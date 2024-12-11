Holidays and observances in Thailand in 2025

As we get ready for the new year, it’s a great time to start planning ahead. The holidays and observances in Thailand for 2025 are a perfect opportunity to make sure you’re booking your time off or planning that trip you’ve been thinking about. Whether you’re staying in Thailand or heading elsewhere, it’s always handy to know which days are coming up. So, let’s take a look at the key dates in 2025 to help you plan your year better!

Thailand holidays for January 2025

1 Jan: New Year’s Day (Wednesday): A national holiday to mark the start of the year with celebrations, fireworks, and family gatherings.

11 Jan: National Children's Day (Saturday): A day for children, with special activities in parks and shopping centres.

16 Jan: Teachers' Day (Thursday): A day to honour teachers for their dedication with ceremonies and small gifts.

29 Jan: Chinese New Year (Wednesday): A cultural observance with parades and festivities, especially in areas with Chinese communities.

30 Jan: Second Day of Chinese New Year (Thursday): More celebrations, with businesses in Chinatown areas adjusting their hours.

31 Jan: Third Day of Chinese New Year (Friday): The final day of the celebrations.

Thailand holidays for February 2025

12 Feb: Makha Bucha (Wednesday): A national holiday to celebrate Buddha’s teachings, with temple visits and spiritual activities.

14 Feb: Valentine's Day (Friday): A popular day for couples, with flowers, gifts, and celebrations in stores and restaurants.

Thailand holidays for April 2025

6 April: Chakri Day (Sunday): A national holiday commemorating the founding of the Chakri Dynasty with official ceremonies.

7 Apr: Day off for Chakri Day (Monday): A day off to relax after the celebrations.

Day off for Chakri Day (Monday): A day off to relax after the celebrations. 13 Apr: Songkran (Sunday): The Thai New Year, famous for water fights, street parties, and family gatherings.

14 Apr: Songkran Holiday (Monday): The second day of Songkran, with continued celebrations.

15 Apr: Songkran Holiday (Tuesday): The third day of Songkran, full of water fights and festivities.

16 Apr: Songkran Observed (Wednesday): A continuation of the Songkran celebrations in some regions.

Thailand holidays for May 2025

1 May: Labour Day (Thursday): A bank holiday celebrating workers’ achievements and rights, with closures in some businesses.

4 May: Coronation Day (Sunday): A national holiday marking the coronation of the King, with royal ceremonies.

5 May: Day off for Coronation Day (Monday): An extra day off to continue celebrating or relaxing.

11 May: Visakha Bucha (Sunday): A national holiday to commemorate Buddha's birth, enlightenment, and death, with visits to temples.

12 May: Day off for Visakha Bucha (Monday): A peaceful day off to reflect and make merit.

Thailand holidays for June 2025

3 Jun: Queen Suthida’s Birthday (Tuesday): A national holiday to celebrate the Queen’s Birthday with royal ceremonies.

21 Jun: June Solstice (Saturday): The official start of summer, a seasonal event marked by changing weather (not the public holiday).

Thailand holidays for July 2025

10 Jul: Asalha Bucha (Thursday): A national holiday marking Buddha’s first sermon, with temple visits and celebrations.

28 Jul: King Vajiralongkorn's Birthday (Monday): A national holiday celebrating the King's birthday with public ceremonies.

Thailand holidays for August 2025

12 Aug: The Queen’s Birthday (Tuesday): A national holiday celebrating the Queen’s Birthday with royal ceremonies and events.

Thailand holidays for October 2025

13 Oct: Anniversary of the Death of King Bhumibol (Monday): A solemn national holiday to remember the late King Bhumibol.

23 Oct: Chulalongkorn Day (Thursday): A national holiday to commemorate King Chulalongkorn, with ceremonies and remembrance.

Thailand holidays for December 2025

5 Dec: King Bhumibol’s Birthday/Father’s Day (Friday): A national holiday celebrating King Bhumibol and Father’s Day, with royal ceremonies and celebrations.

10 Dec: Constitution Day (Wednesday): A national holiday marking the adoption of Thailand's first constitution, with public events.

21 Dec: December Solstice (Sunday): The official start of winter, a seasonal event marked by cooler weather (not the public holiday).

24 Dec: Christmas Eve (Wednesday): While not widely celebrated, Christmas Eve sees festivities, particularly in shopping malls and international communities.

25 Dec: Christmas Day (Thursday): Christmas is celebrated mostly by expats and in tourist areas with festive events.

31 Dec: New Year's Eve (Wednesday): A national holiday with fireworks, parties, and celebrations to ring in the new year.

Note: Some holidays may vary depending on your region, workplace, or institution. This guide is meant to provide an overview to help you plan ahead. Please confirm specific dates with your local calendar or employer.

There are plenty of holidays and observances throughout the year in Thailand. Whether you’re taking time off to relax or travelling, knowing when these days fall can help you plan ahead.

Great news! New holidays have been added, making it the perfect time to plan your trips now!

You can download Thaiger’s Calendar for Thai holidays here too.

FAQs about holidays in Thailand

How many public holidays are there in Thailand in 2025? Thailand will have 21 public holidays in 2025, including three additional special holiday days that create extended breaks throughout the year. What are the new additional holidays announced for 2025? The Thai government has added three special holidays: Monday, June 2, 2025; Monday, August 11, 2025; and Friday, January 2, 2026, creating longer holiday periods. When is Songkran Festival in 2025? Songkran Festival will be celebrated from April 13 to April 15, 2025, marking the traditional Thai New Year with the famous water-splashing festivities. Which holidays in Thailand create long weekends in 2025? There will be eight potential long weekends in 2025, including the Songkran Festival (April 13-16), Coronation Day (May 3-5), and Mother's Day weekend (August 9-12). When are the Royal-related holidays in Thailand for 2025? Key royal holidays include Chakri Day (April 6), King Vajiralongkorn's Birthday (July 28), Queen Suthida's Birthday (June 3), and the Queen Mother's Birthday (August 12). Are government offices closed during all public holidays? Yes, government offices are closed during official public holidays, but some regional or cultural celebrations like Chinese New Year may not result in government office closures.