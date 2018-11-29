SHOW DC launches new 60,000 capacity outdoor SHOW DC Arena | The Thaiger

Latest event space establishes SHOW DC’s positioning as the events venue of choice in downtown Bangkok with combined capacity of 90,000

Large scale events have a new stage in downtown Bangkok at SHOW DC, which has launched the biggest outdoor event venue in the city. Named SHOW DC Arena, the 120 million baht investment in a 31,790 sqm outdoor entertainment space that sits adjacent to the SHOW DC shopping centre, bolsters the retail complex’s event offerings which already includes multiple indoor and outdoor event spaces, and has more than 40 event days booked through Q2 2019.

The new open entertainment space can cater to a 60,000 pax capacity event with 1,000 car parking spaces, a rarity in central Bangkok.

“There’s huge demand for a large outdoor entertainment space in the centre of Bangkok, and SHOW DC Arena fulfils this need. Thailand’s events and entertainment industry is robust and we are seeing increased inquiries from organisers.

“SHOW DC Arena offers a large, flexible event space that can cater to upto 60,000 people and I’m confident that our downtown location in Rama 9 area, combined with the availability of parking spaces and free shuttle service to MRT Petchaburi station, will help make events even more accessible and attractive to attendees and organisers alike,” said Mr. Goh Soo Sing, Chief Executive Officer of SHOW DC.

SHOW DC Arena has already been chosen as the venue for several high profile events including the recent Chang Music Connection Musictropolis which Bodyslam and Potato headlined, and MAYA Music Festival 2018 on 8-9 December, which has a stellar line-up including global DJs, K-Pop and J-Pop superstars.

SHOW DC Arena can be booked in any combination with the 25,000 people capacity SHOW DC Oasis and 5,000 people capacity SHOW DC Garden to create an even larger outdoor event with a total capacity of 90,000.

In addition to offering the largest outdoor event space in the centre of Bangkok, SHOW DC also has numerous indoor spaces that can be used for many event formats, such as shows, product launches, parties, concerts, theatre performances and exhibitions. The large indoor Ultra Arena is a state-of-the-art performance arts theatre with VIP balcony seating and has a capacity to hold up to 1,000 attendees.

“Thailand’s events and entertainment industry is a significant economic generator for the country. Through SHOW DC Arena and our additional event spaces at SHOW DC, we are well positioned to support domestic and international event organisers, and will work with organisers and brands to make Thailand a strategic events hub in the region,” added Mr. Goh.





