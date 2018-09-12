Phuket
Female arrested for theft, including lottery tickets and tablets
Police have arrested a female who has stolen money, lottery tickets, a gold necklace and electronic tablets over the past few months.
A team of the Phuket City Police arrested the 20 year old Lattiyakorn Sangdam from Songkhla at a housing estate in Wichit.
Police seized an iPad, 2 gold necklaces worth around 8,000 baht, 2 Samsung tablets, and 350 lottery tickets.
The arrest came after police were notified that, since last month, there was a young woman who was asking salespeople to check many items in the shop.
While the salespeople were distracted she’d steals the items. After that she would tell them she didn’t have enough money with her and had to go to an ATM before speeding away.
Police tracked her down using CCTV cameras and finally arrested the woman.
Lattiyakorn admitted that she stole the 6 times. She also admitted to stealing 350 lottery tickets on September 4 from a lottery shop on Bangkok Road in Phuket Town.
She was taken to the Phuket City Police Station where she has now been charged with theft.
Business
Bangkok’s MRT given the green light to run Phuket and Chiang Mai light rails
The cabinet has approved some of the basic details of the project that will give the MRTA permission to seek out private investment in the projects and then to operate the services in the three provinces. Current legislation only allowed the MRT to operate in Bangkok and neighbouring provinces. Yesterday’s decision will allow the Authority to operate in other parts of the country.
The Phuket/Phang Nga service will eventually link Surat Thani all the way to Chalong Circle on Phuket, the site of the seriously-delayed construction of the Chalong Circle Underpass.
The first phase of the light rail will start at the The Noon station in Phang Nga, cross onto the island, come past the P...
Krabi
Maya Bay – closed for one extra month
It won't open to tourists now until November 1.
A one-month extension to the four month closure of Maya Bay on Koh Phi Phi is to better allow the full recovery of coral reefs, mangrove areas and the general ecosystem, as well as to protect tourists from strong winds and high waves during the period.
The Hat Noppharat Thara–Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park head Woraphot Lomlim says the decision has been made after careful consideration.
The popular attraction was made globally famous by the Leonardo DiCaprio-starring movie “The Beach”. Maya Bay had initially been closed since June 1 for the four monsoon months until September 30.
But park officials have declared a one-month extension, with the site now set to re-open on November 1, resulting in plenty of criticism of the move as it might "lead to a negative impact on tourism".
The decision to extend Maya Bay’s closure was made by...
Business
Hilton Phuket Arcadia announces new Commercial Director
Commenting on his appointment, Ranjeet said, “I am excited to be joining the Hilton family once again and am looking forward to working with the strong commercial team already present.”
A 17 year veteran in the hospitality industry, Ranjeet began his 6 year career with Hilton Worldwide as Senior Cluster Revenue Manager at RMCC, based out of the Shanghai office where he developed a strong revenue background. In 2016, he was Director of Business Development at the Conrad Rangali Island, Maldives where he developed expertise in resort business.
Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa is located in 75 acres of tropical garden in the heart of Kar...
