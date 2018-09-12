Connect with us

Phuket

3 metre king cobra caught in Thalang

The Thaiger

Published

5 hours ago

on

PHOTOS: Kusoldharm Foundation/ Newshawk Phuket

A three metre king cobra has been caught by rescue worker in Thalang. Kusoldharm rescue workers stationed at Mueang Mai in Thalang were notified by local residents that the king cobra was found opposite the PTT gas station on Thepkasattri Road.

Rescue workers arrived near a rubber plantation to find the three metre king cobra. It took about 15 minutes to catch the fiesty cobra with a snake snare before putting it in a bag.

One of the rescue workers says the king cobra weighed about five kilograms. The king cobra was not happy about being caught and was responding with plenty of hissing and other noises. The king cobra was released back to the wild at Khao Phra Thaeo non-hunting Area in Thalang.

Related Topics:
The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Business

Phuket now has a world class shopping hub

Tim Newton

Published

57 mins ago

on

September 12, 2018

By

by Tim Newton

The population of Thailand is around 70 million people. I think most of them were at the opening night of the new Central Floresta on September 10.

As far as openings go this must have put a smile on the Central owners and management involved in bringing this new shopping experience to fruition - it was a triumph in every respect.

If you were driving past over the weekend you must have thought, as I did, that there was no way the new shining light of the Central Pattana Group was possibly going to be ready. Little did we know that the hard work was all happening behind the facade and once the scaffolding came down on Sunday, voila, there it was.

Phuket now has a (sorry, I'm going to use the hackneyed phrase) world class shopping precinct in the heart of the island. A 'central' retail district to rival anything else in Thailand, outside Bangkok. Surely the intersection will now continue to attract more...
Continue Reading

Phuket

Officers and locals join in Phuket Provincial Hall fire drill

The Thaiger

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 12, 2018

By

PHOTOS: The Phuket PR Office

Phuket today (September 12) held a fire drill evacuation at the Phuket Provincial City Hall. The drill was led by the Phuket Vice Governor Sanith Sriwihok, government officers and local residents.

Vice Governor Snith says, “the fire evacuation drill is aimed at preparing for any emergency fire situations for officers, staff and local residents. We should be ready at all times when a fire incident happens.  ”

“The fire alarm must be clear and loud. People must follow the fire evacuation announcements and every officer at the Phuket Provincial City Hall must know the fire evacuation route.”

Phuket Provincial City Hall is mostly a old wooden structure and is prone to high fire risk.

  Continue Reading

Phuket

Female arrested for theft, including lottery tickets and tablets

The Thaiger

Published

8 hours ago

on

September 12, 2018

By

Police have arrested a female who has stolen money, lottery tickets, a gold necklace and electronic tablets over the past few months.

A team of the Phuket City Police arrested the 20 year old Lattiyakorn Sangdam from Songkhla at a housing estate in Wichit.

Police seized an iPad, 2 gold necklaces worth around  8,000 baht, 2 Samsung tablets, and 350 lottery tickets.

The arrest came after police were notified that, since last month, there was a young woman who was asking salespeople to check many items in the shop.

While the salespeople were distracted she'd steals the items. After that she would tell them she didn’t have enough money with her and had to go to an ATM before speeding away.

Police tracked her down using CCTV cameras and finally arrested the woman.

Lattiyakorn admitted that she stole the 6 times. She also admitted to stealing 350 lottery tickets on September 4 from a lottery shop on ...
Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required

Trending