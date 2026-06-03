Thailand video news | Thai’s react to visa restrictions, Canadian arrested for minor assault

In Thailand video news, Alex covers news stories from across Thailand. The stories include local reactions to the new reduced visa-free stays, then some political news with Thaksin Shinawatra officially receiving a royal pardon. In decidedly unpardonable crime news, we have a couple of creeps in the form of a Canadian teacher assaulting a student and a local man sneaking into a woman’s balcony, then, a Japanese passenger claims that a bolt driver attacked him in Asok. In addition, Thai Airways hiring their first female pilot in their 66-year history, and the popular reality TV show Below Deck has chosen the location for their next season here in the land of smiles.

Thailand’s move to reduce visa-free stays from 60 days to up to 30 days for visitors from more than 90 countries marks a tougher approach to tourism management. Officials say the previous policy created room for overstayers, illegal workers, unauthorised business operators, and others misusing tourist status. The change follows months of public frustration over reports of foreign visitors behaving badly, from dine-and-dash incidents to public disorder and disrespect towards locals. Tourism operators believe most genuine holidaymakers will not be heavily affected, as many visitors stay well under 30 days. Critics argue that shorter stays alone may not stop disruptive behaviour and that stronger enforcement could be a more effective solution.

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has been granted a royal pardon under a decree issued for Queen Suthida’s birthday on June 3, 2026. The pardon removes his remaining parole restrictions, including monthly probation reporting and the wearing of an electronic monitoring bracelet. Thaksin had previously been sentenced to eight years in prison for misconduct during his premiership, but that term was reduced to one year after his return from 17 years in self-imposed exile. He had spent time at Police Hospital before being released on parole, a period that later became politically controversial. The latest pardon ends his sentence ahead of the original September completion date.

A 68-year-old former Canadian teacher has been arrested in Prachuap Kiri Khan over allegations that he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old schoolgirl during a private tutoring session in Nakhon Ratchasima. Police identified the suspect only as James and said he had previously worked as a mathematics teacher and assistant director at an international school. The alleged offence took place in October last year while he was tutoring the student at her home. After being temporarily released, he reportedly failed to appear in court, prompting the victim’s family to seek help from The Hug Project. Central Investigation Bureau officers later tracked him to Prachuap Kiri Khan, where he was arrested and charged.

A Pattaya woman has left her apartment after CCTV footage showed a man climbing a fire escape and entering her fourth-floor room while she was out. The incident happened at around 6.55 pm on June 1 at an apartment building in Bang Lamung, Chon Buri. The 22-year-old resident became suspicious after finding one of her cats hiding under the bed and discovering that her indoor CCTV camera had been knocked over and unplugged. Footage showed a Thai man, believed to be in his 20s or early 30s, entering through a rear window before walking around the room. Nothing appeared to be stolen, but the woman told police she feared the intruder may have intended to harm her.

A Japanese man has called for justice after alleging that a Bangkok Bolt driver forced him out of the vehicle mid-trip and assaulted him near Asok. The passenger said he had booked a ride from his home to work on May 28, but the driver refused to continue after reaching Asok Intersection. According to the passenger, the driver complained that the fare was too low for the distance and became angry when questioned. The Japanese man alleged that the driver punched him after he exited the vehicle, leaving him with a head injury. The case drew wider attention after being shared online, and officials said Bolt would be summoned to discuss driver screening, discipline, and possible responsibility towards the victim.

A Thai woman has been fined 10,000 baht after driving an off-road vehicle into a protected World War II bomb crater in Kanchanaburi. The site is located near Nithe Train Station along the historic Death Railway, which was built by prisoners of war during the war. The crater is normally submerged beneath Vajiralongkorn Dam and usually becomes visible during the dry season. Photos and video shared online showed the woman’s Toyota Land Cruiser FJ stuck in the mud, with deep tyre marks left behind. She later apologised, saying she did not know the site’s historical importance, while national park officials said they would restore the area and add more warning signs.

Thai Airways has appointed its first female pilot in the airline’s 66-year history. Pannathorn Tangrungruangchai, known as Bam, served as First Officer on flight TG564 from Bangkok to Hanoi on June 2, 2026. The flight was operated on an Airbus A320-200, marking a major symbolic moment for the national carrier. Thai Airways said the appointment reflects its commitment to diversity and equal opportunity in aviation. Pannathorn studied aeronautical engineering and commercial piloting at King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang, before gaining more than four years of Airbus A320 experience with another airline.

Phuket will serve as the main filming location for season 13 of the American reality series Below Deck. Production crews are expected to spend 40 days filming across the province and the Andaman Sea. The show follows crew members working aboard luxury superyachts for wealthy guests and has a strong audience in tourism markets such as the United States and Europe. The new season marks the second time Phuket and the Andaman Sea have appeared in the series, following their previous feature in season nine. Local marine officials have asked residents and boat operators to support the production, saying it could help promote Phuket as both a filming destination and a tourism hub.