Thaiger Radio News – Wednesday





“We have already established a panel to raise this issue at the National Health Assembly forum later this year,” he said.



Yongyud hoped that relevant authorities, including political office holders, would review the Sports Authority of Thailand’s decision in 2017 to recognise eSports as a form of sport.



“We are worried that in the end more Thai children will become addicted to games.”



He says most countries in the world had not treated online games as ...

PHOTO: China DailyThe Thai Mental health department is urging the government to rethink any decision to recognise online gaming.Moves to officially recognise eSports (electronic gaming sports) could lead to children becoming addicted to online games, according to health experts. A Mental Health Department adviser Dr Yongyud Wongpiromsarn says the promotion of eSports would likely do more harm than good.