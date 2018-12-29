Buddhist blessings ring in the new year for ASEAN | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Buddhist blessings ring in the new year for ASEAN
by Phatarawadee Phataranawik
With Thailand chairing ASEAN throughout 2019, the Culture Ministry is fostering unity among the bloc’s 10 members by bringing to Bangkok relics and statues of the Buddha from around Asia to be ritually blessed.
“Thailand is for the first time hosting this grand annual New Year blessing ceremony,” said Kittiphan Phansuwan, director of the ministry’s Religious Affairs Department.
“This example of religious cooperation will kick off a series of networking activities among ASEAN members.”
Artefacts are being transported from Bhutan, Cambodia, China, Japan, Indonesia, India, Laos, Mongolia, Myanmar, Singapore, Sri Lanka and Vietnam, and will be blessed alongside Thai pieces in the ceremony.
“Among other sacred sites, they’re coming from the Thai temple in Bodhagaya, India, Sri Lanka’s Asgiri Maha Viharaya and Malwathu Maha Viharaya, Myanmar’s Taiktaw Monastery and Thailand’s Wat Phra Kaew,” Kittiphan said.
“The event begins on New Year’s Eve with more than 60 monks from ASEAN countries and hundreds from Thailand conducting prayers at Sanam Luang.
”The blessing ceremony itself will begin today with a colourful cultural parade involving some 100 participants. Workpoint Entertainment is assembling the troupe that will carry the holy artefacts and models of each country’s landmark temples from the Maha Jesada Bordin Pavilion on Rachadamnoen Klang Avenue to Sanam Luang.
The artefacts will be on view at Sanam Luang until Tuesday and then be moved to the National Museum until January 15.
The ceremony is one of a dozen cultural activities scheduled for Sanam Luang and temples and museums across the country. More than 30,000 temples in Thailand and 500 overseas will host prayers on New Year’s Eve.
The ministry will also host New Year prayers at Wat Arun on New Year’s Eve.The National Museum will separately display nine prominent Buddha statues for blessing from December 29 to January 27, matched by activities at its branches across the Kingdom.
The museums will be open without admission charge Saturday through Wednesday.“More and more people are attending New Year prayers in Thailand,” Kittiphan said.
“Last year more than 20 million people – many of them young people – participated in events held at 30,000 temples around the Kingdom. We hope there will be even more this year.
”Disdain for crowds needn’t bar anyone from joining in. The ministry has a “New Year Prayer” application for mobile phones with which you can pray along with everyone else.
“The idea is to help reduce the number of accidents occurring during the festive season.
”The ministry will provide free transportation tomorrow through Tuesday for devotees wishing to make merit. Shuttle buses will operate each day from 8am to 6.30pm, going to and from Wat Pho, Wat Arun, Wat Rachaoros, Wat Rachapradit, Wat Benjamaborphit, Wat Bovornives, Wat Rachaborpit, Wat Suthat, Wat Phraramkao and Wat Wachirathamsathit.
Kittiphan said monks and religious officials from across Southeast Asia, gathered in Bangkok, would discuss plans for further cooperative events next year, including for the annual ASEAN summit.
“We’re beginning with cooperation among the mainly Buddhist countries because of our shared beliefs,” Kittiphan said.
“But other ASEAN members where other religions predominate will be involved in the near feature.“The aim is to highlight the diversity of ASEAN culture at various events throughout next year.
”Thailand will again host the annual international conference on Vishakha Bucha Day. The ministry is also planning a series of seminars workshops for ASEAN members.
“We will focus on the young generation by hosting cultural camps where we can share our diversity,” Kittiphan said.
“Although we follow different religions, we can still live in harmony. “Every religion teaches its devotees to be good. We hope to use religion as a cultural tool to bring peace to our region.”
SOURCE: The Nation Weekend
Bangkok
Hundreds of diseased cats & dogs living in Bangkok animal shelter
PHOTOS: Watchdog Thailand
Animal rights group Watchdog Thailand have shared photos of dismaying condition in Bangkok’s Prawet animal shelter. The images and video show diseased and distressed animals crammed into metal cages, with the few healthy ones living in small dens.
Khaosod English is reporting that ‘Watchdogs Thailand’ say that around 400 cats and dogs have died in their two weeks working inside the shelter in November. Claiming that about seven out of ten of the hundreds of animals have contracted various diseases.
The high volume of animals in the shelter follow City hall’s recent efforts to round up strays in the big mango. Heavy pressure from the animal rights groups have helped stop the round ups as close to 700 animals were being kept in the shelter.
The shelter has told the media that there is enough personnel on hand (5 veterinarians every day) and that conditions are not as bad as stated by Watchdogs. Admitting to having some issues with diseases, they claim everything is under control and that Watchdogs came at an unfortunate time when various ‘poor-looking animals’ were sent to the shelter.
Watchdog’ veterinarian Patharanan Sajjarom, has been evaluating the animals, whose volume has caused her to close her private clinic for almost a month. Patharanan says that in 11 years of practice she has never seen so many animals suffering from dehydration, festering and diseases.
“If they were human, it would be like having influenza, which is already bad, but then you also have dengue and hepatitis B. We rarely see this kind of combination, whether in pets or strays,” – Patharanan Sajjarom – Watchdog Veterinarian
Due to heavy pressure from the activists group, Watchdog Thailand will be able to work with the authorities for the first time to improve animal welfare, prioritising sanitary conditions and better equipment before more animals are put there.
Prawet Shelter says the administration will set up a special committee including Watchdog members to oversee policies regarding stray animals. Once set up they will hurry to organise a big clean up day with the intention of opening the shelter to everyone.
Watchdog members will be meeting with city officials on January 8 to discuss future policies.
SOURCE: Khaosod English
Bangkok
Fire in Khlong Toei destroys a row of shops
Fire-fighters spent an hour extinguishing the blaze that started in the four-room furniture shop next to the disused Pak Nam railway.
Ten fire engines were engaged, but the flames had already engulfed the entire furniture shop full of flammable materials and four adjacent stores. Police are continuing to investigate the fire.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Thailand shopping for Russian helicopters
PHOTO: forceindia.net
Thailand has shown interest in Russian helicopter brand Ansat and their Mi171A2 and Ka-32 models, the CEO of the holding company Helicopters of Russia, Andrei Boginsky, told Russian news agency TASS yesterday.
“As far as Thailand is concerned, the helicopters Ansat and Mi-171A2 have aroused great interest. Thailand’s police are interested in purchasing Ansats. Also, there has been interest in the search and rescue configuration of Mi-171A2.”
Andrei Boginsky was visiting Thailand as the negotiations continue.
“Also, we have been holding talks on selling Ka-32 helicopters to Thailand. This helicopter is in great demand. Our Thai counterparts have seen them in action in South Korea and China. Ka-32 can be used for fighting fires. It is capable of carrying horizontal fire-fighting systems.”
“They have been assembled and tested. The handover procedure is underway today. The helicopters have won acclaim (around Southeast Asia).”
SOURCE: Tass
