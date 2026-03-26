Study trip or tourism? Thai govt spending on overseas trips tops 2.5bn baht

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: March 26, 2026, 1:17 PM
51 3 minutes read
Study trip or tourism? Thai govt spending on overseas trips tops 2.5bn baht | Thaiger
Photo via Aman Uttam/Pexels

The Anti-Corruption Organisation of Thailand (ACT) says Thai government state agencies spent at least 2.5 billion baht on overseas study trips over the past 10 years, money it says could have funded more than 100 million school lunches.

Secretary-General of ACT, Mana Nimitmongkol, raised the issue in a Facebook post titled Stop overseas study trips disguised as tourism. He said a search of the ACT Ai system using the phrase “overseas study trips” found that between 2016 and 2025, public bodies organised at least 928 such projects, at a total cost of no less than 2.5 billion baht, or about 250 million baht a year on average.

Mana said the spending involved a wide range of public institutions, including Parliament, the courts, constitutionally independent bodies, government agencies, the military, police and local administrative organisations.

However, it’s worth noting that Thailand’s Cabinet has already moved to suspend overseas study trips by state agencies following a March 10 resolution aimed at easing pressure on public finances amid rising energy prices, according to The Nation. Agencies and state enterprises were told to halt such trips and hold training or study programmes in Thailand where possible.

The suspension allows some exceptions, including trips tied to signed contracts where cancellation would cause losses, as well as important international meetings and other officially required travel. Only essential overseas meetings were expected to go ahead.

Money that could have kept children fed

He compared the annual 250 million baht to the school lunch budget for kindergarten and primary school pupils under the Office of the Basic Education Commission (Obec).

Related Articles

Based on an average lunch allocation of 22 to 27 baht per child per meal, he said 250 million baht could instead fund around 10 million school meals, enough to support roughly 50,000 students for an entire academic year. Over a decade, he said, that would amount to more than 100 million meals.

He added that the true number of projects may be higher as agencies often use different titles for similar programmes. He listed terms such as study visits, off-site training and study tours, capacity-building, participation in international conferences and exchange programmes, which he said make it harder for the system to capture every case.

Study trip or tourism? Thai govt spending on overseas trips tops 2.5bn baht | News by Thaiger
Secretary-General of ACT, Mana Nimitmongkol | Photo via Bangkok Post

Mana said one delegation had previously spent as much as 20.8 million baht on a single overseas trip. He said the most popular destinations were in Europe, including France, Germany, Italy and Austria, followed by Japan and South Korea. He said the trips appeared to pause only during the Covid-19 pandemic from 2020 to 2022 before resuming.

Public scrutiny over official overseas travel has already had visible effects. Bangkok Post reported on March 22 that a planned European study tour for 26 Supreme Court judges was cancelled after criticism over the cost and necessity of the trip, adding to pressure on the Thai government to justify official travel spending.

Four main concerns

Mana also outlined broader concerns about how the trips are organised. First, he said public criticism was not simply about officials travelling abroad, but about the questionable content of many programmes, arguing that itineraries often focused heavily on studying the geography, economy, society, and arts and culture of tourist cities, which could be seen as leisure activities.

Second, he said criticism of overseas study trips had existed for years, raising questions about how the Thai government could prevent similar controversies in future and who should be held responsible.

Third, Mana said learning from international experience was important, but programmes that concealed tourism amounted to corruption because they used public money and public time for personal benefit. He said this violated ethical standards requiring officials to place the national interest above their own.

Fourth, he said there were more cost-effective alternatives, including inviting foreign experts to Thailand to share knowledge, holding online meetings, building long-term institutional partnerships, or sending only a small number of directly relevant personnel overseas and requiring them to pass on what they had learned in full.

Mana added that the school lunch comparison used a midpoint of 25 baht per meal. On that basis, he said 250 million baht could provide 10 million meals and, with students typically attending school for about 200 days a year, the same budget could support around 50,000 children for one academic year.

Latest Thailand News
E-cigarette users in Thailand rise 11-fold in three years despite ban | Thaiger Thai Law News

E-cigarette users in Thailand rise 11-fold in three years despite ban

6 minutes ago
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (March 27 to 29) | Thaiger Things To Do

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (March 27 to 29)

22 minutes ago
Police criticised for shooting 14 year old boy on Lampang road | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Police criticised for shooting 14 year old boy on Lampang road

25 minutes ago
Study trip or tourism? Thai govt spending on overseas trips tops 2.5bn baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Study trip or tourism? Thai govt spending on overseas trips tops 2.5bn baht

40 minutes ago
Saudi tourist files complaint after 40000 baht massage in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Saudi tourist files complaint after 40000 baht massage in Phuket

2 hours ago
Senator proposes law requiring public to stand during royal anthem | Thaiger Politics News

Senator proposes law requiring public to stand during royal anthem

2 hours ago
Thai truck driver found dead after alleged 10-hour refuelling queue | Thaiger South Thailand News

Thai truck driver found dead after alleged 10-hour refuelling queue

3 hours ago
Long queues form at Pattaya stations as fuel price hike takes effect | Thaiger Economy News

Long queues form at Pattaya stations as fuel price hike takes effect

4 hours ago
Minister to drop lawsuit over berry picker bribery claims | Thaiger Thailand News

Minister to drop lawsuit over berry picker bribery claims

4 hours ago
March 26 Thailand fuel prices updated across five major brands | Thaiger Economy News

March 26 Thailand fuel prices updated across five major brands

4 hours ago
Thai snake rescuer shares safety warning after cobra escapes inside car | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai snake rescuer shares safety warning after cobra escapes inside car

20 hours ago
Actor files complaint after AI porn clip posing as him is sold online | Thaiger Crime News

Actor files complaint after AI porn clip posing as him is sold online

20 hours ago
Thai woman accuses Mukdahan monk of abortion pressure | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman accuses Mukdahan monk of abortion pressure

21 hours ago
Myanmar woman arrested over alleged illegal migrant recruitment | Thaiger Crime News

Myanmar woman arrested over alleged illegal migrant recruitment

21 hours ago
25 Indians arrested for turning Pattaya villa into online gambling base | Thaiger Pattaya News

25 Indians arrested for turning Pattaya villa into online gambling base

22 hours ago
How Thailand’s construction industry is turning to ERP systems for control, transparency, and scale | Thaiger Business News

How Thailand’s construction industry is turning to ERP systems for control, transparency, and scale

22 hours ago
Mother questions law after dog bite leaves no one accountable | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Mother questions law after dog bite leaves no one accountable

23 hours ago
Pickup driver and companion flee with 100 litres of diesel | Thaiger South Thailand News

Pickup driver and companion flee with 100 litres of diesel

23 hours ago
Czech influencer and MMA fighter killed in Koh Samui crash | Thaiger South Thailand News

Czech influencer and MMA fighter killed in Koh Samui crash

23 hours ago
Buriram man finds 7-centimetre needle near heart after chest injury | Thaiger Thailand News

Buriram man finds 7-centimetre needle near heart after chest injury

24 hours ago
What you need know about the ongoing Bangkok International Motor Show 2026 | Thaiger Automotive

What you need know about the ongoing Bangkok International Motor Show 2026

1 day ago
Chiang Mai tram bidding set for 2027, services targeted to begin in 2032 | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai tram bidding set for 2027, services targeted to begin in 2032

1 day ago
Chiang Mai buffet diner refuses 259-baht bill, argues for an hour | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai buffet diner refuses 259-baht bill, argues for an hour

1 day ago
Canadian accused of dodging motorcycle repair bill and stealing 20,000 baht | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Canadian accused of dodging motorcycle repair bill and stealing 20,000 baht

1 day ago
Foreign couple breaks into Phuket restaurant to swim and smoke cannabis | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign couple breaks into Phuket restaurant to swim and smoke cannabis

1 day ago
Politics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: March 26, 2026, 1:17 PM
51 3 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.