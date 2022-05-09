Nightlife venues in “blue zones” want permission to re-open from June 1

Thailand’s nightlife venues are demanding to be allowed re-open for business in “blue zone” tourism areas from June 1. According to a Bangkok Post report, the proposal is one of several being submitted to PM Prayut Chan-o-cha today.

Sa-nga Ruangwatthanakul from the association of Khao San Road business operators says the proposals are being put forward by over 10 associations representing nightlife and tourism operators in Bangkok and beyond. It’s understood the proposals are expected to go before the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration when it meets tomorrow.

According to Sa-nga, the cancellation of Test & Go has led to a surge in foreign tourism along Khao San Road and an easing of restrictions on the city’s nightlife is now required. He says doing so will further accelerate economic recovery, adding that the government should also get rid of the Thailand Pass and instead focus on special promotions to attract more foreign tourists.

The proposal going to the PM today highlights the severe financial impact the pandemic has had on the tourism sector, with many businesses now shut for good and countless people left unemployed. The proposal suggests that nightlife businesses that meet the standards of SHA Plus or Thai Stop Covid 2 Plus should be allowed to re-open in 2 stages.

In the first stage, entertainment venues in the 12 “blue zone” provinces, as well as some provincial districts that have been designated blue zones, would be allowed to re-open from June 1. They would be followed by all other nightlife venues around the country from July 1.

In addition, business representatives are calling for Thailand’s ban on alcohol sales between the hours of 2pm and 5pm to be scrapped. The law has now been in place for 50 years, after being introduced in 1972 by PM Thanom Kittikachorn. The logic in retaining it is unclear, although it’s thought it was originally introduced to prevent government officials from consuming alcohol during their lunch break.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post