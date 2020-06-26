Covid 19 update: 4 new imported cases found in quarantine (June 26) | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Covid 19 update: 4 new imported cases found in quarantine (June 26)

Jack Burton

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

Covid 19 update: 4 new imported cases found in quarantine (June 26)
PHOTO: Andalou Agency
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says that 4 women tested positive for Covid-19 in state quarantine over the previous 24 hour period. There have been no domestic Covid-19 cases for 32 days.

Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin reports that 2 of the women, 22 and 27 years old, showed symptoms upon returning from Sudan on June 24 and were diagnosed positive the same day. The 22 year old had a high fever while the other had lost her sense of smell.

2 other female passengers, both masseuses and aged 32 and 53, were asymptomatic. They had returned from the United Arab Emirates on June 13 but didn’t test positive until June 24.

2 more patients are reported to have fully recovered and returned home.

As of today, the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak began stands at 3,162 (2,444 domestic cases and found 225 in state quarantine). 64 are under treatment and 3,040 have recovered, making the recovery rate well above 96%. There have been 58 deaths.

Globally, the total number of confirmed cases has surpassed 9.7 million, up by 183,000 since yesterday – the highest increase on a single day; 5.2 million have recovered while deaths have exceeded 490,000. Thailand is now 94th among countries with the highest number of confirmed cases.

Dr Taweesin encouraged people to remain cautious as the situation around the world is getting more serious. China and New Zealand, both thought to have eliminated the virus, have recently seen new cases.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

News Categories:
Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Bangkok buses to ease social distancing requirements in Phase 5 as schools reopen

Jack Burton

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 26, 2020

By

Bangkok buses to ease social distancing requirements in Phase 5 as schools reopen
PHOTO: Klook

In the fifth stage of Thailand’s easing of Emergency Decree lockdown measures, the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority plans to ease social distancing measures public buses to accommodate the increase in commuters after schools reopen on July 1.

“In the fifth phase of the easing of Covid-19 lockdown, which will start on July 1, the government will allow schools and many entertainment venues to reopen, while the Ministry of Transport will allow public vehicles to carry passengers at 70% of capacity. The BMTA will therefore relax the social distancing measures that have been implemented on public buses for almost 2 months, as we expect that after July 1 the number of commuters will jump to over 900,000 per day.”

The measures that the BMTA will employ after July 1…

  • Plying its full fleet of buses, around 3,000 per day, and increasing the number of trips during rush hours. All buses will be cleaned thoroughly with disinfectants before commencing service and will be equipped with alcohol gel dispensers at the entrance.
  • Allowing a maximum of 10 standing passengers with a 1 metre distance between them as marked on the floor. Buses that reach capacity will display a sign on the windshield to inform commuters waiting at bus stops.
  • Some bench seats (for 2 passengers) will be allowed for those who travel together or are from the same family. Previously only 1 passenger was allowed to sit on a bench seat.

“The other measures that we have been employing, such as checking alcohol level, blood pressure and temperature of all staff every day, will still be in place after July 1, while all staff and passengers must wear face masks all the time while on the bus. Passengers are also encouraged to scan the QR code to check in and check out via Thai Chana mobile application to log their travel record, which will be helpful in tracing the spread of Covid-19.”

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Crime

Red Bull heir gets away with murder, anti-corruption officials say police neglected their duties

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

5 hours ago

on

June 26, 2020

By

Red Bull heir gets away with murder, anti-corruption officials say police neglected their duties
PHOTO: abc.net.au

Nothing has been done to Red Bull heir Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya who crashed his Ferrariinto an officer and killing him back in 2012 and then speeding off. Now anti-corruption officials are saying that officers investigating the fatal hit-and-run accident neglected to fulfil their duties.

An investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Commission found intention to exempt Yoovidhya from prosecution on charges of of drug abuse and speeding. Forensic police say he was driving 177 kilometres per hour when he hit the officer on Bangkok’s Sukhumvit Road. The officer’s body was dragged under the car before Yoovidhya sped off.

His hearing was delayed 7 times, and in 2017 he was charged with reckless driving causing death and failing to help a crash victim. He fled on a private plane just 2 days before he was supposed to face the charges. He’s been on the run since, but has been seen at public sporting events and other places overseas. including being photographed in London. The media have been able to find him but not, it appears, the Thai police. While his charges of speeding and failing to stop and help a crash victim have expired, the charge for reckless driving causing death does not expire until 2027.

A number of officers could face disciplinary action. The NACC is handing over their findings to the the officers’ supervisors. The NACC investigation found chief interrogator at Thong Lor Police Wiradol Thabthimdee accountable for “mild malfeasance”. NACC says 4 officers failed to seek an arrest warrant… Wiradol, along with former chief of the station Chumphol Phumphuang as well as the station’s interrogators Samrit Ketyam and Wibul Thinwatanakul.

The NACC says 3 officers failed to guarantee a thorough investigation and interrogation in the case. The former commander of the Metropolitan Police Division 5 Krit Piakaew and the division’s former deputy commanders Sukhun Phrommai and Tramet Uthai.

Yoovidhya was 27 at the time of the accident. His family co-owns the energy drink brand Red Bull and he is the son of Chalerm Yoovidhya who ranks second on Thailand’s rich list with a net worth of US$20 billion.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

London police attacked after responding to illegal event

Anukul

Published

5 hours ago

on

June 26, 2020

By

London police attacked after responding to illegal event
Unverified images on social media showed crowds confronting officers and attacking a police car.PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM COOKIES_1CREAM/TWITTER

After responding to an illegal music event in London, twenty-two police officers were attacked by crowds defying the ban on parties during the Covid-19 pandemic. A spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson described the scenes as “appalling,” adding: “Violence against the police will not be tolerated.”

Police said they were targeted when responding to residents’ complaints about noise and violent behaviour.The incident sent two police officers to the hospital for treatment, while reportedly the other 20 officers weren’t hurt badly. Four people were reportedly arrested at the event in Brixton.

Social media images that were posted (unverified) showed one person holding an object that looked like a sword – confronting officers and attacking a police car.

The news is particularly upsetting to some as just last weekend there was a stabbing at a park in Reading where three people died, with police labelling it as terrorism. The illegal “rave” also saw one woman raped. The incident led many people to praise law enforcement after they reportedly risked their lives trying to take down the attackers.

British police have issued warnings against holding parties or large gatherings during the lockdown to curb Covid-19, however, it has seemingly fallen on deaf ears as illegal events are still happening.

SOURCE: The Straits Times

