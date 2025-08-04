ICONSIAM reaffirms Thailand’s status as a global luxury destination

Welcoming top global brands, the Bangkok mall is set to reinforce its position as the Kingdom's premier experiential hub

Thaiger 35 minutes ago Last Updated: Monday, August 4, 2025
ICONLUXE zone at ICONSIAM

ICONSIAM, a flagship project developed by Siam Piwat Group in joint venture with Charoen Pokphand Group (CP) and Magnolia Quality Development Corporation (MQDC), continues to fortify its position as Thailand’s leading global destination.

The iconic landmark draws world-renowned luxury brands to elevate the shopping experience at ICONLUXE, a zone housing over 30 luxury brands. Recent additions include renowned brands such as Balenciaga, Fendi, Loewe, and Loro Piana, designed to cater to high-end shoppers from Thailand and around the globe, reinforcing ICONSIAM’s position as Thailand’s global experiential destination.

Supoj Chaiwatsirikul, Managing Director of ICONSIAM Co., Ltd., spoke on Thailand’s status as a global hub for luxury brands.

“Thailand remains a strategic hub for global luxury brands seeking to establish their first presence in the region – particularly at ICONSIAM. With over 25,000 sqm of retail space, the ICONLUXE zone is designed to offer a true luxury shopping experience. It now houses more than 30 of the world’s most prestigious fashion, fine jewellery, and high-end watch brands.

“ICONSIAM continues to gain trust and recognition from the world’s top luxury brands, who see strong potential in Thailand and Southeast Asia as a key market for high-spending consumers. International tourists in particular are seeking premium, distinctive experiences.

“The arrival of new luxury brands, including Balenciaga, Fendi, Loewe, and Loro Piana, strengthens our portfolio alongside established houses such as Louis Vuitton, Hermès, Dior, Cartier, and Gucci. By the end of this year, more brands will join the lineup, including Burberry, Miu Miu, Giorgio Armani, among others.”

FENDI store at ICONSIAM

Supoj further emphasised that ICONSIAM is committed to advancing its strategy in experiential marketing, reinforcing its positioning as Thailand’s top global experiential destination through an array of world-class events.

As further outlined by Supoj, the core highlight remains the luxury retail segment, where ICONSIAM collaborates with brands to host pop-ups showcasing exclusive collections, in-store private events, international fashion shows, and contemporary art exhibitions, all designed to enhance brand image and sustainably propel Thailand’s luxury retail industry.

“ICONSIAM is not merely a shopping mall, it is a platform that bridges global luxury brands with discerning consumers in the region. Our mission is to deliver exceptional, one-of-a-kind experiences. Our business model uniquely integrates the best of Thailand with the best of the world, while celebrating Thai cultural identity.

Loro Piana store at ICONSIAM

The Bangkok mall has received several prestigious awards and recognitions, including:

  • Named one of Thailand’s top luxury destinations by CNBC.
  • Awarded Best Luxury Shopping Mall in Thailand by the Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2024.
  • Ranked No. 4 among Asia’s Top Luxury Destinations by Luxurious by Marketing Mentor.
  • Recipient of the Asia’s Most Innovative Shopping Experience Award from Cathay Pacific’s Cathay Members’ Choice Awards.

35 minutes ago Last Updated: Monday, August 4, 2025
