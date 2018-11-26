Thaiger Radio News – Monday | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thaiger Radio News – Monday
Listen to the daily news from The Thaiger, anytime, anywhere…
Can't get enough Thaiger? Try Thaiger Radio with music, weather, traffic, news & local programming or view some Thailand Top 10s lists.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand.
Phuket
DENGUE: Mosquito 1 – Garry 0
‘Waking The Thaiger’ host Garry Holden was back on air this morning on The Thaiger 102.75 FM after two weeks of Dengue hell. He has some useful warnings.
Thailand
Thai government being urged to legalise e-cigarettes and vaping
by Jintana Panyaarvudh
The Nation reports that a network of e-cigarette users and importers is suggesting that lifting the ban on smoke-free products and issuing appropriate regulations would be a more-effective measure to discourage people from smoking rather than selling cigarettes in plain packages.
The Public Health Ministry is in the process of announcing a new regulation requiring cigarettes to be sold only in plain packages, with 10 new pictures and warning messages designed by the ministry. The new regulation will come into force next year.
Citing research that plain packaging helps reduce the craving for cigarettes, this new regulation will make Thailand the first country in Asia and 11th in the world to adopt “negative” packaging to discourage smoking, officials said earlier.
However, Maris Karanyawat, representative of the End Cigarette Smoke Thailand group (ECST), says plain packaging will do little to cut down on cigarette consumption, citing the number of smokers staying at 11 million over the past decade in Thailand despite the inclusion of warning pictures on packets since 2005.
“Thai laws (relating to smoking) include severe punishment, but whether they can be really or seriously enforced is the problem,” he added.
ECST had earlier submitted 40,000 signatures in a campaign for legalising e-cigarette and suggesting that it be turned into a “controlled” rather than “banned” substance.
The Commerce Ministry has banned production, import, sale and consequently possession of e-cigarettes since 2014.
Maris met with concerned agencies late last month about lifting the ban, but came away without a resolution. However, the Commerce Ministry did say it will set up a panel to study the proposal’s feasibility, he said.
Meanwhile, Gerald Margolis, managing director of Philip Morris (Thailand), said revoking the ban on smoke-free products and appropriately regulating cigarettes will achieve more than selling them in plain packaging. He added that his company was not opposed to plain packaging, but was more focused on efforts to secure appropriate regulations for products that have been scientifically substantiated as being less harmful.
He said Philip Morris International is working to create a smoke-free future, and that the priority of the company was to provide less harmful alternatives to adult smokers who will otherwise continue to smoke.
“Today’s issue is not about packaging, it is about the cigarettes inside that really cause harm when people light and smoke them,” he said.
He cited statistics showing that in countries where smoke-free products are prohibited, such as Australia and Singapore, smoking rates have not changed significantly over the last several years despite increasingly aggressive regulatory and fiscal efforts.
By contrast, in countries where smoke-free alternatives are allowed, such as the UK, Europe Union, Sweden and Japan, smoking rates have dropped to historic lows, he added.
Margolis said regulatory measures for cigarettes should be complemented by policies that allow and encourage smokers to switch to better, smoke-free alternatives to cigarettes, he said.
Read the rest of the story HERE.
Thailand
Police searching for owner of weapons hidden in bushes
Police are investigating three M4A Carbine assault rifles along with 964 bullets that were discovered over the weekend inside large PVC pipes hidden in thick bushes. Police found the weapons in a tapioca plantation in Chacheongsao province on Saturday.
Police suspect that the weapons found in Panom Sarakham district had been hidden recently, as the guns with serial numbers M320461, M130203 and M320461 were wrapped in two Thairath newspapers dated November 20.
Besides the guns and ammunition, police along with administrative officials led by district chief Thitirat Saengngam also found one empty fertiliser sack, one empty sack of rice from a local rice mill, a pink handbag and a duffel bag.
The weapons batch was discovered by a tractor driver, 65 year old Noo Kaewroj,who had been hired by plantation owner 54 year old Chalai Thamcharoen, to level soil around the pond of the seven-rai plantation.
STORY: The Nation
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 things NOT to do in Phuket
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
No more smoking in public in Thailand
Return to Elephant Jungle Sanctuary
13 year old Muay Thai fighter dies from head injuries
Happy Loy Krathong. Here are your krathong launching locations in Phuket.
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
Phew! Police report there is no prostitution or drugs in Walking Street
Visa-fee waiver for 21 countries as tourism slump sparks panic
E-cigarettes and vaping to be legalised in Thailand
Customer dies during Thai massage
Chinese investment sets new records in property purchases
Thailand, third biggest medical tourism destination in the world
Kata Rocks celebrates its fourth anniversary in grand style
Phuket Police push a broken down bus out of peak hour traffic
Phuket officials rush to control the scores of accidents in Thepkrasattri Road, Thalang
Koh Samui balancing on tourism razor’s edge
DENGUE: Mosquito 1 – Garry 0
Five armed men guarding a Myanmar drug caravan shot dead by troops in Chiang Rai
Thaiger Radio News – Monday
Drunken Aussie tourist admits he wasn’t robbed at gun point in Phuket
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
Burmese man arrested for selling ‘ice’ on Samui
Burmese baby killed in Phuket Town road accident
Thai government being urged to legalise e-cigarettes and vaping
Police searching for owner of weapons hidden in bushes
Thailand lowest in Asia for female political representation
Multiple waterspouts observed off Koh Lipe – VIDEO
TEST DRIVE GOOLGE TRANSLATE ทดสอบไดรฟ์ GOOGLE TRANSLATE
Phuket’s Tsuanmi Alert System
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
Trending
-
Thai Life2 days ago
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
-
Thai Life11 hours ago
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
-
Phuket3 days ago
Phuket’s Top 10 Beach Clubs
-
People2 days ago
Phuket’s world champion flow-boarder is back in town
-
Thai Life1 day ago
Light me up! Like the human animal that I am
-
Pattaya3 days ago
Wanted UK brothers arrested during a raid in Chonburi
-
Phuket3 days ago
Former honorary consul arrested in Phuket for selling counterfeit visa stamps
-
Pattaya3 days ago
Dead Canadian found on yacht at Ocean Marina Yacht Club
You must be logged in to post a comment Login