Covid 19 update: 4 new imported cases found in quarantine (June 26) | The Thaiger

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says that 4 women tested positive for Covid-19 in state quarantine over the previous 24 hour period. There have been no domestic Covid-19 cases for 32 days.

Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin reports that 2 of the women, 22 and 27 years old, showed symptoms upon returning from Sudan on June 24 and were diagnosed positive the same day. The 22 year old had a high fever while the other had lost her sense of smell.

2 other female passengers, both masseuses and aged 32 and 53, were asymptomatic. They had returned from the United Arab Emirates on June 13 but didn’t test positive until June 24.

2 more patients are reported to have fully recovered and returned home.

As of today, the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak began stands at 3,162 (2,444 domestic cases and found 225 in state quarantine). 64 are under treatment and 3,040 have recovered, making the recovery rate well above 96%. There have been 58 deaths.

Globally, the total number of confirmed cases has surpassed 9.7 million, up by 183,000 since yesterday – the highest increase on a single day; 5.2 million have recovered while deaths have exceeded 490,000. Thailand is now 94th among countries with the highest number of confirmed cases.

Dr Taweesin encouraged people to remain cautious as the situation around the world is getting more serious. China and New Zealand, both thought to have eliminated the virus, have recently seen new cases.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand