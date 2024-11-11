How much do you need to live comfortably in Thailand?

Image via Thaiger Media Team

Hosting 28.15 million tourists in 2024, Thailand is built to attract international attention. But with so many types of people in this city, do you ever wonder about how much they have to spend to live here? In this article, we will provide some insights into the cost of living in Thailand and, most importantly, how much you need to live a comfortable life in Thailand.

Of course, people hold different values of comfort, which is why this article will also include real-life interviews from various perspectives.

Comfortable living

How do you define living comfortably? Well, it depends solely on how you see it. Someone simple and down-to-earth might find their comfortable living different from a much wealthier person. Your lifestyle is the main influence on how you see comfortable living. Having the ability to pick up any hobby and not worry about the cost of the hobby is also considered a comfortable lifestyle.

When considering how much you need to live a comfortable life in Thailand, we need to reflect on the 50/30/20 rule to help define comfortable living, 50% being your necessities, 30% being your spending, and 20% for savings. Comfortable living means having enough money to spend 30% of the money and not worrying about anything financial.

Different experiences

Living comfortably is solely dependent on one’s lifestyle choices and personal circumstances. From my experience as a 23-year-old college student, I would need approximately 70,000 baht per month to maintain a comfortable lifestyle. To gain a wider perspective on this topic, I interviewed several people about their thoughts and experiences.

Among them was Thant Yawei, a student at Stamford University, who shared that his version of a comfortable lifestyle would require about three times the average minimum wage, approximately 80,000 baht per month. A similar perspective was also shared by Sam Lee, a sommelier at OJO, sharing that he would need about 70,000 bahts per month to live comfortably he also added that the minimum sustainable income in Thailand should be at least 15,000 baht.

Taking a different view, Duleni Ekandjo, an expat working as a sales manager at a record label, calculates that he needs approximately 120,000 baht monthly to live comfortably a figure he arrived at after considering his expenses for rent, food, and entertainment.

Tommy, a Facebook content manager at FazWaz who grew up in Thailand, provides insight into the cost of living in the country. According to his experience, a comfortable lifestyle would require between 60,000 to 100,000 baht monthly, while maintaining a typical Thai standard of living would cost around 50,000 baht per month.

Compared to other places to live in

Apart from Thailand, Indonesia is an increasingly popular destination for expats and also offers similar living cost to Thailand hence why its chosen for comparison. As it offers culture, stunning natural landscapes, and a welcoming community similar to Thailand.

Additionally, the cost of living in Indonesia is generally lower than in many Western countries. Indonesia also hosts numerous festivals and showcases traditional arts. The country’s infrastructure for digital nomads and remote workers is continually improving. With numerous coworking spaces and reliable internet connections available in major expat hubs.

Similar to Thailand, friendly and hospitable Indos make it easy for newcomers. Moreover, Indonesia offers excellent healthcare facilities and safety. A favourable climate was year-round, making it an ideal choice for those seeking adventure, relaxation, and a sense of community.

Comparison

Thailand Indonesia America Visa Options Variety of long-term visas (retiree, digital nomad). Specific visas for Bali; are more restrictive overall. Diverse visa types can be complex to obtain. Infrastructure Advanced public transport and reliable utilities. Improving in Bali; less developed elsewhere. Highly developed infrastructure nationwide. Cultural Diversity Predominantly Buddhist with rich traditions. Diverse cultures; Bali is predominantly Hindu. Highly diverse with multiple cultural influences. Safety Generally safe; political stability can vary. Safe in expat hubs like Bali; some regional concerns. It varies by region and is generally safe with some areas of concern. Cost of living According to interviews, an estimated 15,000 baht to 20,000 baht (US$430 to US$ 580 ) According to a user on Quora an estimated 50,921 baht (US$1,484) According to a website an estimated about 12,000 baht (US$3,500) Comfortable lifestyle According to interviews, an estimated 70,000 baht to 100,000 baht (US$2000 to US$ 29,135 ) According to a website an estimated 24,000 baht

(US$700) According to a website an estimated 163,000 baht

(US$4,776)

According to raisin.com, an annual income of US$75,000 to US$100,000 (approximately 2.5 million baht to 3.4 million baht) is sufficient to provide a comfortable lifestyle for many individuals and families in the United States. However, when compared to countries with a lower cost of living, such as Thailand, this income can offer significantly greater value and a higher standard of living. In Thailand, your money stretches further. This allows for enhanced financial flexibility and access to a broader range of products and experiences. It proves that you do not need much to live comfortably in Thailand.

That is one of the main reasons most people find it very appealing to settle in Thailand, especially if you are an expat. Many opportunities are provided for many expats like teaching English or being a digital nomad. Understanding how much you need to live a comfortable life in Thailand is crucial for anyone. Especially considering making Thailand their home.

According to research and interviews conducted for this article, approximately 70,000 to 100,000 baht per month is sufficient for a comfortable lifestyle in Thailand. With a daily budget of 3,000 baht, one can live extremely comfortably, especially considering that a casual meal costs around 100 baht and delivery services are readily available throughout the country.

However, you are the ruler of your own life; only you determine what a comfortable life is. Remember, living comfortably isn’t solely about financial means, it also requires a personal mindset and willingness to create that lifestyle.

