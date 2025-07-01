Thai woman demands luxury lifestyle: A million baht and a watch

An entitled Thai woman boldly declared on social media today that she’s looking for a man to support her with 1 million baht a month, and oh, a luxury watch or two wouldn’t hurt either. But it’s her unapologetic attitude that’s really getting tongues wagging.

The post has taken social media by storm, sparking serious debate, and left users both stunned and outraged.

The viral post, which emerged today, July 1, shows the woman in a student uniform, accompanied by a confident message that has since gone viral.

“I’m not looking for someone who loves me the most, but I’m looking for someone who ‘understands my value’ enough to take care of me without asking ‘why it’s so expensive?’ One million baht a month isn’t because I’m exaggerating, but because whoever gets me will understand.”

She then adds, almost nonchalantly: “Looking for someone to support me with 1 million baht per month, one Patek Philippe watch, and a Rolex would be nice.”

The post, which has ignited a firestorm of opinions online, has received mixed reactions. While some netizens are shaking their heads in disbelief at her boldness, others are admiring her ‘no-nonsense’ approach, reported DailyNews.

But what’s really got people talking is the sheer confidence to demand such an extravagant lifestyle and the outright rejection of the question “why so expensive?” Perhaps it’s the audacity of the request, or the way it plays into the ‘luxury influencer’ mentality that has many social media users up in arms.

“It’s like she’s selling herself on a high-end auction site,” one commenter wrote, while another said, “She clearly knows her worth, but the price tag is just too steep for most of us.”

As the debate rages on, one thing’s for sure: whether you love it or hate it, this post has certainly caused a stir and got people talking about what ‘value’ truly means in the digital age.