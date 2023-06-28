King’s Bangkok to unveil 1 billion baht teaching complex by 2024

Photo Courtesy of kingsbangkok.ac.th

A new chapter beckons for King’s College International School Bangkok, with an estimated completion date of 2024 for its advanced teaching and learning complex. This ground-breaking venture surfaces on the heels of the successful inauguration of the Senior School in 2021.

Rendering a substantial investment tally projected above 1 billion baht, King’s Bangkok carries the intent of birthing a learning space spanning an impressive 70,000 square metres, targeting an August 2024 completion date. As part of its strategy, the goal is to become a top educational institution in Asia, Bangkok Post reported.

Chairman of King’s Bangkok, Prof. Sakorn Suksriwong, illustrated the project’s significant role in ensuring students are aptly prepared for admittance into top-ranked global universities. “We always look to invest in two things, the best teachers, and the best facilities and environment,” remarked Prof Sakorn.

Indeed, King’s Bangkok caters to a body of exemplary educators who had the privilege of nurturing their academic prowess at world-leading institutions such as Oxford and Cambridge. Likewise, an assembly of the faculty has solid experience as educators at prestigious international schools.

Prof. Sakorn added, “In this way, we strive to provide the best facilities and environment, equipment and technology for these world-class teachers to deliver excellent teaching and learning experiences for our students. With such experience, our students will not only be happy to learn from the best but also be inspired to go further.”

He further expressed his eager anticipation for the opening of the new learning structure, which he believes will enrich the King’s Bangkok education experience for students until they transition to university.

Thomas Banyard, the founding head of the school, further contributed to the narration of King’s Bangkok’s journey of excellence. “We have always aimed to be one of the best schools in Asia. In our first year, we provided state-of-the-art facilities, including an Olympic-sized indoor swimming pool, an air-conditioned sports hall with three basketball courts, 18 music rooms, and a modern 625-seat auditorium. We also dedicated separate facilities, such as a swimming pool, playground and multipurpose hall, exclusively for the Early Years students.”

In the preceding year, the school broadened its offerings with the unveiling of a contemporary learning centre, detailing variable classrooms, laboratories, a learning plaza, and a seminar hall catering to the Senior School students. “I am pleased to announce that the final component of our ambitious plan, the latest and most modern teaching and learning complex, will be ready to open in August 2024. We have always valued feedback from teachers, parents and students, and since our establishment in 2020, we have received excellent feedback in all areas, especially regarding our top-notch facilities,” noted Banyard.

Sarah Raffray, the executive principal at King’s Bangkok, expressed confidence in the ability of the new complex to place King’s Bangkok amongst the global elite of educational excellence. She said, “Having served as the headteacher at St Augustine’s Priory, one of Europe’s oldest girls’ schools, and as Chair of the Society of Heads, a community of prestigious schools, I am fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with several leading independent schools in the UK. The King’s Bangkok campus is exceptional. The addition of the new 22,000 square metres teaching and learning complex will comprehensively establish King’s Bangkok as one of the world’s best school campuses”.

Raffray further added that the new building of King’s Bangkok would usher in a holistic transformation that aims to empower the students emotionally and encourage collaboration. This transformation includes the integration of co-working areas and classrooms, hence equipping students with a platform for connectivity and growth.

The new structure at King’s, which is designed to facilitate the intellectual progression of students, includes: The Sixth Form Centre, the dining hall and modern library, co-working and co-living spaces, 18 science laboratories, six Design and Technology spaces, art studios, a soundproof ensemble hall, a new sports hall, a second fitness centre, high-speed elevators, and 16 escalators.

As the King’s Bangkok continues to pioneer new benchmarks in the avenue of education and remains committed to granting their students prime opportunities for personal, and academic development, the protracted completion of the new teaching and learning complex is evidently a stride closer to realizing their mission.