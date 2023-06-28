Bright future cut short: Beloved bartender dies in tragic Udon Thani motorcycle crash

Photo by Khaosod.

Tragedy struck the heart of Udon Thani province, when a popular 24 year old bartender known for his hard work and dedication lost his life in a terribly unfortunate motorcycle accident. The young man was working diligently towards becoming a civil servant and was known to be saving up to buy a new vehicle.

The incident took place on Soi Inplaeng in the main city district early this morning. Police Lieutenant Jedsada Vongvai received a notification about the accident and promptly coordinated with doctors from Udon Thani Hospital and members of Udon Sawangmetha Rescue Foundation to investigate the scene.

On arrival, police found a Regency 200cc motorcycle registered in Udon Thani toppled in front of a local beauty salon. Nearby, the body of the victim, known as Ohm, was discovered, with his lifeless form laying on the ground and covered in blood.

Initial inquiries suggested that Ohm was moving at high speed in this usually residential road when an animal seemed to have crossed his path, leading to the fatal accident. A doctor declared him dead, and his body was handed over to his relatives for funeral rituals according to their local traditions.

Ohm’s grief-stricken parents, who had arrived at the scene, were collapsing in grief. Ohm’s father, 50 year old Pongsak, stated that his son was a dedicated and hardworking bartender in a well-known liquor outlet in Udon Thani’s Ekkamai area. He was known to be saving up to sit for the civil service exams and to buy a new vehicle, as his current one was old, KhaoSod reported.

Nha, the 50 year old owner of the beauty salon where the accident occurred, added some context to the story. She was asleep when the accident happened at around 3am and woke up to a loud noise that sounded like a vehicle crashing. When she came out of her house and went to the scene, she saw the fallen motorcycle and Ohm’s inert body a short distance away. She believes that the curve in the road, which locals refer to as the “curve that puts the lights out,” combined with the speed at which Ohm was riding his motorcycle, may have contributed to this tragic accident.

Residents of the area suggest that this particular road has been the site of numerous accidents in the past due to its curve, although none as severe as the one this morning. As news of the tragic incident continues to grip the community, the local residents are sending their condolences to Ohm’s parents and expressing their sorrow over the loss of a promising young man in the prime of his life.