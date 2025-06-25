Totes tragic: Luxury handbag hire scene left holding the purse

Thailand’s luxury handbag hire scene has lost its sparkle, thanks to tighter wallets, fewer holidays and a growing trend for subtle spending over flashy splurges.

Siam Borrow Bag Co Ltd, once riding high on the rise of rented luxury, is now facing a serious slump. Founder and owner Chadasa Panomyant says the high-end accessory rental business has struggled to bounce back since last year, with numbers still far off the pre- and post-pandemic boom. “Between 2013 and 2019, the market thrived. People were eager to rent a slice of luxury for special occasions or trips abroad. But things changed drastically after Covid and now the economy’s taken another bite.”

The second quarter of this year saw a 30% drop in customers compared to the same period in 2024. Most clients are Thai women looking to add some designer flair to holiday snaps, with handbags being the go-to item. Some even rent accessories to match a particular outfit or destination, despite owning branded gear themselves.

The key culprit? Fewer people are jetting off, Chadasa said.

“Travel has fallen, and so has the demand. Even those with the means are thinking twice before splashing out, even on a rental.”

There’s a glimmer of hope in the growing crowd of luxury owners open to renting instead of buying, but Chadasa remains sceptical that it’ll fill the gap left by the shrinking core base.

Adding to the pressure is the global trend of “Quiet Luxury,” a shift towards subtlety over showiness. Minimalism is in, meaning customers are opting for one or two classic items rather than a head-to-toe branded look.

“I expect this trend to continue.”

Chadasa added a warning that it could cap rental market growth to single-digit figures for the foreseeable future.

She’s now calling on the government to revitalise tourism and boost the economy, arguing that restoring spending power is the only way to get the tills ringing again.

And with high-end stock at stake, Chadasa also stressed the need for stricter safeguards. She’s urging officials to create a centralised customer background check system to weed out dodgy renters and blacklist serial scammers.

“It’s vital for businesses like ours to trust who we’re renting to. Luxury should never mean liability.”