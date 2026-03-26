Thailand video news | Fuel station owners hunt pair after Diesel dash in Songkhla, Thailand tightens ride-hailing rules with new checks starting March 31

In Thailand video news, Alex and Jay cover the latest stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. Headlines include a night out in Pattaya that turned violent, with a Thai man claiming he was attacked by more than 20 people; a British tourist left seriously injured after falling from a balcony in Pattaya; and stricter regulations set to be enforced for ride-hailing app drivers at the end of the month.

A 25-year-old Thai man filed a police complaint after he said he was attacked by a group of more than 20 men at a nightlife venue on Pattaya Third Road. He told police the trouble began when women in his group argued with another group, and he stepped in after one of the men allegedly pushed a woman. According to his account, that man then called in a much larger group, who assaulted him despite his attempts to calm things down. Two other people, including a married couple who tried to help, were also injured in the violence. Police have taken statements, issued medical examination forms, and are reviewing CCTV footage to identify those involved.

A pickup truck driver and a companion are accused of leaving a PTT station in Hat Yai with 100 litres of diesel worth 3,081 baht without paying. The station owner said the incident happened on March 20 and later shared CCTV footage online while urging the suspects to come back and settle the bill. Staff said a woman asked for the diesel to be pumped into a plastic tank in the back of the vehicle, then told an attendant to collect payment from a sedan waiting behind them. The pickup driver reportedly repeated the same claim before driving away, while the sedan driver said he had no connection to the pair. The owner said she would go to the police if the money was not returned.

A British tourist named Beth Klug was left seriously injured after falling from a fourth-floor hotel balcony in Pattaya on March 15. Reports said she suffered devastating spinal injuries and was unable to move her arms after landing on a concrete planter box. Emergency workers found her in bushes near the hotel, while police began examining CCTV to determine what led to the fall. Friends said she had arrived in Thailand only a few weeks earlier and is now receiving treatment in the hospital while dealing with major pain and uncertainty. Fundraising efforts have begun as supporters try to help cover her care and arrange a return to the UK.

A Thai woman publicly accused a monk in Mukdahan of having a relationship with her, being unfaithful, and pressuring her to have an abortion. She posted photos of them together, along with an ultrasound image, before later deleting the posts and shutting down her Facebook account. Online users attempted to identify the monk, with some pointing to a 39-year-old monk named Anupon from a temple in Khamcha-i district. The monk denied the allegations, said he had not been involved with women since entering monkhood, and insisted the man in the images only resembled him. Reports later said he left the monkhood after speaking to the media, adding another twist to an already highly scrutinised case.

A 25-year-old Thai actor, Khunnapat Pichetworawut, filed a police complaint after scammers allegedly used AI to place his face and personal details into a fake porn clip. He said the manipulated material was promoted online and sold through private groups for around 800 to 1,000 baht. Khunnapat said he first learned about it when someone asked whether a leaked clip of him was real, leading him to discover the edited content. He said the false video caused confusion, drew obscene messages, and led some people close to him to believe the clip was genuine. A film director joined him in reporting the case, describing it as a scam designed to trick people into paying for fabricated content.

Police arrested 25 Indian nationals after raiding a Pattaya villa that had allegedly been converted into a base for three online gambling websites. Investigators said the operation handled enormous sums, with total circulation estimated at more than 700 million baht. Officers reported that the property had been modified for secrecy, with shaded gates, darkened windows, a generator, and large food supplies to reduce outside movement. Inside, police said they found the suspects working at laptops in roles including marketing, administration, and finance. Authorities also said all 25 were in Thailand on tourist visas and were charged with working without permits.

Thailand will begin enforcing stricter regulations on app-based ride-hailing services from March 31, 2026. Under the new framework, drivers must hold public driving licences instead of private ones, and that process includes background checks and minimum age requirements. Vehicles must also be properly re-registered for public passenger use, with age and engine-size limits depending on whether they are cars or motorcycles. Platforms will be expected to verify compliance and suspend drivers who do not meet the rules. Officials say the measures are intended to improve safety, insurance coverage, inspections, and legal protection for passengers.

A restaurant owner in Rawai reported a foreign couple to the police after accusing them of entering her property without permission, using the swimming pool, and consuming cannabis there. She said the pair had first appeared with a mat and were seen using cannabis before later returning to swim as though the venue were their own. Video shared online showed staff confronting the couple, with the man reportedly trying to brush the matter aside by saying “sabai sabai.” The couple apologised and agreed to leave, but further CCTV footage later emerged, and local reports claimed they had also caused disturbances elsewhere. The owner has now taken the matter to the police as the story gains attention across Phuket.