Top 10 world locations where people go to play | The Thaiger

Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Where do people travel in the world for ‘play’, not business? Mastercard unveils the Top Ten locations where people travel to play.
International travel continues to grow at an incredible rate, transforming local economies and enabling people to broaden their horizons – whether they travel for work or for play. Building on nearly a decade of insight into international travel trends, Mastercard today releases its Global Destination Cities Index: ‘Play’ – a look at the international destinations with the highest concentration of visitors travelling for relaxation and leisure, not business.
Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic leads the list of top ten places where more than 90 percent of overnight visitor travel in 2017 was for purposes beyond business – such as vacation or family visits. The list also includes several lesser-known destinations that cater to eco-tourists, history buffs, beach goers and adventure seekers.
Phuket was listed 10th among the top-ten global leisure destinations where the majority of visitors are Chinese travellers spending around USD$239 on leisure per visitor, per day.
All unique, but with a common focus on relaxation and fun, the locations are:
• Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (99.9%*[1])
• Cusco, Peru (98%)
• Djerba, Tunisia (97.7%)
• Riviera Maya, Mexico (97.5%)
• Palma de Mallorca, Spain (97.2%)
• Cancun, Mexico (96.8%)
• Bali, Indonesia (96.7%)
• Panama City, Panama (96.3%)
• Orlando, United States (94.1%)
• Phuket, Thailand (93%)
“Travel allows us to broaden our horizons by exploring new places, people and experiences,” said Francis Hondal, president of loyalty and managed services at Mastercard.
“The Mastercard Global Destination Cities Index: ‘Play’ shows that special cities around the world are tapping into that trend and building a brand of fun, relaxation and enjoyment for like-minded travelers.”
Mastercard is focused on helping cardholders travel the world with peace of mind through seamless planning, conveniences and connectivity at their destination and worry-free acceptance at millions of locations around the globe. Compelling travel offerings and benefits help travelers every step of their journey. More information can be found at mastercard.com.
Phuket is one among top 10 leisure destination in Global Destination Cities Index: ‘Play’.
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
It’s humid most of the year in Thailand. In the southern areas, during the ‘wet season’, it’s hot and humid all the time. You will sweat, a lot. Or in the case of ladies, you will perspire. Plenty of showers and common sense are your best simple advice. You WILL get used to it after a month or so and probably never worry about it again. In the meantime, here’s the Top 10 ways to do something about it…
1. Drink plenty of water
Drink lots of (bottled) water. Don’t drink out of the taps, even in the fanciest of hotels. Drinking lots of water will keep you hydrated and help you avoid headache, nausea and dizziness. If you come from a cooler climate you will find yourself needing to drink at least twice as much as you did before. (The Thaiger suspects that the water supply in many built up areas is probably potable these days – the ‘don’t drink the tap water’ story has been around for three decades. But be safe and drink the bottled water, it’s very cheap in Thailand.)
2. You need more salt than usual
…but most Thai food has plenty of salt already. When sweating you lose a lot of salt in the form of sweat. Just eating a few Thai meals each day will provide you with all the salt you need. But the evils of adding extra salt aren’t quite as evil when living in Thailand.
3. Wear loose fitting clothing made from natural fibres
Most of the time you’re only going to be wearing a single layer. Go for light colours and natural fabrics like cotton and linen. You will almost never wear a jacket or need a tie. Ladies, think ‘hot summer days’. Here’s your excuse to wear one of those outrageous tropical print shirts. But don’t feel too inclined to get your gear off – the Thai’s don’t appreciate TOO much skin – respect the local customs regarding skimpy clothing. Speaking of your clothes, beware closing the wardrobe door in the wet season. Without air circulation, after even less than a week, you’ll open to wardrobe doors to a sea of black mould. Just leave them open.
4. Exercise first thing in the morning or last thing at night
Don’t exercise in the middle of the day unless you’re insane. The heat of the day is best spent shopping, inside an air-conditioned office or as a siesta time. Go for a swim, take a nap. If you do need to be outside refer Item 3! All the running events (getting increasingly popular around Thailand) are held around 4 or 5 am. Get the idea? Take a bottle of water with you and drink more than you might usually drink during your exercise.
5. Wear a hat
Hats can be fashionable but in Thailand they’re also very functional. A hat will stop sweat dripping down your face and prevents the sun hitting you directly on your head, face or eyes. Sunglasses are also very important to protect your eyes from damaging UV. They also tell your brain that it’s not quite as bright as it actually is. Shade, generally, is worth pursuing as standing out in the sun, at any time, can really drain your energy and dehydrate you faster. Although the sun light isn’t particularly intense, it is hot, hot, hot when added to the humidity level.
6. Take your time – sabai, sabai
There’s no need to rush – adjust to a slower pace. Do what the locals do. Thais rarely rush around and tend to manage their pace to the levels of the heat and humidity. Rushing around will just heat up your body temperature and expose your body to heat-stress. Sabai, sabai (relax!)
7. Avoid air-conditioning, if you can
OK, it’s hot, we get it, but AC will likely cause your body even more stress if you spend all day in an air-conditioned room. Seek out cool places, sure, but try a fan, sitting in a cool breeze or under a tree. AC will really dry your air passages and your skin. For sleeping turn on the AC for an hour before you go to bed then use the ceiling fan (or a floor fan) for the rest of the night. Very few locals, even expats, will use AC for sleeping.
8. When in Rome, do as the Romans do
When it Thailand, watch the locals. They’re not running around the streets in the middle of the day and enjoy many showers during the day as well. Turn down the hot water when you head to the shower. Many Thais don’t even have hot water connected to their shower. Why bother? Especially if you live in the southern areas where the running water is quite warm, like the tropicals seas. A cold-water shower a few times a day will help keep you cool and refreshed. After showering it’s a good precaution to use some talcum powder in the ‘nether regions’ as sweat build-up and bacteria will thrive in a humid climate, sometime leading to rashes and itching. Nasty!
9. Mop up the sweat
You will sweat. Your body needs to sweat to help maintain your body temperature. A damp towel carried around in a plastic bag will be a perfect way to wipe your face, neck or hands from time to time. Some of us perspire more than others but there’s no problem in mopping up the perspiration from time to time – you’re not the only one sweating you know.
10. Eat healthy, light food
Lighter, less stodgy food is going to make your body work less to digest and keep you feeling a lot cooler and refreshed. Local fresh fruit and salads should be included in a humid-climate diet. Some of the Thai spicy dishes can be quite light as well but maybe keep off the heavier curries until the evening. Coconut water is available everywhere, cheap and very refreshing. You also have the prefect excuse for an ice-cream too!
First roll out of prescribed medical marijuana to start end of July
PHOTO: Chao Phraya Abhaiphubejhr Hospital
Thailand’s first quantities of legal medical cannabis will be prescribed and dispatched to registered patients from next month. Dr Piyasakol Sakolsatayadorn, the public health minister, say that the first 10,000 bottles of cannabis (marijuana) oil extract will be produced by the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation and another 5,000 bottles by Chao Phraya Abhaiphubejhr Hospital.
These authorised practitioners have been provided training and instruction from the ministry on how to dispense and prescribe cannabis-based medicines.
There are now about 400 medical doctors, pharmacists and dentists, as well as 2,900 Thai traditional medical practitioners, authorised by the Ministry of Public Health to prescribe the medicines to patients, according to the Bangkok Post.
Phra Achan Fan Acharo Hospital will also produce five formulas of traditional Thai medicines using marijuana seized by police in drug crackdowns.
In the first phase, from now until September, medical cannabis will be distributed to patients through at least one medical-centre hospital or general hospital in each province, according to Dr Piyasakol.
And in the next phase, community hospitals in all districts and the so-called health promotion hospital in every tambon will be given medical marijuana to prescribe to patients.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Top 10 Phuket Bakeries (2019)
Looking for high-quality bakeries? Living in Phuket we are extremely fortunate to have so many organic vegetables, tropical fruits and coconuts, to name just a few. But there’s been a shortage of fresh, quality bakery products and pastries although there have been a few long-term notables.
Now there are lots of new high-quality bakeries opening on the island. In no particular order…
1. Lucky 13 Sandwich
2. Bake, at Central in Patong
Bake Central Patong, as well as delicate, buttery pastries, offers a delicious range of late breakfast dishes. Try the smashed avocado, smoked salmon, feta cheese and poached eggs on toast, washed down with a strong cup of coffee from the cooler climates of Northern Thailand. For those with a sweet tooth, the home-made pancakes, stuffed with fresh banana, pomegranate, passion fruit and mint are divine.
Savoury sandwiches as well as pasta dishes are prepared to order and may be eaten in or taken away and enjoyed on the beach. Perk up with an afternoon tea for two. Enjoy freshly brewed coffee or a pot of our fine tea, with a superb selection of French macarons, sandwiches and exquisite cakes.
Bake is also found in Cherngtalay, so you’re never too far away from some sweet stuff and a great cup of tea or coffee. Open daily 10am until 11pm. Telephone: 09 3576 8997.
Napoleon Bakery’s head baker Rolf Kurth and manager /owner Jonathan started this neighbourhood bakery in Phuket together after both deciding it was time to move out of the busy big city of Bangkok. Since it’s opening in mid-2017 Napoleon Bakery has served over 44,000 clients. They are a traditional bakery. Baking the traditional time trusted method, in small batches. Highest premium quality ingredients. No preservatives. Baking bread, cakes and delicious pastries fresh on premises daily. We plan to open more locations to become the neighbourhood bakery for Phuket Island. As of now we are catering to our small area and appreciate all the clients that come out of their way to enjoy our baked goods, delicious food and Arabica coffee.
4. Zurich Bread Factory and Café, Kathu
Locals drive from all over the island to buy takeaway bread and pastries from Zurich Bread Factory. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the menu features its house-made traditionally European style bread and pastries. You need to try the cranberry hot cross buns, almond croissants and fruit tart (there’s definitely fruit in there, along with creamy custard and chocolate 🙂 Located on the very busy Phrabaramee Road in Kathu, opposite the go-karting track. Parking is available behind the bakery.
Located five minutes inland from Layan Beach, nestled amongst lush grass and native foliage, Project Artisan is the perfect escape for the entire family. A relative newcomer in location and style, Project Artisan quickly established itself as the place to be on the island for the hip crowd, providing excellent service, artisan food and beverages and regular workshops to educate the young and the young at heart. Project Artisan’s locally sourced, and organic-where-possible bread and pastries are available in their aptly named “Grab & Go“ and also feature on their evolving menu (gluten-free bread can also be ordered in advance).
6. La Fayette French Bakery, Kamala
Located along the Kamala main road this cafe/bakery production kitchen has slowly become the go-to spot in the village for decadent pastries and real French baguettes. The elegant yet casual atmosphere often leads to a long lunch with friends sipping on coffee and tempting each other into ordering just one more (to share of course). The dine-in and takeaway bakery items and rustic, traditionally crafted bread, as well as their buttery and fluffy croissants ( don’t forget their chocolate almond croissants), are a naughty pleasure.
High Tea at Les Diables is an institution on the island just like the café’s owner Peter Webber. With a larger than life personality, Peter is a master craftsman in patisserie, growing up in Devon UK, it is no wonder his scones and house made jams are divine. For ten years he held the position of Executive Pastry Chef at the famed Mandarin Oriental Bangkok. Now he’s brought all that skill and precision to Les Diables in Phuket. Delicate pastries, bite size sandwiches, scones and savory pastries all feature in the afternoon tea available daily. And for special occasions Peter’s bespoke cakes deserve a Top Ten category all on their own.
Off the beaten track down in Rawai (used to be in Chalong on Viset Road), Delish Café is primarily frequented by locals, our suggestion to you is to break out of the tourist trap and head south. The café is owned and operated by an Australian couple who are long term residents on the island. Already listed on The Thaiger’s Top Ten Coffees, it also makes our best bakery list too, because their freshly baked products are simply the best. The cake cabinet is something you would expect in a trendy suburban café in Sydney.
Lady Pie was started by Susan Usher in early 2004 in Phuket from humble beginnings after sailing from Australia to Phuket. Susan started making Aussie pies to satisfy her own, husband Harry’s and the lads from Ao Chalong Yacht Club’s desires for real pies. This led to the formation of a home-based cottage industry which was washed into the sea by the December 2004 tsunami. Being the Aussie battler she is, Susan was soon back into production with 2 staff again and supplying quite a few boats passing through Phuket. In December 2005 she had moved into new premises in Cherng Talay and has since been providing the island with delicious (and authentic) Australian pies.
10. Bake Free, Rawai
The concept of Bake Free was created by Siham C. Semaan, a Lebanese lady who was deprived of all the good and tasty food because of Celiac Disease. Siham was born in a traditional Lebanese family where everything rotated around food, big family lunches, Christmas dinners, and everyday home cooking. She started with Bake Free as a blog sharing gluten-free recipes and then her passion developed into a chain of Coffee shops/Bakeries in Phuket.
