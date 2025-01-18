Luxury watches worth 100 million baht stolen in Chon Buri heist

Luxury watches worth 100 million baht stolen in Chon Buri heist
A luxury residence in Huai Yai, Chon Buri, owned by a Chinese businessman, was burgled, with thieves reportedly making off with luxury watches valued at over 100 million baht. The incident was reported to Huai Yai police at 1.30am on Thursday, January 16.

Police officers, accompanied by forensic experts from Chon Buri Forensic Division 2, arrived at the scene, a two-storey detached house spanning approximately 80 square wah and valued at over 8 million baht. In a room on the second floor, they discovered a black safe, measuring one metre wide and 1.5 metres high, that had been forcibly opened using a sledgehammer and crowbar. Eight wooden watch boxes, each capable of holding 10 watches, were found scattered on the floor. Additionally, a rear window had been pried open and removed.

Forensic teams gathered fingerprints and other evidence for further investigation.

Yu Chao, a 43 year old Chinese national and caretaker of the house, informed the police that he was a friend of the homeowner, Wang Liang Chen, a 39 year old Chinese businessman involved in Thailand’s tourism industry. Wang had returned to China, entrusting Yu with the care of the property.

Yu and his family were out running errands on Wednesday, January 15 between 3pm and 9pm. Upon their return, he was alarmed to find the rear window had been tampered with. Upon checking the second-floor bedroom, he discovered the homeowner’s safe had been broken into. Although unsure of the safe’s exact contents, he noticed the wristwatch boxes were empty, with all watches missing.

Somboon (surname withheld), a 56 year old business associate of Wang, told the police that he co-invested in the tourism business with the homeowner. Wang is unable to return to Thailand due to an unresolved legal matter in China, leaving a friend to oversee his property. After the burglary, Somboon contacted Wang and learned the stolen items primarily included luxury-brand watches valued at over 100 million baht, reported The Pattaya News.

The police are currently conducting an investigation into the incident.

