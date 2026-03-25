Thai woman accuses Mukdahan monk of abortion pressure

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 25, 2026, 4:50 PM
207 1 minute read
Thai woman accuses Mukdahan monk of abortion pressure | Thaiger
Photo via Channel 7

A Thai woman accused a monk in Mukdahan province, with whom she has a relationship, of being unfaithful and pressuring her to have an abortion.

The woman posted on Facebook in recent days to express her anger against the monk. She shared photos showing them holding hands and kissing on the forehead, and also included an ultrasound image taken at a hospital during her pregnancy.

In the post, she said the monk had left a “stigma” on her life and claimed her situation worsened despite the monk knowing she had faced difficulties.

After the post circulated widely, social media users tried to identify the monk. Based on tattoos on the monk’s hands shown in the images, some locals in Mukdahan believed the accused was a 39 year old monk named Anupon at a temple in Khamcha-i district.

After her post gained traction on social media, the accuser later deleted her post as well as her Facebook account. She also refused any interviews with Thai media.

Thai monk denies affair with woman
Photo via Channel 7

Several Thai news outlets visited the temple identified by online users and spoke with Anupon. The monk denied the allegations and said he had not been in a relationship with women since entering the monkhood. He said he was shocked when he saw the images online, adding that the monk shown looked similar to him.

He insisted he was not the person in the post and said he planned to go to Khamcha-i Police Station to file a complaint against the woman for damaging his reputation.

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Thai monk accused of having sex and forcing woman to have abortion
Photo via Channel 7

However, the Facebook page Jmoi V+ later reported that Anupon left the monkhood after speaking with the media, prompting renewed speculation about whether he was the monk in the images.

No further public interviews were given by Anupon, and the temple and the provincial Buddhism office also did not provide further comment, according to the report.

The case follows another incident that drew criticism online, after five Thai monks were filmed riding a car-shaped banana boat on a reservoir in Bueng Kan province. The boat operator said the monks had visited the province to see a religious site and took the boat ride to view the scenery rather than for enjoyment.

Thai monk leaves monkhood after affair scandal
Photo via Channel 7

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 25, 2026, 4:50 PM
207 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.