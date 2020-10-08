7 new Covid-19 cases detected in quarantine, most asymptomatic | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
7 new Covid-19 cases detected in quarantine, most asymptomatic
7 new Covid-19 cases have been detected in quarantine from those people entering Thailand via Suvarnabhumi Airport, plus 1 patient who appears to have contracted the virus for a second time. The cases come from Hungry, India, Kuwait, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates and the US, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.
Thailand now has a total of 3,622 reported Covid-19 cases with 59 deaths and 3,439 recoveries. The CCSA says 48 patients have been discharged over the past 24 hours and 124 Covid-19 patients are currently being treated at Thailand hospitals.
- A 45 year old Kuwaiti woman travelling from Kuwait tested positive for Covid-19, apparently catching the virus for a second time. The woman first contracted Covid-19 in July. On Monday, she tested positive for the virus again when she arrived to Thailand. She was asymptomatic and taken to a private hospital in Bangkok.
- 2 Thai nationals travelling from Hungry tested positive for Covid-19. The 52 year old man and 45 year old woman arrived to Thailand on October 1 and tested positive around 4 to 5 days after they arrived. The man and woman were asymptomatic, but went to Nong Yai and Bang Lamung hospitals in Chon Buri for treatment.
- A 25 year old Thai woman travelling from India tested positive for Covid-19 and was on the same flight as 7 other previously confirmed coronavirus cases. She returned to Thailand on September 25 and tested positive 11 days later. She had a cough and was admitted to Lerdsin Hospital in Bangkok.
- A 34 year old Thai woman travelling from the Netherlands tested positive for Covid-19. She arrived to Thailand on October 1 and tested positive 4 days later. She was sent to the Bang Lamung Hospital in Chon Buri for treatment.
- A 23 year old Thai woman travelling from the UAE tested positive for Covid-19 and was on the same flight as 3 other previously confirmed cases. She arrived on September 25 and tested positive 11 days later. She was asymptomatic and taken to the Nong Yai Hospital in Chon Buri for treatment.
- A 61 year old American man travelling from the United States tested positive for Covid-19. He arrived on September 19 and tested positive 12 days later. He was asymptomatic and was sent to a private hospital in Bangkok for treatment.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Tourism
Thailand’s Health Ministry wants to reduce tourist quarantine to 10 days
Thailand’s Health Ministry is seeking to reduce the mandatory quarantine period for foreign tourists,, currently mandated at 14 days, to 10 days. The reduction would be assessed after one month and, if successful, quarantine could be further reduced to 7 days. However, this reduction would only apply to those arriving from countries considered “safe” from Covid-19. Those arriving from high-risk countries would still be subject to 14 days’ quarantine.
It’s understood the ministry plans to submit its proposal to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration within the next 2 weeks, and has asked the Disease Control Department to compare differing quarantine periods of 7, 10, and 12 days, to determine their effectiveness.
According to a Bangkok Post report, Somsak Akksilp, from the Department of Medical Services, says Thailand currently has around 2,000 beds for Covid-19 patients, adding that Bangkok can treat up between 230 and 400 patients a day, while the rest of the country has the capacity to treat 1,000 to 1,700 patients a day. He’s also confident there are sufficient supplies of both medication and equipment to treat Covid patients. Thailand is also producing the anti-viral medication, Favipiravir, which has been shown to alleviate Covid symptoms in some patients.
Meanwhile, Health Ministry permanent secretary, Kiattiphum Wongrajit, says the success of a reduced quarantine period will be down to how well the public continues to comply with health measures. He says he’s confident any second wave would be manageable if the public continues to co-operate with measures such as mandatory mask-wearing in public spaces, frequent hand washing, and social distancing.
Unlike some countries, Thailand has seen large-scale acceptance and adoption of such measures. The country is now desperate to repair its shattered economy, by kick-starting its dormant tourism industry. Although the government has approved a Special Tourist Visa to allow long-term tourists to return, many say the limit on numbers means the scheme will not have enough of an impact. It has also been criticised for the lengthy and expensive quarantine involved, which opponents claim will prove off-putting for tourists, who may opt to vacation elsewhere.
It remains to be seen how the Health Ministry’s push for reduced quarantine will go down with Thai citizens. A recent poll shows most are in favour of keeping the borders shut for now. At least one prominent medic has also warned against a reduction in quarantine.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand | Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
15 new Covid-19 cases detected in quarantine
15 new Covid-19 cases were detected in Thailand state quarantine including 6 army engineers who flew in from South Sudan on the same flight as 25 previously confirmed coronavirus cases. The other infections were detected in travellers arriving from Bangladesh, Hong Kong, India, Myanmar and the United States, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Thailand has reported a total of 3,615 Covid-19 cases with 59 deaths and 3,391 recoveries.
- 6 army engineers travelling from South Sudan tested positive for Covid-19. The engineers, all 27 to 50 years old, arrived to Thailand on September 22 and were on the same flight as 25 previously confirmed cases. The 6 engineers tested positive 11 days after they arrived and were admitted to Bangkok’s Phramongkutklao Hospital.
- 2 Americans travelling from the United States tested positive for Covid-19. The men, 21 and 40 years old, arrived on September 29 and 30. They tested positive about a week later and were treated at private hospitals in Bangkok.
- 2 men from Bangladesh tested positive for Covid-19. In separate cases, a 53 year old doctor and 26 year old student both arrived on September 30 and tested positive 5 days after their arrival.
- A 36 year old Thai man flying in from Hong Kong tested positive for Covid-19. He arrived on September 23 and tested positive 11 days later. He is now being treated at Bangkok’s Rajavithi Hospital.
- 2 men travelling from India tested positive for Covid-19 and are being treated in Bangkok. A 39 year old man arrived on September 23 and tested positive 12 days later. A 41 year old man arrived on September 30 and tested positive 4 days later.
- A 54 year old Thai man travelling from Myanmar tested positive Covid-19. He returned to Thailand on September 22 and tested positive 13 days later. He was treated at Somdet Phrachao Taksin Maharat Hospital in Northern Thailand’s Tak province.
- A 31 year old Thai man tested positive for Covid-19. He arrived last week and tested positive 4 days later. He was admitted to Police General Hospital.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
“There is hope” Covid-19 vaccine could be ready by the end of the year, WHO director
A Covid-19 vaccine could be ready by end of this year and distributed by next year. While the cost and availability of the vaccine remains uncertain, the World Health Organisation director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is calling on world leaders to make sure any vaccine is equally distributed to the public once it is available.
WHO’s COVAX global vaccine facility is working with scientists on 9 experimental Covid-19 vaccines. The goal is to distribute 2 billion doses by the end of 2021. The WHO held a meeting on the global response to the coronavirus pandemic where Tedros reiterated that “the world needs a vaccine against Covid-19″.
“We will need vaccines and there is hope that by the end of this year we may have a vaccine. There is hope.”
In Thailand, the National Vaccine Committee plans to set aside nearly 3 billion baht to procure enough doses of the Covid-19 vaccine for half its population. The director of the National Vaccine Institute, Nakorn Premsri, says pre-ordering the vaccine will ensure the it can be widely administered once it’s available for distribution. He says Thai healthcare workers are first in line.
“We expect the vaccine to be ready next year, and each person will require 2 doses. The deal for reserving vaccines for Thai people will be discussed later this month. Our proposed budget is subject to approval by the Cabinet, which will decide if it should come from the national budget or government loans. The vaccines will be supplied in lots, so payments can also be made in instalments.”
At the WHO meeting, some countries like Germany, Britain and Australia called for reforms to strengthen the United Nations agency. The WHO has also been criticised by United States President Donald Trump’s administration for its role in the crisis and claims of bias toward China, but Tedros shot down the claims, saying the WHO has been keeping the world informed.
“We hope to get the real lessons that we can implement and prevent the same thing from happening … But I would like to assure you that WHO is ready to learn from this and change this organisation.”
SOURCE: Reuters
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Clerk calls out Thai Army for alleged corruption
Thailand News Today | Tourist arrivals postponed, Will Boss return?, deadly centipede | October 8
Woman arrested for allegedly running illegal fashion braces business
Special Tourist Visa flight postponed, National Security Council confirms
7 new Covid-19 cases detected in quarantine, most asymptomatic
17 year old student allegedly raped 12 year old multiple times at Bangkok school
Former Muay Thai champion dies after poisonous centipede bite
Dive team searches for couple’s bodies in Bangkok’s Chao Phraya river
Dengue fever surges 400% in Northern Thailand province compared to 2019
Group of security guards allegedly gang up on 2 police officers
Anger as CCTV shows accused Sarasas teacher undressing female student in front of male teacher
Man arrested for alleged involvement in tiger carcass sale
Crane rips roof off truck transporting migrant workers in Bangkok, injuring 9
Anti-corruption commission to re-investigate handling of “Boss” hit-and-run case
Covid-19 testing units ready for tourists at Phuket International Airport
Complete Thailand Travel Guide (October 2020)
Thailand’s monsoon and wet season explained
Hard truths about travelling to Thailand, right now
Thailand to cut down on uninsured vehicles on the road
Thailand now accepting applications for permanent residency
Phuket’s annual vegetarian festival. Put it in your diary – VIDEO
Special Tourist Visa program leaves out those from high-risk Covid countries
Similan Islands to reopen on October 15 with ‘new normal’ policy
Skål International Bangkok’s helps to repatriate a mother and her teacher son
Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra had Covid-19 but has since recovered
Despite delay, Tourism ministry says travellers are coming this month
Possible delay of foreign tourists arriving to Phuket
44 years on – the 1976 Thammasat University Massacre
Mother and daughter forced to sell home due to neighbour who won’t stop singing
7 foreign teachers found working illegally at Sarasas school
Thailand News Today | Tourist arrivals postponed, Will Boss return?, deadly centipede | October 8
Thailand News Today | Poll-Keep borders closed, quarantine exemption, heavy rain | October 7
Thailand News Today | Business people exemptions, road checkpoints, Phuket delay | October 6
Thailand News Today | Live from Thammasat, Sacked teacher sues parents, Pattaya eating contest | October 5, 2020
Thailand News Today | Prison release?, Pattaya Makeover, 6 new Covid cases | October 2
Thailand News Today | Waiting for vaccine, new face of Thailand expats, teacher complaints | Oct 1
Thailand News Today | Phuket re-opens, TripAdvisor review saga, Samut Prakhan chem spill | Sept 30
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty extended, first STV tourists, teacher sacked | September 29
Thailand News Today | Rumours of amnesty extension, 22 new Covid cases | September 28
Thailand News Today | Emergency Decree, Parliamentary protest, Dark days for hotels | September 25
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty, sealing Burmese border, Thai airways creditors | September 24
Thailand News Today | Surachet sues, The Nude Panda | September 23
Thailand News Today | Protesters face arrest | Phuket “in a coma”| September 22
Thailand News Today | Amnesty finishes, protest round-up | September 21, 2020
Heavy rain, big protest tomorrow, special tourist visa | Thailand News Today | September 18
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Complete Thailand Travel Guide (October 2020)
- Thailand1 day ago
Thailand’s monsoon and wet season explained
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Hard truths about travelling to Thailand, right now
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand now accepting applications for permanent residency
- Phuket2 days ago
Possible delay of foreign tourists arriving to Phuket
- Events2 days ago
44 years on – the 1976 Thammasat University Massacre
- Central Thailand3 days ago
Mother and daughter forced to sell home due to neighbour who won’t stop singing
- Thailand2 days ago
7 foreign teachers found working illegally at Sarasas school
Mongoose
October 8, 2020 at 3:19 pm
How can all these people test positive when they are tested before they get on a plane negative.i think the testing here is not 100 percent