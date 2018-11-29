SHOW DC launches new 60,000 capacity outdoor SHOW DC Arena | The Thaiger

Bangkok
SHOW DC launches new 60,000 capacity outdoor SHOW DC Arena
Latest event space establishes SHOW DC’s positioning as the events venue of choice in downtown Bangkok with combined capacity of 90,000
Large scale events have a new stage in downtown Bangkok at SHOW DC, which has launched the biggest outdoor event venue in the city. Named SHOW DC Arena, the 120 million baht investment in a 31,790 sqm outdoor entertainment space that sits adjacent to the SHOW DC shopping centre, bolsters the retail complex’s event offerings which already includes multiple indoor and outdoor event spaces, and has more than 40 event days booked through Q2 2019.
The new open entertainment space can cater to a 60,000 pax capacity event with 1,000 car parking spaces, a rarity in central Bangkok.
“There’s huge demand for a large outdoor entertainment space in the centre of Bangkok, and SHOW DC Arena fulfils this need. Thailand’s events and entertainment industry is robust and we are seeing increased inquiries from organisers.
“SHOW DC Arena offers a large, flexible event space that can cater to upto 60,000 people and I’m confident that our downtown location in Rama 9 area, combined with the availability of parking spaces and free shuttle service to MRT Petchaburi station, will help make events even more accessible and attractive to attendees and organisers alike,” said Mr. Goh Soo Sing, Chief Executive Officer of SHOW DC.
SHOW DC Arena has already been chosen as the venue for several high profile events including the recent Chang Music Connection Musictropolis which Bodyslam and Potato headlined, and MAYA Music Festival 2018 on 8-9 December, which has a stellar line-up including global DJs, K-Pop and J-Pop superstars.
SHOW DC Arena can be booked in any combination with the 25,000 people capacity SHOW DC Oasis and 5,000 people capacity SHOW DC Garden to create an even larger outdoor event with a total capacity of 90,000.
In addition to offering the largest outdoor event space in the centre of Bangkok, SHOW DC also has numerous indoor spaces that can be used for many event formats, such as shows, product launches, parties, concerts, theatre performances and exhibitions. The large indoor Ultra Arena is a state-of-the-art performance arts theatre with VIP balcony seating and has a capacity to hold up to 1,000 attendees.
“Thailand’s events and entertainment industry is a significant economic generator for the country. Through SHOW DC Arena and our additional event spaces at SHOW DC, we are well positioned to support domestic and international event organisers, and will work with organisers and brands to make Thailand a strategic events hub in the region,” added Mr. Goh.
Bangkok
Minister raises ethical concerns of private schools listing on the SET
PHOTO: Singapore International School of Bangkok
Trading in the shares of SISB Company Limited, the manager of the Singapore International School, begins today in the SET’s (Stock Exchange of Thailand) Market for Alternative Investment.
The Education Minister Teerakiat Jareonsettasin says that although the move does not violate the Private School Act 2007, there was a question of ethics.
The Minister has assigned a legal team to look up laws and regulations in a bid to stop SISB from becoming the first education business to list on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), believing it will set an unethical milestone.
The minister said in his personal view an educational institute gets a tax waiver so its move to raise funds to obtain more profits without paying tax raises the question of ethics.
“The act of entering the SET is obviously to seek more profits. If this is what’s happening, should the Finance Ministry start to collect tax? This can have a widespread impact and the related law must be reviewed.
“Even if the move is legal, it still might be unethical and against the ideology of the country’s educational management,” he said.
Teerakiat said he had discussed this with the International Schools Association of Thailand, seeking its help to find a solution. He said he would consult the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for clarity and, if such move were seen as a way to make profit from the education business, he would discuss with the Finance Ministry about levying tax.
Teerakiat admitted that his attempt to stop SISB from listing on the SET might not yield immediate result, but he would do his utmost to block such a move or others may also follow suit.
The Office of the Private Education Commission (OPEC) secretary-general, Chalam Attham, meanwhile, said his office would ask the SEC to review its decision to list SISB on the SET. He said Article 22 of the Private Schools Act 2007 had set two conditions for companies running schools in regard to the number of shares and the stockholders.
He said the OPEC is willing to offer the information for the SEC’s consideration.
SEC secretary-general Rapee Sucharitakul earlier yesterday affirmed that it was not illegal for SISB to register with SET, as the OPEC, which is in charge of private schools, had told his agency before it approved SISB’s listing that there was no regulation to prohibit the move.
Rapee said all businesses – including the private school business – required investments for improvement hence they have to raise funds in some way. Listing on the SET to raise funds from the public was a method with low cost, he said.
“Whether the school will then charge high tuition fees will be a question that the supervising agency will have to deal with,” Rapee added.
The campuses, adopting Singaporean and British curricula, currently have 2,274 students in total.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Growing support for Royal bicycle tour
by Prasert Thepsri
The Supreme Commander of the Royal Thai Armed Forces and the governors of 76 provinces were given the shirts this morning at the Royal Household Bureau in Bangkok.
Bicycle rallies will be held simultaneously around the country, with His Majesty leading the main 39-kilometre ride from the Royal Plaza in Bangkok to Lat Pho Park in Samut Prakan’s Phra Pradaeng district and back again.
The rallies officially open the second annual winter festival being hosted in the Royal Plaza of Dusit Palace and Sanam Suea Pa through January 19.
The bike rally participants can collect their shirts – which bear a cartoon family drawn by the King – on December 1 and 2 from 8am to 4pm at Supachalasai Stadium in Bangkok and city halls upcountry.
According to the Interior Ministry, Nakhon Ratchasima in the Northeast has the most participants registered so far, with 25,517, followed by Udon Thani (21,058) and Sakhon Nakhon (18,751).
The number of participants in the three southern border provinces has already exceeded the target of 5,000. Narathiwat has signed up 7,306 riders, Yala 9,946 and Pattani 6,180.
Information about the Phuket event HERE.
Bangkok
Wild elephants kill official in Chachoengsao
FILE PHOTO
A wildlife official in Chachoengsao, east of Bangkok, has been found dead after being kicked and dragged by wild elephants.
Officials at the Khao Ang Rue Nai Wildlife Sanctuary in Sanam Chai Khet district revealed that one of their colleagues was found dead at 6am yesterday morning. The victim, 46 year old Manop Karasuk, was on the Monday night shift to watch out for wild elephants.
Manop was found about 100 metres away from his watch post where he was stationed and tasked with preventing them from leaving the wildlife sanctuary. There were signs that his body was kicked and dragged along the ground.
The officials said there are about 30 wild elephants in the area and they often came out at night to eat the crops of villagers. Officials were taking turn to guard the spot and to try and frighten them into retreating back to the forest.
STORY: The Nation
