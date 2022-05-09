Connect with us

What you can get for 1 million USD in Phuket

Cita Catellya

Published

 on 

Photo Via: Fazwaz

Wondering what you could buy in Phuket with a budget of 1 million USD? A million dollars goes a lot further in Phuket than in most western countries like the United States.

With house prices rising significantly in many areas around the world, properties in beautiful but less expensive places like Phuket are certainly looking very enticing. Phuket has been one of the most famous holiday destinations in Asia. And for many years, its real estate market has been attracting people looking for affordable luxury.

So what will a million or so US dollars get you in Phuket? Let’s take a look at some of the most popular listings within the million-dollar range on the stunning island.

1. Surin Heights

Surin Heights truly represents what a million dollars can get you in Phuket. The beautiful 3-story villa comes with a private pool, a lush garden, a pavilion overlooking the Andaman sea, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, plenty of living rooms, and a fully equipped European-style kitchen. The villa boasts stunning light-filled rooms thanks to a combination of its modern design, high ceilings, and floor-to-ceiling windows. Each space is designed with tranquillity and privacy in mind, allowing you to have an enjoyable life in paradise. Furthermore, the villa is conveniently located on a hill in the Surin part of Phuket. Therefore, it is very close to Surin Beach and a number of popular tourist attractions, such as Kamala Beach, Bang Tao Beach, Layan Beach, and Porto de Phuket Shopping Mall.

On the market for 872,460 USD, the villa comes in at less than 1 million USD. Compared to villas in many Western countries like the US or Australia for the same price, this is probably one of the best investments you’ll ever make.

Sale price: 872,460 USD or 30,000,000 THB

Enquire here for more details or for property viewing

What you can get for 1 million USD in Phuket | News by Thaiger

Photo Via: FAZWAZ

2. Botanica Lake Side (Phase 9)

Botanica Lake Side Villa will make you feel right at home by offering a harmony of modern design, calming colours, and luxurious features. There are several units available within the project. However, for a million dollars, you can get a luxury villa with 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and 767 square metres plot size is for sale at 932,000 USD.

With an open and airy design, the spacious bedrooms and living rooms open up to the stunning pool and gardens. Each room has glass doors, floor-to-ceiling windows, and elegant earthy elements like wooden finishes. It offers the best indoor-meets-outdoor concept, allowing you to feel a relaxing atmosphere. Moreover, Botanica Lakeside is built around a magnificent lake and pristine nature, which promises to enhance your living experience. Hence, you can basically find numerous leisure activities on your doorstep. Besides, the project is only 2 kilometres away from the peaceful Layan Beach.

Sale price: 645,242 USD or 22,200,000 THB / 932,000 USD or 32,033,550 THB

Enquire here for more details or for property viewing

Property for 1 million dollars in Phuket

Botanica Lakeside. Photo via Fazwaz

3. Kata Seaview Villas

Uniquely designed to maximise living space, Kata Seaview Villas has three storeys with 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. The bedrooms are located on the lower two floors, while the third floor is reserved for a dining area, kitchen, and living area with an open-plan concept. The living area on the third floor opens up to the infinity pool, which offers an unmatched view of the sea and the hills.

Aside from the three storeys, the villa also comes with a vast rooftop and a large sofa. The rooftop is a great place to hang out, catch some tan, admire the incredible sea view, or even have a wonderful BBQ dinner at night. This modern and elegant villa is located in Karon, just 2 kilometres away from Kata Beach. Thus, it only takes a few minutes for you to drive to the beach and town. Also, you’re surrounded by a variety of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, and nightlife.

Sale price: 931,000 USD or 32,000,000 THB

Enquire here for more details or for property viewing

What you can get for 1 million USD in Phuket | News by Thaiger

Photo Via: Kata Seaview Villas

4. Botanica Foresta (Phase 10)

The extraordinary 4 bedroom villa in Botanica Foresta offers more than just luxury and comfort. It’s the perfect place to live for those looking for undisturbed privacy, tranquillity, and relaxation. Surrounded by lush greenery and featuring an open-air kitchen, dining, and living area, the villa pool will make you feel close to nature. Moreover, all four bedrooms face the garden and swimming pool and come with gigantic floor-to-ceiling windows to let the sunshine in. Each room also has huge glass doors, which you can fully open to bring the outdoors in.

True to its name, the villa in Botanica Foresta is nestled among the forest. However, it’s located just a short drive from the gorgeous Layan Beach and Phuket International Airport. Since it’s in a prime low-density area, the villa offers a peaceful and safe environment.

Sale price: 907,000 USD or 31,191,500 THB

Enquire here for more details or for property viewing

What you can get for 1 million USD in Phuket | News by Thaiger

Photo Via: FAZWAZ

5. Melia Phuket Karon Residences

Located on a peaceful hillside on Phuket’s west coast, the sea view villa at Melia Phuket Karon Residences offers incredible scenery of the Andaman Sea and the forest’s greenery. Despite its position on a hillside, it’s only five minutes away from Karon beach.

The outdoor areas are playfully designed. The 10×3 metres infinity pool is situated on the upper floor, thus giving a bigger space for the lush garden. The huge infinity pool is a great place to relax and enjoy the sublime sea scenery. On the other hand, the garden and terrace down below are perfect for lounging or wandering around. Each room has floor-to-ceiling windows to bring the outdoors in. You’ll find an open plan kitchen, dining, and living areas on the upper floor. On the lower floor are three spacious and airy ensuite bedrooms.

The sea view villa at Melia Phuket Karon Residences is designed and decorated with earthy tones and textures of wood and concrete. Therefore, it strikes the perfect balance of indoor and outdoor living that Phuket is loved for.

Sale price: 1,000,000 USD or 34,500,000 THB

Enquire here for more details or for property viewing

What you can get for 1 million USD in Phuket | News by Thaiger

Melia Phuket Karon Residences. Photo via Fazwaz

Overall, a million dollars in Phuket can get you spacious properties with 3 bedrooms or more, private pools, and close proximity to the island’s breathtaking shorelines. Whether the property market in your home country is no longer affordable or you’re looking for a beautiful vacation home on a tropical island, Phuket’s real estate market might be better suited for your budget. Be sure to work with experienced agents from Thaiger Property to make well-informed decisions!

If you’re thinking about purchasing an off-plan property in Phuket, be sure to read our guide on the procedure for purchasing an off-plan property in Thailand.

 

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

    Cita Catellya

    Cita Catellya is a journalist and content writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence.

