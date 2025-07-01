Thai woman demands luxury lifestyle: A million baht and a watch

Social media erupts as woman seeks million-baht monthly allowance and luxury watches

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott4 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 1, 2025
315 1 minute read
Thai woman demands luxury lifestyle: A million baht and a watch
Picture courtesy of Facebook

An entitled Thai woman boldly declared on social media today that she’s looking for a man to support her with 1 million baht a month, and oh, a luxury watch or two wouldn’t hurt either. But it’s her unapologetic attitude that’s really getting tongues wagging.

The post has taken social media by storm, sparking serious debate, and left users both stunned and outraged.

The viral post, which emerged today, July 1, shows the woman in a student uniform, accompanied by a confident message that has since gone viral.

“I’m not looking for someone who loves me the most, but I’m looking for someone who ‘understands my value’ enough to take care of me without asking ‘why it’s so expensive?’ One million baht a month isn’t because I’m exaggerating, but because whoever gets me will understand.”

She then adds, almost nonchalantly: “Looking for someone to support me with 1 million baht per month, one Patek Philippe watch, and a Rolex would be nice.”

Thai woman demands luxury lifestyle: A million baht and a watch | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of DailyNews
Thai woman demands luxury lifestyle: A million baht and a watch | News by Thaiger
Screen grab of Thai woman’s social media post courtesy of DailyNews

The post, which has ignited a firestorm of opinions online, has received mixed reactions. While some netizens are shaking their heads in disbelief at her boldness, others are admiring her ‘no-nonsense’ approach, reported DailyNews.

But what’s really got people talking is the sheer confidence to demand such an extravagant lifestyle and the outright rejection of the question “why so expensive?” Perhaps it’s the audacity of the request, or the way it plays into the ‘luxury influencer’ mentality that has many social media users up in arms.

Related Articles

“It’s like she’s selling herself on a high-end auction site,” one commenter wrote, while another said, “She clearly knows her worth, but the price tag is just too steep for most of us.”

As the debate rages on, one thing’s for sure: whether you love it or hate it, this post has certainly caused a stir and got people talking about what ‘value’ truly means in the digital age.

Latest Thailand News
Jobless win big as Thailand ups unemployment payouts Thailand News

Jobless win big as Thailand ups unemployment payouts

41 seconds ago
Bangkok man arrested for stealing 52,000 baht gold bracelet Bangkok News

Bangkok man arrested for stealing 52,000 baht gold bracelet

7 minutes ago
Thaksin faces court over monarchy remarks in closed-door trial Thailand News

Thaksin faces court over monarchy remarks in closed-door trial

14 minutes ago
Man charged with assault causing death after field confrontation Crime News

Man charged with assault causing death after field confrontation

19 minutes ago
Transport minister takes over as audio scandal topples Paetongtarn Bangkok News

Transport minister takes over as audio scandal topples Paetongtarn

24 minutes ago
Illegal waste dumping plagues Bang Phli residents Crime News

Illegal waste dumping plagues Bang Phli residents

1 hour ago
Dozing motorcyclist survives after slamming into truck on motorway Thailand News

Dozing motorcyclist survives after slamming into truck on motorway

2 hours ago
Filipina killed in horror Patong crash as SUV ploughs into bikes Phuket News

Filipina killed in horror Patong crash as SUV ploughs into bikes

2 hours ago
Vietnamese man detained at Don Mueang for forged visa stamp Bangkok News

Vietnamese man detained at Don Mueang for forged visa stamp

2 hours ago
&#8216;Half-Half&#8217; travel scheme crashes, leaving thousands in limbo Thailand News

‘Half-Half’ travel scheme crashes, leaving thousands in limbo

2 hours ago
Fire in Hat Yai destroys five houses, no injuries reported South Thailand News

Fire in Hat Yai destroys five houses, no injuries reported

2 hours ago
Thai woman blames misdiagnosis in Isaan hospitals for her child loss Thailand News

Thai woman blames misdiagnosis in Isaan hospitals for her child loss

2 hours ago
Pattaya ready for tourist boom as ‘Half-Half’ travel freebies launch Pattaya News

Pattaya ready for tourist boom as ‘Half-Half’ travel freebies launch

2 hours ago
Thai abbot leaves Thailand for Laos amid romantic scandal Thailand News

Thai abbot leaves Thailand for Laos amid romantic scandal

3 hours ago
Illegal kratom drug operation dismantled in Prachin Buri Crime News

Illegal kratom drug operation dismantled in Prachin Buri

3 hours ago
Phuket bomb scare sparks mosque security clampdown Phuket News

Phuket bomb scare sparks mosque security clampdown

3 hours ago
Illegal gold miners jailed and fined 500,000 baht each Crime News

Illegal gold miners jailed and fined 500,000 baht each

3 hours ago
Paetongtarn on pause: PM suspended amid leaked audio storm Thailand News

Paetongtarn on pause: PM suspended amid leaked audio storm

3 hours ago
India&#8217;s growth to boost Southeast Asia&#8217;s aviation market Business News

India’s growth to boost Southeast Asia’s aviation market

3 hours ago
Thai woman demands luxury lifestyle: A million baht and a watch Thailand News

Thai woman demands luxury lifestyle: A million baht and a watch

4 hours ago
China’s durian craze drives Thailand’s tech farming boom Business News

China’s durian craze drives Thailand’s tech farming boom

4 hours ago
Two teens arrested for murder in Trang forest Crime News

Two teens arrested for murder in Trang forest

4 hours ago
PM Paetongtarn takes culture role as Cabinet reshuffle stirs intrigue Thailand News

PM Paetongtarn takes culture role as Cabinet reshuffle stirs intrigue

5 hours ago
Taxiing line: illegal ride-hailing apps cause chaos on Phuket roads Phuket News

Taxiing line: illegal ride-hailing apps cause chaos on Phuket roads

5 hours ago
Two suspects arrested in 3.4 million baht robbery at Bangkok mall Bangkok News

Two suspects arrested in 3.4 million baht robbery at Bangkok mall

5 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott4 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 1, 2025
315 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
4 2 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x