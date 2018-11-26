Drunken Aussie tourist admits he wasn’t robbed at gun point in Phuket | The Thaiger

Phuket
Drunken Aussie tourist admits he wasn’t robbed at gun point in Phuket
An Australian tourist, who had claimed he was robbed at gunpoint after being dropped off by a taxi, finally admitted that he was drunk and lost his belongings.
On Saturday an Australian male tourist, 19 year old Terrance John White from New South Wales, notified the receptionist at a hotel in Nai Yang where he was staying that he had been robbed at gunpoint by 4-5 suspects after being dropped by taxi near the hotel.
He says he gave his wallet with 20,000 baht cash to the alleged robbers brandishing firearms. The receptionist called police. Terrance was taken to the Thalang Police Station.
Mr. White explained to police… “On Friday night I went from my hotel in Nai Yang to Phuket Town to drink alcohol and later went to Patong.”
“At 11.30pm I was already very drunk. I went in a taxi. After the taxi dropped me at the hotel I found that I had lost my iPhone X and 10,000 baht cash.”
“I am not sure where I lost my belongings. I believe that I have simply lost my belongings, not robbed. “
Mr White told police that he arrived in Phuket on November 19 and will be going back to Australia on December 11.
Tourist Police have been assisting in the discussions between Thai police and Mr White.
Kata Rocks celebrates its fourth anniversary in grand style
Kata Rocks’ fourth anniversary was yet another celebration of the finer things in life, with guests enjoying a lavish Champagne Brunch Pool Party.
Kata Rocks GM Somjai Tungkoo, said the fully-booked champagne brunch pool party on Saturday, November 24 was the resort’s best anniversary celebration to date.
“It is truly gratifying how much people look forward to our anniversary parties every year as it has become a must attend event on Phuket. We were delighted by the response from guests as we continue to organise events that capture the essence of Kata Rocks.”
Those in attendance included a ‘who’s who’ of Phuket, including local business leaders, VIP’s and loyal patrons of the resort. Kata Rocks’ DJ powered brunches are now legendary for their stylish party atmosphere. \And this year’s fourth anniversary party celebrated Phuket’s luxury lifestyle with a fantastic brunch, cool sounds and a nautical fashion parade performed by Domenico Gardini, an avant-garde fashion house.
Executive Chef Laia Pons and her team once again created inspired food pairings, with multiple fresh food stations serving delicious cuisine that perfectly complemented the free flow of Louis Roederer Champagne and Kata Rocks Gin cocktails.
Lauded as Phuket’s ‘Capital of Cool’, Kata Rocks remains a top setting for exclusive happenings, parties and entertaining events. Kata Rocks celebrates its innovative approach to hospitality with an extensive line-up of much-anticipated ‘see-and-be-seen’ events.
Phuket Police push a broken down bus out of peak hour traffic
PHOTOS: Traffic Report
Cherng Talay Police got together to help push a broken down bus to the side of the road to avoid a traffic jam in Cherng Talay this morning.
The Cherng Talay Police Chief Col Serm Kwannimit says, “The incident happened at 8.30am while we were standing in front of the Cherng Talay Police Station for the national anthem.”
“We heard from the radio that a bus had broken down nearby. So we helped to push the bus to the side of the road as there would have been a traffic jam otherwise. The bus was full of tourists.”
“All the tourists were asked to step off the bus whilst we maneuvered it out of the way.”
Phuket officials rush to control the scores of accidents in Thepkrasattri Road, Thalang
PHOTO: The Phuket PR Office
More than 30 motorists since last week have been injured in an accident on part of the Thepkrasattri Road which is under construction in Thalang. Phuket officials are well aware of the issue and have moved swiftly to solve the problem.
The part of the construction on Highway No. 402 (Thepkrasattri Road) is a 4 kilometre stretch, northbound, which ends up near Macro in Thalang. More than 30 motorists have been injured, mostly motorbike accidents, along the road whilst it is being renovated.
The resurfacing involves stripping the old surface back, leaving ridges and divers which can be a hazard for motorbike riders. It also leaves a slight height difference between the current and renovated surfaces during re-surfacing.
The Phuket PR reported that the road is being re-surfaced under a contract from October 19 to February 5 next year. Two sets of machines are being used in order to make the contract as quick as possible. Workers are working mostly at night time from 7pm to 5am to avoid traffic jams at peak times during the day.
Phuket’s Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung says, “There have already been about 36 injuries from motorbike accidents on this area. More road construction warning signs are being put up with warning lights.”
“We hope people will slow down and be careful.”
“The construction is being hurried as fast as possible. Water is being sprayed to decrease the dust. People who have been injured on these parts of the road can claim for compensation by presenting a police report with their ID cards.”
PHOTOS: Newshawk Phuket
