Thailand News | Thailand to begin tougher nationwide traffic crackdown, Thailand freezes prices on essential goods amid regional tensions

Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: March 27, 2026, 11:36 AM
104 4 minutes read
Thailand News | Thailand to begin tougher nationwide traffic crackdown, Thailand freezes prices on essential goods amid regional tensions | Thaiger

Today we’ll be talking about a new nationwide crackdown on traffic violations set to begin April 1st, a half a million baht Rolex theft from a Porsche in Phuket, and a little later just how effective has Thailand’s vaping ban been? New numbers show that habit is on the rise despite stricter policies.

Thailand to Begin Tougher Nationwide Traffic Crackdown

Thai police will move into a stricter phase of traffic enforcement across the country starting April 1. The current “Warning Before Fine” stage ends on March 31 after more than 196,000 warnings were issued through the police ticket system. Officials say the campaign is designed to reduce road accidents by targeting 10 major offences linked to dangerous driving. The earlier phase focused on getting motorists used to tighter rules before penalties were applied more aggressively. Authorities are now urging drivers to adjust their behaviour before the tougher enforcement begins.

Bangkok Boat Fares Set to Rise After Diesel Jump

Commuters using Bangkok’s canal and river boat services will soon pay more as operators respond to higher fuel costs. Passenger boat companies on the Saen Saep Canal and Chao Phraya River plan to raise fares by 2 baht from next Monday. The increase follows a rise in diesel prices from 33 baht to 39 baht per litre, which operators say has made the old fare structure unsustainable. Saen Saep fares will move from 11–21 baht to 13–23 baht, while Chao Phraya Express Boat fares will shift from 14–33 baht to 16–35 baht. Operators say they may review fares again if fuel prices fall later.

Philippines Declares Energy Emergency as Fuel Risks Grow

The Philippines has declared a national energy emergency amid fears that conflict-linked disruptions could threaten fuel supply and broader energy stability. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the country faced an imminent danger of critically low energy supply as the Middle East war continued to affect global deliveries. The move places the Philippines among the first Asian countries to take such a step as oil and gas concerns spread across the region. Reports say the declaration allows authorities to better manage fuel availability and respond to hoarding or profiteering. The situation reflects wider anxiety in Asia, where many economies remain heavily dependent on energy flows tied to the Strait of Hormuz.

Missing Rolex Returned After Phuket Service Centre Theft Probe

A Rolex valued at nearly 500,000 baht has been returned after disappearing from a Porsche sent to a service centre in Phuket. Police identified a worker through fingerprint evidence found inside the vehicle, leading to the watch’s recovery. The owner’s family said the watch had still been in the car before it was transported for servicing, but was gone once it reached the centre. The incident gained attention after the woman involved posted online and warned others about what had happened. Although the watch was returned and the family did not seek compensation, the theft case remains a criminal matter under Thai law.

Rights Groups Challenge HIV Ban in Police Recruitment

Advocacy groups are pressing the Royal Thai Police to scrap a regulation that bars applicants living with HIV or AIDS from joining the force. Campaigners say the rule is discriminatory, medically outdated, and harmful to qualified candidates who are capable of working normally while on treatment. They also pointed to the principle of U=U, arguing that people with undetectable viral loads cannot transmit HIV to others. The petition argues the restriction conflicts with constitutional protections against discrimination and with Thailand’s broader AIDS strategy. The groups are also calling for revised recruitment standards and internal education to reduce stigma within the organisation.

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Loei Monk Faces Scandal Over Alleged Ritual Misconduct

A senior monk in Loei and a man described as his close associate have been accused of deceiving elderly men into taking part in a sexually explicit so-called charm ritual. Residents and fellow monks said the pair had drawn concern for some time over allegedly inappropriate behaviour at the temple. One elderly man claimed he was invited to a ritual that was supposedly meant to improve his relationship with his wife, only to encounter sexual acts instead. The monk later denied being involved in the ritual and rejected claims about a romantic relationship with the other man. He also said he would step down from his leadership roles to help calm public concern while maintaining his innocence.

Thailand’s Vaping Ban Fails to Stop Sharp Rise in Users

A user network says Thailand should reconsider its long-running e-cigarette ban after official figures showed a dramatic rise in vaping. According to the data cited, the number of e-cigarette users climbed from 78,742 in 2021 to around 900,000 in 2024. The group argues that the ban has not curbed demand and has instead pushed the activity outside formal regulation. Supporters of reform say the figures demonstrate that prohibition alone is not delivering the intended results. The issue is now being raised again as the new government takes shape and pressure builds for a policy review.

Thailand Freezes Prices on Essential Goods Amid Regional Tensions

Thailand’s Commerce Ministry has frozen prices on several essential goods as officials respond to economic pressure linked to the Middle East conflict. The current list includes items such as canned fish, instant noodles, and milk, with manufacturers required to seek approval before increasing prices. Authorities are also looking to expand controls to cover products including palm oil, tissues, shampoo, detergent, and soap. Ministers say any requests for higher prices will be reviewed against real production costs to keep the process fair. For goods outside the control list, the government is working with major producers and retailers to roll out discounts and ease the burden on consumers.

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Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: March 27, 2026, 11:36 AM
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