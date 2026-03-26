Saudi tourist files complaint after 40000 baht massage in Phuket

A masseuse in Phuket allegedly charged 40,000 baht to the credit card of a Saudi Arabian tourist, despite the customer agreed to pay 1,200 baht for a massage.

The Facebook page โหดจัง จังหวัดภูเก็ต reported that the tourist filed a complaint at Patong Police Station yesterday, March 25, after discovering a 40,000 baht charge made at a massage shop near Patong Beach.

The tourist told police he entered the shop while under the influence of alcohol and agreed to buy a massage for 1,200 baht, paying by credit card. He later found the card was charged 40,000 baht instead of the agreed amount.

The massage worker who provided the service was called to Patong Police Station for questioning. She denied stealing from the tourist and claimed he was willing to offer her the money.

The page did not report how the matter was settled or provide updates on any legal proceedings. It remains unclear whether the Saudi man was able to recover the funds.

The page said the incident could affect Phuket’s tourism image and foreign visitors’ confidence. Thai social media users echoed the concern, with some suggesting the masseuse and the shop owner may have carried out similar acts previously.

A similar case was reported in Phuket in December last year, when a beauty clinic allegedly used a client’s phone to access a credit card application and made a purchase at the clinic worth 227,000 baht without the client’s knowledge.

In that case, the victim said she only learned about the alleged fraud after the bank called to confirm a transaction she did not recognise.

Another person reported a similar experience at the same clinic, saying she was charged 150,000 baht despite not agreeing to any service at that price.

Both victims shared their accounts with the same Facebook page and claimed there were other victims. No further updates on that case have been made public.