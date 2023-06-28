5 Sathorn condos offering a luxurious lifestyle

PHOTO: 3 bedroom condo at Four Seasons Private Residences via FazWaz

If you haven’t heard already, Bangkok’s flourishing Sathorn area has become a coveted hot spot, combining the best of business and leisure. As a rapidly developing area, Sathorn today is peppered with luxurious homes, scrumptious fine dining, modern hotels and effortlessly chic condos.

Primarily known as a Central Business District, Sathorn boasts impressive skyscrapers, eye-catching landmarks, and superb transport connections to the rest of the city. The elegant Chao Phraya River, vibrant street food scene, and sophisticated nightlife only add to the district’s allure, making it an enchanting discovery for both tourists and locals alike.

So, it comes as no surprise that condo hunting in this up-and-coming precinct is as thrilling as embarking on a culinary adventure. But with so many options to choose from, how do you find your dream pad? Well, let us help you. Here are the best condos in Sathorn that you’d be completely bonkers not to consider.

2 bedroom condo at Amanta Lumpini

Price for sale: $497,000 (฿17,500,000)

Imagine waking up every morning in a spacious 99 SqM condo, freshly brewed coffee in hand, and stepping out onto your panoramic balcony. You take a deep breath as you soak in the unblocked open view, the morning sun playing a delightful game of hide and seek within the cosy corners of your abode. With not one, but two uber-chic bedrooms and bathrooms at your disposal, you’ll have ample space to accommodate guests or indulge your passion for interior design.

This top-tier condo boasts of big, lustrous windows. They don’t just welcome the sunlight, but toss it around the rooms too. Thus, creating a wonderfully bright and buoyant ambiance. Plus, the layout is amazing, maximising your space to its full potential.

Outside of the unit, the condo building offers an array of facilities. They’ll make your daily routine seem like you’re always on holiday. Feel like working up a sweat? Head to the state-of-the-art gym. Need some downtime? The luxurious swimming pool or modern jacuzzi is just a dip away.

What’s more, the condo’s stellar location ensures that you have easy access to the rest of the city. The Lumphini MRT, Khlong Toei MRT, and Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre MRT stations are all within easy reach.

2 bedroom condo at The Empire Place

Price for sale: $432,000 (฿15,200,000)

Nestled within The Empire Place project, this stunning two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo could be your sublime sanctuary for sale. This substantial 106 SqM space takes chic living to new heights – quite literally. Fancy a palace in the clouds? You’ve got it! With the unit’s exceptionally high ceiling that extends to the second floor, and windows which go right up with you, this duplex definitely gives new meaning to living the high life. Therefore, get ready to welcome light-filled days with sun-kissed walls, and starry nights viewed from the comfort of your exquisite living room.

Designed for the mindful urbanite, the condo embraces a calming colour palette blending white and natural wood tones. In addition, it’s poised for relaxation as the bathroom boasts a luxurious bathtub waiting to envelop you in its peaceful embrace after a long day at work. And let’s not forget the kitchen. It’s equipped with the latest appliances, including a microwave and oven, promising delightful gastronomical adventures.

Step outside your condo and the luxuries continue to unfold. The Empire Place feels like your personal upscale clubhouse. The comprehensive facilities feel less like amenities and more like privileges right from the splendid lobby to the private car parking. You can unleash your competitive spirit at the tennis court or game room. Alternatively, why not live up your fitness aspirations in the fully-equipped gym, aerobic room, and the refreshing communal pool? Lastly, the BBQ area is ready for you to host those much-loved summer parties and the sauna awaits to help melt away your stress.

1 bedroom condo at Supalai Icon Sathorn

Price for sale: $312,000 (฿11,000,000)

Have you been craving for a bit of Cosmopolitan sparkle in your life? The perfect solution is waiting for you at Thung Mahamek, Bangkok, and oh boy, it’s an absolute small wonder! Newly completed this year, this impressive 44 SqM condo boasts 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom.

Perched on the 24th floor of the Supalai Icon Sathorn, your future home radiates opulence that defies its dimensions. Beyond the chic entrance, this cosy corner of the city reveals an outstanding interior design, a feast for your aesthetic senses. But let’s not get carried away, this petite paradise isn’t just about aesthetics, but functionality too. It impeccably utilises every inch of floor space with an amazing layout that generates a sense of roominess.

Perfect for singles or couples desiring a slice of Sathorn’s zestful lifestyle, this condo is decadently furnished and ready to welcome you home. Think plush furniture, modern appliances including a TV, microwave, and washing machine. Moreover, it has a pretty adorable balcony presenting soul-lifting view of the glimmering pool.

But your home is only a part of the grand Supalai Icon experience. The project also whispers a promise of a sophisticated lifestyle featuring an admirable array of communal delights. From a glistening pool, steam room, sauna and yoga area supporting your fitness goals to a super convenient co-working and meeting space amplifying your work-from-home days, your life is embedded in the confluence of comfort and luxury.

Additionally, safety is paramount in this condo. Therefore, rest easy knowing the safety measures include 24-hour security, CCTV surveillance and a key card access system.

3 bedroom condo at Issara Collection Sathorn

Price for sale: $1,190,000 (฿41,900,000)

Ready for spiralling into grandeur, exclusivity, and unabashed luxury? Welcome to the prestigious Issara Collection Sathorn—a 248.78 SqM colossal beauty of a condo that is irresistibly on sale.

When a plain old lift just won’t do, welcome to your private lift that swooshes you right up to your 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom haven. Did someone say opulence? Walking into this condo feels like stepping onto the gleaming floors of a 5-star hotel, so prepare to be bedazzled every single day! Every inch within these walls screams ‘luxurious’, from high-to-ceiling windows to the high-quality furniture that makes every corner an Instagrammable spot.

The full Western kitchen, equipped with a microwave and oven, will make any cooking enthusiast’s heart flutter in anticipation. Family feasts, gourmet dinners, hearty brunches—this kitchen can handle it all while you play the perfect host. The star of the show? The sigh-inducing, stunning bathtub promising a spa-like experience right at home. Surely there’s no better way to end the day!

When you’re feeling bored inside your condo, you have access to a range of exemplary facilities in the building. From a sparkling communal pool and a communal gym perfect for fitness buffs to a steam room for that much-needed detox.

In a nutshell, this condo is a dream for families looking for spacious, top-notch living in Sathorn. Welcome home parties, share beautiful moments with your loved ones, and live the high life in comfort and style. After all, isn’t it high time your home mirrored your exceptional lifestyle?

3 bedroom condo at Four Seasons Private Residences

Price for sale: $4,240,000 (฿149,500,000)

You’ve seen the TV shows, admired the glossy magazine spreads, and now it’s time to step into your very own piece of luxury in Sathorn’s prestigious Four Seasons Private Residences. This splendid corner duplex unit spreads across two floors (50 and 51, to impress you further). It offers three bedrooms plus one maid room, and packs a staggering four bathrooms plus one for the maid.

This duplex is not a condo; it’s an experience. Each morning, it invites you to bear witness to the breathtaking Sathorn skyline from the comfort of your living room, painting masterpieces with the city light as your backdrop. Moreover, this condo offers an astounding perspective of the beautiful Lumpini areas and the serene Chaopraya River. Thus, making every day a memorable panorama. The interiors leave no stone unturned in providing you with luxury that’s second to none.

Understanding the importance of open spaces, Four Seasons Private Residences offers stunning green areas for your leisurely walks by the Chao Phraya River. But remember, the amenities don’t just stop at mesmerizing views. You have direct access to swimming pools by the riverside, a rooftop terrace, access to fitness rooms, saunas, steam rooms, yoga rooms, and even coffee shops.

These five represent the very best of ‘Sathorn Condo Living’—a glimpse into a lifestyle that provides both the buzz of city-life and the tranquility of a well-designed home. It’s clear that whether you’re a professional, a family, or a retiree, there’s a home for you in Sathorn that doesn’t just meet expectations but reinvents them.