Saudi tourist files complaint after 40000 baht massage in Phuket

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 26, 2026, 11:34 AM
156 1 minute read
Saudi tourist files complaint after 40000 baht massage in Phuket | Thaiger
Photo by Artem Varnitsin via Canva

A masseuse in Phuket allegedly charged 40,000 baht to the credit card of a Saudi Arabian tourist, despite the customer agreed to pay 1,200 baht for a massage.

The Facebook page โหดจัง จังหวัดภูเก็ต reported that the tourist filed a complaint at Patong Police Station yesterday, March 25, after discovering a 40,000 baht charge made at a massage shop near Patong Beach.

The tourist told police he entered the shop while under the influence of alcohol and agreed to buy a massage for 1,200 baht, paying by credit card. He later found the card was charged 40,000 baht instead of the agreed amount.

The massage worker who provided the service was called to Patong Police Station for questioning. She denied stealing from the tourist and claimed he was willing to offer her the money.

The page did not report how the matter was settled or provide updates on any legal proceedings. It remains unclear whether the Saudi man was able to recover the funds.

Phuket massage shop overcharges tourist
Photo by Karola G via Canva

The page said the incident could affect Phuket’s tourism image and foreign visitors’ confidence. Thai social media users echoed the concern, with some suggesting the masseuse and the shop owner may have carried out similar acts previously.

A similar case was reported in Phuket in December last year, when a beauty clinic allegedly used a client’s phone to access a credit card application and made a purchase at the clinic worth 227,000 baht without the client’s knowledge.

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In that case, the victim said she only learned about the alleged fraud after the bank called to confirm a transaction she did not recognise.

credit card overcharge in Phuket massage shop
Photo by Syda Productions via Canva

Another person reported a similar experience at the same clinic, saying she was charged 150,000 baht despite not agreeing to any service at that price.

Both victims shared their accounts with the same Facebook page and claimed there were other victims. No further updates on that case have been made public.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 26, 2026, 11:34 AM
156 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.