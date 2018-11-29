Connect with us

Thailand

Thaiger Radio News – Thursday

The Thaiger

Published

2 hours ago

on

Thaiger Radio News – Thursday | The Thaiger

Listen to the daily news from The Thaiger, anytime, anywhere…

 



The Thaiger

Thailand

Bangkok man killed when pickup hits wild elephant

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

1 min ago

on

November 29, 2018

By

Bangkok man killed when pickup hits wild elephant | The Thaiger

A Bangkok driver has been killed after his pickup truck appears to have hit a wild elephant on an unlit road in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Pak Chong district. The driver has been identified as 58 year old Nakharin Boonchai.

Officials believe the pickup hit a large elephant as the road was dark and the driver could not see the large mammal.

His badly-damaged pickup was found on the road in Ban Kud Kla Phan Suek in Tambon Moo Si. Rescuers had to use hydraulic iron cutters to extract his body from the wreckage.

The chief of the Khaoyai National Park, who inspected the scene with police and emergency responders, noticed footsteps of a large elephant at the seven of the accident, which indicated that the elephant walked back into the forest.

The Chief said wild elephants often roamed in the area, called Chao Duan. Park officials say they will try to locate the elephant which is probably injured.

The road is often crossed by wild elephants at that point because it divides Khaoyai National Park and a corn plantation. Early this month, a pickup truck driver was injured when his vehicle hit a wild elephant at the same location.

Officials plan to install street lamps at the location to help prevent further accidents.

SOURCE: The Nation

Thailand

Education Ministry sets up investigation unit to fight corruption

The Thaiger

Published

5 hours ago

on

November 29, 2018

By

Education Ministry sets up investigation unit to fight corruption | The Thaiger

The Education Ministry is poised set up its own version of a DSI (Department of Special Investigations) style department tasked with investigating corruption amongst education officials.

Speaking to provincial education officials and legal affairs officials this week, Education Minister Thirakiart Charoensetthasilp says his ministry planned to form a special team of legal experts, similar to the DSI, to address corruption problem in the ministry.

He says the team will be made up of eight legal experts and directly answerable to him and will be tasked with probing complaints of alleged corruption lodged against education officials or against any parts of the Education Ministry.

Thai PBS says the Minister pointed out that in the past when a complaint of alleged corruption was lodged with an office or department in the ministry, such as alleged corruption in  the student lunch program, the office or department in question might be slow in taking action.

Thirakiart admitted that the Education Ministry had been viewed by the public in a bad light as far as corruption was concerned, citing several corruption cases being investigated by the National Anti-Corruption Commission.

Thailand

Thaiger Radio News – Wednesday

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

November 28, 2018

By

Thaiger Radio News – Wednesday | The Thaiger

Listen to the daily news from The Thaiger, anytime, anywhere…

 

