police seized millions of meth pills from suspects in Chiang Rai’s Ban Du village. The money trail linked the suspects to another drug ring based in the Central region.
Evidence proved the ring transferred large sums to buy drugs from the suspects, and the transfers implicated a number of import/export firms. Police believe they were created as fronts to launder drug money. 49 bank accounts held by the firms were all traced back to Chien.
The implicated businesses imported foreign goods and exported commodities including farm products, seafood and meat. The police commissioner says the businesses were set up to launder money generated by the drug syndicate. After the firms exported goods to China, they were later re-exported to companies which belonged to drug syndicate in Myanmar. It’s not known whether the probe will extend to that country.
Chien’s alleged network collaborated with at least 3 smaller drug gangs run by a female former model, a temple abbot in Myanmar and an influential businesswoman in Trang. The commisioner says police arrested the 61 in a series of raids over 6 days starting June 16 in Trang. In addition to the 61 suspects, police also identified 13 prison inmates belonging to Chien’s alleged network.
Police in northern Thailand say they’re still tracking 35 others in the gang, and that Chien confessed to managing the transfers of the money, both before and after it was laundered. They say many people were paid 1,000 baht by Chien’s network to open bank accounts to facilitate the transfers.
They will also face charges as accessories to money laundering money and possibly be investigated by the Revenue Department.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Bangkok
Bangkok school accused of cafeteria corruption by watchdog group
One Bangkok school is under fire after it was revealed that ‘free’ milk is being sold for 5 baht a cup and the provided breakfast is just cheap instant noodles. The Thai Anti-Corruption Club Facebook page has been posting photos of the cheap breakfast and has sparked discussion about where the money allocated for student food is going.
Napat Food Company was hired by the Wat Yannawa School at 200,000 baht a month to make food dishes at 40 baht per person. The canteen staff is allegedly making cheaper dishes for the students, like instant noodles with chicken and omelettes, which cost around 15 baht per portion.
One video posted by the group shows the state-subsidised milk, intended to be free for the students, being dumped into a pot. The group also claims the milk is being sold to the students at 5 baht per cup.
“It makes me wonder where the budget has gone.”
The watchdog group also said parents are prohibited from entering the school’s canteen. They say teachers and staff were told to sell snacks to the students and surveillance cameras were installed to watch them.
SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Facebook
เปิดคลิปโรงเรียนวัดยานนาวา กรณีนำบะหมี่กึ่งสำเร็จรูปมาเป็นอาหารเช้า และนำนมโรงเรียนมาขาย…ต้นเรื่อง : https://bit.ly/2Ynl6hk https://bit.ly/2Z2zdrh#อย่าโกงเด็ก#ผู้ว่าฯอัศวินโรงเรียนวัดยานนาวา สำนักงานเขตสาทร กรุงเทพมหานคร – Watyannawa Schoolสำนักงานเขตสาทร : Sathon BMAสำนักงานคณะกรรมการป้องกันและปราบปรามการทุจริตแห่งชาติ
Posted by ชมรมstrongต้านทุจริตประเทศไทย on Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Economy
JLL sees bright future for post-Covid Thai real estate market
Thailand’s hospitality industry has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic and Bangkok’s serviced apartments are no exception. A study by property consultant Jones Lang LaSalle indicates that serviced apartments have generally fared better than hotels in current and past times of distress. The report expects the pandemic to boost the growing trend of mixed-use premises offering hotel rooms and serviced apartments in a single development, as well as continuing interest from local and regional developers in developing standalone serviced apartments.
JLL’s study monitored international grade hotels and serviced apartments across Bangkok from January to April 2020. Findings show that over 80% of the city’s serviced apartments remained open at the end of April, with the average occupancy rates declining 30% year-on-year. During the same period, the majority of hotels across the city were shut down and those that remained open saw occupancies drop by nearly 50% year on year, many into single digits.
“Whilst the ongoing tourism market slump has forced the majority of hotels across Thailand to close their doors in order to lower their fixed costs, most of the Bangkok’s serviced apartments have remained open to serve long-stay guests,” according to Pimpanga Yomchinda, Vice President, Investment Sales Asia, JLL Hotels and Hospitality Group.
“Tourists or short-stay guests represent a smaller demand source in Bangkok’s serviced apartment sector. Though we have seen serviced apartments shifting their guest acquisition strategies by increasing the portion of short-stay guests in recent years, long-stay guests, most of whom are expatriates, have remained their top source of demand. This explains why the serviced apartment sector has felt relatively smaller impact from Covid-19 than hotels that rely more on short-stay demand from tourists.”
JLL’s study indicates that historically, the average distribution between short- and long-stay guests in serviced apartments has been 25/75 with a gradual shift in recent years to 40/60. The majority of hotels don’t have long-stay guests. While most traditional hotels don’t target long-stay guests, there has been a recent trend in hotels expanding into the extended-stay market, notably Bangkok Marriott Hotel the Surawong and the upcoming Novotel Living Bangkok Sukhumvit 34.
Alex Sigeda, Vice President, Strategic Advisory & Asset Management, says “With core demand from long-stay customer base, serviced apartments have proven more resilient than other hospitality segments in times of crisis. A similar pattern was witnessed during past events that had major effects on Thailand’s tourism industry, such as the Great Flood in 2011, political unrest in 2013-2014 and the Thai baht appreciation in 2019.”
Whilst the Covid-19 outbreak crisis has led to many new normals in the hospitality industry, JLL expects the pandemic to also accelerate the emergence of a hybrid accommodation development format that combines hotel and serviced apartments.
“As investment asset classes, serviced apartments and hotels have their respective advantages and disadvantages. The former generally offers a more efficient and stable operation that keeps the operator relatively safe in a down market. The latter generally offers more yielding opportunities during periods of high demand, given a more flexible inventory without long-stay offerings,” according to Sigeda.
To help bridge the gap between these two models, regional and global operators have been introducing a number of hybrid options into their brand stables, focusing on short-stay demand, while still reserving a portion of their room inventory for the long-stay segment, according to Pimpanga.
"We expect this trend to grow further as operators have realized complementary advantages of the two accommodation types. Among the recent examples in Bangkok are Staybridge Suites Thonglor by IHG and the upcoming Lyf Sukhumvit 8 by Ascott."
