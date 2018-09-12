3 metre king cobra caught in Thalang

PHOTOS: Kusoldharm Foundation/ Newshawk Phuket

A three metre king cobra has been caught by rescue worker in Thalang. Kusoldharm rescue workers stationed at Mueang Mai in Thalang were notified by local residents that the king cobra was found opposite the PTT gas station on Thepkasattri Road.

Rescue workers arrived near a rubber plantation to find the three metre king cobra. It took about 15 minutes to catch the fiesty cobra with a snake snare before putting it in a bag.

One of the rescue workers says the king cobra weighed about five kilograms. The king cobra was not happy about being caught and was responding with plenty of hissing and other noises. The king cobra was released back to the wild at Khao Phra Thaeo non-hunting Area in Thalang.