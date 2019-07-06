Pattaya fund-raiser donates 10,000 baht for disabled sailing | The Thaiger

Events
Pattaya fund-raiser donates 10,000 baht for disabled sailing
PHOTO: Three Thai national sailing male athletes from the Disabled Sailing Thailand
Thai and foreign businesspeople got together in Pattaya to raise about 10,000 baht for the Disabled Sailing Thailand project at a fundraiser in Bang Saray.
Peter Jacobs, the Project Founder, hosted the party last weekend for 250 sailors and supporters at the Bang Saray Beach Club that included afternoon activities for children and adults, games and live music from Pattaya Rose and Barry Upton.
The Club provided a dinner buffet, then an auction and lucky draw were held with prizes donated by supporters, including a 4 metre kayak.
Proceeds from the raffle tickets and auction will go to the disabled-sailing project, which teaches the physically impaired to pilot sailboats on their own using watercraft outfitted with accessible equipment.
Disabled Sailing Thailand founder Peter Jacobs at the Bang Saray Beach Club.
SOURCE: ThaiVisa | Pattaya Mail
Bangkok
‘Thailand’ through the eyes of non-Thai filmmakers
The series, dubbed “Exotic Thailand”, will run through July and August, and features 15 films made in Thailand by international directors, including historical works like “Chang: A Drama of the Wilderness” (1927), “A Handful of Rice” (1940) and “Yutthana-Siriporn” (1963), as well as “Butterfly Man” (2002), “Soi Cowboy” (2009), “Only God Forgives” (2013), “The Forest” (2017) and “Pop-Aye” (2017).
Over the past 100 years, the image of Siam – later Thailand – has been captured, presented and represented in countless films made by international filmmakers who arrived with their cameras and preconceptions. How did they see Thailand? What were the representative images of our “exotic” Kingdom (elephants, monks, beautiful women)? And how is reality reflected, invented or distorted through those eyes?
“Nangsao Suwan” (“Suvarna of Siam”)
Thailand has been a popular location for decades and the destination of coice for “Chang: A Drama of the Wilderness” (1927) and “The Man with the Golden Gun” (1974). One of the first films shot in Siam was “Nangsao Suwan” (“Suvarna of Siam”) in 1922, by American filmmaker Henry MacRae and featured a Thai cast. The film has since been lost and all that remains are a few stills.
In 1927, Merian C Cooper came here to make “Chang: A Drama of the Wilderness”, a proto-disaster film featuring a rampaging herd of wild elephants wreaking havoc on rural villages (Cooper would return to the US and later made the original “King Kong” in 1933). It’s interesting to note that elephants, among other symbols, would continue to be used as a representative of Thailand in almost every film made by foreigners.
The Swedish film “A Handful of Rice” (1940) presented our agricultural society and rural existence through a docudrama narrative. Meanwhile, “Yutthana Siriporn” (1963) is a German film that presents the urban landscape of Bangkok in the 1960s and a Buddhist rite.
“The Man with the Golden Gun” – James Bond heads to Phuket and Phang Nga Bay – 1974
In later decades, the image of Thailand seen through the foreign lens is a rich mix of honest perspective and romantic Orientalism, accented by the arrival of GIs during the Vietnam War with key images including elephants, monks, Buddhism, postcard-perfect beaches, Siamese smiles, bars, ghosts, women of the night and seedy neighbourhoods. James Bond had his adventure here in “The Man with the Golden Gun”, which made Khao Tapu in Phang Nga Bay (James Bond Island) an ultimate icon of cinematic Thailand.
“Hangover II “
“The Elephant King” (2006) is a sober portrait of two brothers in Chiang Mai, while “The Hangover Part II” (2011) is a less sober, wildly exaggerated exoticisation of the Kingdom.
Arthouse film “Soi Cowboy” (2009) puts a spin on the relationship between a Thai woman and a European man. Some of these films show Thailand in a way that no Thai films are interested in showing, and while some may present an exoticised view, others offer a clear-eyed gaze at what this country and its people really look like.
The exotic means both serenity and danger, and there are several films that tackle both extremes, such as the Singaporean-directed “Pop-Aye” (2017), which tells the story of a Thai man on a mission to bring an elephant back to its hometown; “Only God Forgives” (2013), starring Ryan Gosling and Vitthaya Pansringam in a blood-soaked gangster thriller (no real elephants in the film, but the lead Thai character is named Chang or Elephant); and “Lost in Thailand” (2014), a Chinese road movie that launched a craze of tourism to the North of Thailand.
“Chang: A Drama of the Wilderness” (1927)
The “Exotic Thailand” program also features a number of films produced by Tom Waller, a Thai director/producer of Irish descent who offers a unique viewpoint on the Thai narrative. For instance his “Mindfulness and Murder” (2011), a film about a monk who investigates a murder in a temple; “Butterfly Man” (2002), about a British tourist and a Thai masseuse; and “Ghost of Nak” (2005), a Mae Nak legend directed by an English director.
On August 17, a special talk session with Tom Waller and Wikanda Phromkhunthong, a film lecturer at Mahidol University, will discuss the “exotic” quality of Thailand from past to present, and how Thailand has been represented on the cinema screen over the past 100 years.
Program
July 4, 5.30pm: Lost in Thailand (China, 2012)
July 6, 1pm: A Handful of Rice (Sweden, 1940)
July 16, 1pm: Yutthana-Siriporn (Germany, 1963)
Aug 1, Ghost of Nak (Thailand, Directed by Mike Duffield, 2005)
Aug 3, 1pm: Chang: A Drama of the Wilderness (USA, 1927)
Aug 3, 3pm: The Forest (Thailand, directed by Paul Spurrier, 2016)
Aug 7, 5.30pm: Bangkok Dangerous (Thailand, directed by Oxide and Danny Pang, 1999)
Aug 17, 1pm: Soi Cowboy (Thailand, directed by Thomas Clay, 2009)
Followed by a panel discussion with Tom Waller (producer) and Wikanda Phromkhunthong (scholar)
Aug 24, 1pm: Pop-Aye (Singapore, Thailand, directed by Kirsten Tan, 2017)
Aug 24, 3pm: The Elephant King (Thailand, directed by Seth Grossman, 2006)
Aug 25, 1pm: The Hangover Part II (USA, 2011)
Aug 25, 3pm: The Man with the Golden Gun (UK, 1974)
Aug 29, 5.30pm: Butterfly Man (Thailand, Directed by Kaprice Kea, 2002)
SOURCE: The Nation
Check out the list of some other films made by foreigners in Thailand HERE.
Bangkok
The Kings Cup Scrabble competition is on in Bangkok
The 34th Brand’s International Scrabble Championships will be held at Central Westgate in Bang Yai, Bangkok, for four days starting today running through to Sunday, July 7. It’s one of the largest Scrabble tournaments in the world, in terms of the number of players, drawing as many as 8,000 players. Thailand has produced two world champions as well as many top international players. School teams from all over Thailand will also be competing at the event.
Many Thais are mad about Scrabble, the world’s most popular word game, and call it “Crossword Game”.
Competitors will be vying for the annual ‘King’s Cup’, including world four time champion from New Zealand, Nigel Richards. Also heading to Bangkok this year are previous winners Komol Panyasophonlert, a former local world championship runner-up, and Helen Gipson from Scotland.
Competitors will also be coming from the UK, US, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, India and Pakistan.
New words that will be ‘official’ this year include ‘Farang’ (a caucasian in Thailand) and ‘Sriracha’ (a spicy sauce).
In a big Scrabble controversy, one person missing this year will be a leading Thai player who was a former finalist. It was confirmed that he has been banned for life after allegedly being caught cheating at a tournament in Sri Racha, Chon Buri last month.
He was exposed as a cheat for “palming an eighth tile” and “entering an event fraudulently”, according to a national association based in Bangkok back in 2017.
SOURCE: ThaiVisa
PHOTO: Thailand’s disgraced Pichai Limprasert (right) met World Number 1 Nigel Richards of New Zealand in the King’s Cup final in July 2016 – ThaiVisa
Bangkok
Sukhumvit Gallery showcases images from a bygone era in Bangkok
The Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit has launched a photo gallery and Artistic Afternoon Tea themed around Sukhumvit’s rich history.
The new photo gallery, in one of Bangkok’s most culturally diverse areas, is giving guests a glimpse into another era with a permanent exhibition on the history of Bangkok’s most important boulevards – Sukhumvit Road.
Sukhumvit Gallery, located on the fourth floor of the new Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit, features an eclectic mix of rare photographs of people and places that tell the story of the road, vintage maps, and important documents covering the area’s history.
“Nana’s roots are as a vibrant international marketplace,” explained the general manager of Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit, Sammy Carolus. “With this gallery we are sharing the fascinating story of the neighborhood as it once was.”
To mark the launch of the hotel’s new space, Hyatt has collaborated with renowned Thai floral artist, Sakul Inthakul, to create an afternoon tea presentation inspired by Bangkok’s past and the images on display.
The Ekamai pedestrian bridge on Sukhumvit Soi 63 was Inthakul’s muse for the serving platter. The classic well-known bridge is on display on one of the walls, and is re-interpreted as the plate – a handcrafted sculpture of stainless steel, copper plating and artificial marble, that is decorated with local flowers.
More than a dozen bite-sized treats, both sweet and savoury, flank the bridge-cum-plate. These include homemade desserts, like mini sweet potato scones and homemade macaron with pomelo custard filling, created by the Hyatt’s culinary team. The coffee is from the plantations at Le Tor Gol Village, in Tak province, which has a reputation as one of the country’s best coffees. The tea comes from Chiang Mai, in the village of Mae Sae, where tea has grown naturally for over a century.
• Sukhumvit Gallery is open daily 11am – 10:30pm, with free entry.
• The Sukhumvit Gallery Afternoon Tea is served daily between 2pm – 4pm, at 950++ Baht / set for two people.
For more information or reservations, please call +66 (0)2 098 1234 or email bangkoksukhumvit.regency@hyatt.com
