Actor files complaint after AI porn clip posing as him is sold online

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 25, 2026, 5:36 PM
93 2 minutes read
Actor files complaint after AI porn clip posing as him is sold online | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photos from Amarin TV

A Thai film actor, along with a well-known director, filed a police complaint today, March 25, after the actor’s face and personal information were used in a fake pornographic clip scam that was promoted and sold across social media.

The complaint was lodged at the Central Investigation Bureau’s reporting centre by 25 year old actor Khunnapat Pichetworawut, accompanied by film director Phontharet Chotikridsadasophon. They asked investigators to take legal action against those responsible for editing and distributing the content.

Khunnapat said he first became aware of the matter on September 18 after someone contacted him to ask whether he knew a “leaked clip” was being shared.

Actor files complaint after AI porn clip posing as him is sold online
Photo via Amarin TV

He then checked and found that his face and private chat images had been edited by the use of AI into an obscene video, alongside text claiming he was an actor from a popular Thai movie, which he said was used to attract clicks.

Amarin TV reported that people who wanted to watch were asked to pay to join a private group, with the fee described as around 800 to 1,000 baht. Khunnapat said the person in the clip had a similar appearance to him, but he insisted it was not him.

He added that the images and links were reposted and circulated on the X platform, leading some people to believe the content was genuine. Khunnapat then began receiving obscene messages and questions, including from people close to him and from within the media, which he said created wider misunderstanding.

Phontharet said they filed the complaint to confirm the person in the clip was not Khunnapat, describing it as a scam designed to trick people into paying for fake content.

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Actor files complaint after AI porn clip posing as him is sold online
Photo via Amarin TV

Khunnapat said he has worked to build his career for more than 10 years and did not expect to face what he described as a degrading attack. The situation, he stressed, has affected him, his mental well-being, and his family.

He had previously posted a warning calling for the activity to stop, but claimed the group responded by offering free access instead of charging. Khunnapat then decided to file a formal complaint and urged people to report the content and not share it to prevent the scam from spreading further.

In a separate case, YouTube has removed a scam advertisement from its platform after it was found to use deepfake technology to impersonate a company executive and persuade viewers to invest in cryptocurrency.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 25, 2026, 5:36 PM
93 2 minutes read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.