Cost of living in Thailand as a digital nomad

Thailand is a popular place for digital nomads because it is affordable, has fast internet, and has a strong expat community. Whether in busy Bangkok or relaxed Chiang Mai, remote workers can enjoy both work and leisure. The cost of living in Thailand depends on lifestyle and location, with cheap apartments, a variety of food, and many coworking spaces. This article covers key expenses like housing, food, transport, and internet to help digital nomads plan their stay and manage their budget.

Living costs in Thailand as a digital nomad

1. Accommodation costs in Thailand

Housing costs in Thailand depend on location. Bangkok and Phuket are more expensive, while Chiang Mai and Pai offer cheaper options. Digital nomads can choose from condos, apartments, or co-living spaces based on their budget and lifestyle.

Estimated monthly accommodation costs

Bangkok and Phuket: Condo rentals range from 15,000 Thai baht to 35,000 Thai baht per month. Prices are higher near city centres and areas with public transport, gyms, and pools.

Condo rentals range from 15,000 Thai baht to 35,000 Thai baht per month. Prices are higher near city centres and areas with public transport, gyms, and pools. Chiang Mai and Pai: More affordable, with condos costing 7,000 Thai baht to 20,000 Thai baht per month. Chiang Mai is a top choice for digital nomads due to its lower living costs and strong expat community.

More affordable, with condos costing 7,000 Thai baht to 20,000 Thai baht per month. Chiang Mai is a top choice for digital nomads due to its lower living costs and strong expat community. Co-living spaces A budget-friendly option costing 5,000 Thai baht to 15,000 Thai baht per month. These spaces offer shared facilities and a social atmosphere, ideal for solo travellers and nomads.

Factors affecting accommodation costs

Location: Central areas in cities like Bangkok and Phuket cost more due to convenience and access to amenities.

Central areas in cities like Bangkok and Phuket cost more due to convenience and access to amenities. Type of accommodation: Condos and apartments are common for long stays, while co-living spaces offer a social and affordable option.

Condos and apartments are common for long stays, while co-living spaces offer a social and affordable option. Facilities: Properties with pools, gyms, and 24-hour security usually have higher rents.

Digital nomads can find affordable and comfortable housing in Thailand by choosing the right location and accommodation type.

2. Food and dining in Thailand

Thailand is famous for its affordable and delicious food, making it a great place for digital nomads who enjoy eating out. Costs vary depending on whether you choose street food, restaurants, or international cuisine. Cooking at home is also an option for those who want to save money.

Eating out

Local street food: cheap and tasty, with meals costing 40 Thai baht to 100 Thai baht. Popular options include pad thai, tom yum soup, and green curry.

cheap and tasty, with meals costing 40 Thai baht to 100 Thai baht. Popular options include pad thai, tom yum soup, and green curry. Mid-range restaurants: A mix of Thai and international food in a comfortable setting, with prices ranging from 150 Thai baht to 500 Thai baht per meal.

A mix of Thai and international food in a comfortable setting, with prices ranging from 150 Thai baht to 500 Thai baht per meal. International cuisine: Western food is more expensive, costing 170 Thai baht to 340 Thai baht or more per meal, depending on the restaurant and location.

Groceries

For those who cook at home, grocery shopping is affordable. Monthly costs range from 4,000 Thai baht to 10,000 Thai baht, depending on diet and whether you buy local or imported products. Basic foods like rice, vegetables, and fruit are cheap, while imported items like cheese and wine are more expensive.

Tips for saving on food

Eat local: Thai food is much cheaper than Western meals.

Thai food is much cheaper than Western meals. Shop at markets: Fresh markets sell affordable fruits, vegetables, and other ingredients.

Fresh markets sell affordable fruits, vegetables, and other ingredients. Cook at home: Preparing your own meals can save money compared to eating out often.

By choosing wisely and managing food costs, digital nomads can enjoy living in Thailand and eat amazing food without overspending.

3. Coworking spaces and internet in Thailand

Thailand is a great place for digital nomads, offering fast internet and affordable coworking spaces in major cities. Whether in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, or Koh Phangan, there are plenty of options for remote workers.

Coworking spaces

Variety and affordability: Thailand has many coworking spaces with fast internet and a community-focused environment. Monthly memberships cost 3,000 Thai baht to 8,000 Thai baht.

Thailand has many coworking spaces with fast internet and a community-focused environment. Monthly memberships cost 3,000 Thai baht to 8,000 Thai baht. Popular locations: Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and Koh Phangan have a wide range of coworking options, from modern office spaces to relaxed, social environments.

Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and Koh Phangan have a wide range of coworking options, from modern office spaces to relaxed, social environments. Facilities: Most coworking spaces offer high-speed internet, comfortable desks, meeting rooms, and free coffee. Some also provide networking events and social areas.

Internet options

Home internet: Reliable home plans cost 500 Thai baht to 1,500 Thai baht per month, with speeds suitable for remote work.

Reliable home plans cost 500 Thai baht to 1,500 Thai baht per month, with speeds suitable for remote work. Mobile data plans: A great option for working, with prices between 300 Thai baht and 800 Thai baht per month.

A great option for working, with prices between 300 Thai baht and 800 Thai baht per month. Reliability: The Internet in Thailand is generally fast and stable, making it easy for digital nomads to stay connected.

With affordable coworking spaces and strong internet, Thailand offers a perfect work environment for digital nomads looking for both productivity and adventure.

4. Transportation in Thailand

Thailand has affordable and flexible transportation options, from public transport to private rentals which should not be too much of a burden on your living costs. Digital nomads can choose based on their budget and convenience.

Public transportation

Affordability: Public transport is cheap and reliable, making it great for daily travel.

Public transport is cheap and reliable, making it great for daily travel. BTS and MRT: Bangkok’s train systems are fast and efficient, with fares starting at 16 Thai baht per trip.

Bangkok’s train systems are fast and efficient, with fares starting at 16 Thai baht per trip. Buses: Available in most cities, with fares between 8 baht and 12 baht.

Available in most cities, with fares between 8 baht and 12 baht. Songthaews: shared red trucks, mostly in Chiang Mai, charging about 20 Thai baht per short trip.

shared red trucks, mostly in Chiang Mai, charging about 20 Thai baht per short trip. Estimated monthly cost: 1,000 Thai baht to 3,000 Thai baht, depending on usage.

Private transportation

Scooter rental: Popular for flexibility in cities and rural areas. Monthly rental costs 2,500 Thai baht to 5,000 Thai baht. A valid motorcycle license and helmet are required.

Popular for flexibility in cities and rural areas. Monthly rental costs 2,500 Thai baht to 5,000 Thai baht. A valid motorcycle license and helmet are required. Ride-hailing apps: Services like Grab offer convenient transport. Monthly costs range from 3,000 Thai baht to 10,000 Thai baht, depending on usage.

Services like Grab offer convenient transport. Monthly costs range from 3,000 Thai baht to 10,000 Thai baht, depending on usage. Taxis and tuk-tuks: more expensive than public transport. Taxis start at 35 Thai baht, while tuk-tuk fares need to be negotiated.

Tips for saving on transportation

Use public transport: best for short trips and daily commuting.

best for short trips and daily commuting. Rent a scooter: A good option for long stays or exploring outside the city.

A good option for long stays or exploring outside the city. Optimise ride-hailing: Use promo codes and avoid peak hours to save money.

By choosing the right transport and managing costs wisely, digital nomads in Thailand can enjoy a budget-friendly and convenient lifestyle.

5. Healthcare and insurance in Thailand

Thailand has good healthcare options, but medical costs can be high without insurance. Digital nomads in Thailand should understand healthcare costs and insurance choices to stay protected.

Healthcare costs

Basic doctor visit: A check-up at a local clinic or public hospital costs 500 Thai baht to 1,500 Thai baht, making it an affordable option for minor issues.

A check-up at a local clinic or public hospital costs 500 Thai baht to 1,500 Thai baht, making it an affordable option for minor issues. Private hospital consultation: Private hospitals offer better care and English-speaking staff. Consultation fees range from 2,000 Thai baht to 5,000 Thai baht.

Private hospitals offer better care and English-speaking staff. Consultation fees range from 2,000 Thai baht to 5,000 Thai baht. Emergency care: Medical emergencies can be expensive. An emergency room visit may cost 18,500 Thai baht, with treatment adding another 44,000 Thai baht.

Health insurance

Importance of insurance: Many private hospitals do not accept foreign insurance, so having local coverage is essential.

Many private hospitals do not accept foreign insurance, so having local coverage is essential. Insurance options: Providers like SafetyWing offer flexible plans for digital nomads, covering medical emergencies and travel-related issues.

Providers like SafetyWing offer flexible plans for digital nomads, covering medical emergencies and travel-related issues. Cost of insurance: Basic health insurance plans range from 20,000 Thai baht to 50,000 Thai baht per year. More coverage means higher costs.

Basic health insurance plans range from 20,000 Thai baht to 50,000 Thai baht per year. More coverage means higher costs. Visa requirements: Some visas, like the Long-Term Resident (LTR) visa, require health insurance with at least 3,600,000 Thai baht in medical coverage, including Covid-19 treatment.

Tips for managing healthcare costs

Secure health insurance: A good insurance plan protects against unexpected medical expenses. SafetyWing offers coverage suited for digital nomads.

A good insurance plan protects against unexpected medical expenses. SafetyWing offers coverage suited for digital nomads. Choose private hospitals wisely: Private hospitals cost more but offer better care. Public hospitals are a cheaper option for non-urgent treatment.

Private hospitals cost more but offer better care. Public hospitals are a cheaper option for non-urgent treatment. Research medical tourism: Thailand has affordable medical procedures, which can be a good choice for planned treatments.

By understanding healthcare costs and choosing the right insurance, digital nomads in Thailand can stay protected and financially secure in case of medical emergencies.

6. Leisure and entertainment in Thailand

Thailand offers a wide range of activities, from city nightlife to peaceful weekend getaways. In regards to living costs in Thailand, Digital nomads can enjoy fitness, travel, and social events while keeping expenses under control.

Fitness and wellness

Gym membership: Staying active is easy, with gym memberships costing 800 Thai baht to 3,000 Thai baht per month. Many gyms offer yoga, Muay Thai, and modern equipment.

Staying active is easy, with gym memberships costing 800 Thai baht to 3,000 Thai baht per month. Many gyms offer yoga, Muay Thai, and modern equipment. Outdoor activities: Thailand’s natural beauty is perfect for hiking, cycling, and water sports. Places like Chiang Mai and Krabi have scenic trails and adventure spots.

Weekend getaways

Weekend trips: Travelling within Thailand is affordable, with trips costing 3,000 Thai baht to 10,000 Thai baht, depending on location and transport. Popular destinations include beaches, islands, and national parks.

Travelling within Thailand is affordable, with trips costing 3,000 Thai baht to 10,000 Thai baht, depending on location and transport. Popular destinations include beaches, islands, and national parks. Cultural experiences: Explore ancient temples, floating markets, and local festivals. Activities like snorkelling, trekking, and sightseeing add to the experience.

Nightlife and social scene

Bars and entertainment: Thailand has a dynamic nightlife, with costs ranging from 3,000 Thai baht to 15,000 Thai baht per month, depending on activities and location.

Thailand has a dynamic nightlife, with costs ranging from 3,000 Thai baht to 15,000 Thai baht per month, depending on activities and location. Social opportunities: Cities like Bangkok and Chiang Mai have digital nomad meetups, networking events, and social gatherings, making it easy to meet new people.

Tips for managing leisure costs

Plan ahead: Research budget-friendly weekend trips and book accommodations early.

Research budget-friendly weekend trips and book accommodations early. Balance activities: Mix expensive outings with free or low-cost options, like visiting temples or exploring local markets.

Mix expensive outings with free or low-cost options, like visiting temples or exploring local markets. Join communities: Connect with digital nomad groups to find shared experiences and group discounts.

By choosing affordable activities and planning expenses, digital nomads can enjoy a fun and balanced lifestyle in Thailand.

7. Visa and legal fees in Thailand

Digital nomads planning to stay in Thailand long-term should understand visa options and costs. Thailand offers different visas for remote workers, each with its own rules and fees that you can also apply for online.

Visa options

Tourist visa extensions: Extensions cost 1,900 Thai baht and allow an extra 30 days per visit. This option requires frequent visits to immigration and may not be ideal for long stays.

Extensions cost 1,900 Thai baht and allow an extra 30 days per visit. This option requires frequent visits to immigration and may not be ideal for long stays. Smart Visa: Designed for skilled professionals and entrepreneurs, this visa allows a stay of up to two years. The fee is 10,000 Thai baht per year, and income requirements range from 50,000 Thai baht to 200,000 Thai baht per month, depending on the visa type.

Designed for skilled professionals and entrepreneurs, this visa allows a stay of up to two years. The fee is 10,000 Thai baht per year, and income requirements range from 50,000 Thai baht to 200,000 Thai baht per month, depending on the visa type. Education Visa: Available for those taking courses or learning Thai. Costs vary and require proof of enrolment and financial stability.

Available for those taking courses or learning Thai. Costs vary and require proof of enrolment and financial stability. Long-term resident Visa (LTR): Allows a stay of up to five years. The application fee is 50,000 Thai baht, and the required income is about 2,692,040 Thai baht per year.

Allows a stay of up to five years. The application fee is 50,000 Thai baht, and the required income is about 2,692,040 Thai baht per year. Destination Thailand Visa (DTV): Introduced in July last year, this visa allows stays of up to 180 days per entry over five years. The fee ranges from 9,666 Thai baht to 38,137 Thai baht, depending on where you apply. You can extend your stay for another 180 days per entry for an additional 1,900 Thai baht.

Travel insurance

Importance of insurance: Long-term travellers should have reliable travel insurance. Providers like SafetyWing offer affordable plans that cover medical emergencies and travel-related issues.

Long-term travellers should have reliable travel insurance. Providers like SafetyWing offer affordable plans that cover medical emergencies and travel-related issues. Cost of insurance: Prices vary based on coverage, but SafetyWing offers flexible plans suited for digital nomads.

Calculate your cost below!

Tips for managing visa and legal fees

Choose the right visa: Pick a visa that fits your needs and budget. The DTV is great for remote workers, while the Smart Visa suits entrepreneurs.

Pick a visa that fits your needs and budget. The DTV is great for remote workers, while the Smart Visa suits entrepreneurs. Plan ahead: Apply for visas early to avoid delays and issues.

Apply for visas early to avoid delays and issues. Consider insurance: Having travel insurance protects against unexpected medical costs and emergencies.

By selecting the right visa and managing legal fees wisely, digital nomads can enjoy a smooth and stress-free long-term stay in Thailand.

Thailand is a great place for digital nomads with lower living costs such as affordable housing, cheap local food, reliable internet, and easy transportation. Cities like Bangkok and Phuket are more expensive, while Chiang Mai and Pai provide lower-cost options.

Eating street food and using public transport or scooters helps save money. Health insurance is important since private hospitals can be costly, and providers like SafetyWing offer good coverage. Digital nomads can enjoy gyms, weekend trips, and nightlife while staying within budget. Long-term stays require the right visa, with options like the Smart Visa and Destination Thailand Visa (DTV).

Planning ahead and choosing the right insurance ensures a smooth and stress-free experience. Keep in mind though, there might be differences that you will need to keep in mind between the travel and digital nomad insurances.