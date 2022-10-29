World
Turkey raises terrorism red flags over nordic NATO apps
Finland and Sweden plan to join NATO at the same time, but such a united front has prompted Turkey to raise questions about both applications.
The two Nordic countries applied to join the alliance in May, partly in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but have since run into trouble from Turkey. Ankara accuses the two of harbouring dissident groups which it classifies as terrorists.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Sweden had promised to extradite 73 terrorists but had only sent three of them so far.
Ankara is particularly concerned by the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), considered a terror group by the EU, US and UK. Erdogan is also interested in followers of exiled cleric Fethullah Gulen, who he blames for a failed coup attempt in 2016.
Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Friday that Erdogan had informed her he had more doubts about Sweden than Finland, but she insisted she would not leave Sweden behind in the process.
At a joint press conference in Helsinki with her Swedish counterpart said…
“It is very important for us, of course, that Finland and Sweden would join NATO hand-in-hand.”
Erdogan is on record as recently as October 6 saying that Turkey was still opposed to Sweden’s bid.
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, who took office only last week, said…
“We have been taking every step so far hand-in-hand and none of us have any other ambition.”
He confirmed that he would meet Erdogan soon, saying…
“It’s completely legitimate that Turkey gets confirmation that Sweden is doing what Sweden has committed to do within the framework of the agreement.”
