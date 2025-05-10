Thai green curry pizza takes Finland by storm

In an unexpected culinary twist, Finnish pizza lovers are diving into a flavour fusion that’s leaving taste buds tingling: the Thai Green Curry Pizza.

Launched by Kotipizza, the largest pizza chain in the Nordic region, this exotic offering blends the creamy, spicy kick of Thai green curry with the beloved Italian classic, and it’s already creating quite a buzz.

This inventive creation comes courtesy of celebrated Finnish chef Risto Mikkola, who has partnered with Kotipizza as their food development consultant. The idea for the Thai-inspired pizza was born out of an initiative two years ago at the Royal Thai Embassy in Helsinki. Mikkola, who had been tasked with showcasing Thai cuisine, quickly realised that many traditional Thai dishes could be adapted to suit Finnish and European palates.

Inspired by Finland’s love for Thailand as a holiday destination, Mikkola saw the potential for Thai green curry to be a hit as a pizza topping. After fine-tuning the recipe, the Thai Green Curry Pizza was born, available for Kotipizza’s customers to enjoy.

The pizza, available in both chicken and plant-based vegetarian versions, is now featured as a special on the spring menu. If it proves popular, Kotipizza, which operates 305 outlets across Finland, may add it to their permanent lineup.

Ambassador Worawoot Pongprapapant, alongside embassy staff, recently sampled the dish at Kotipizza’s Sompasaari branch. He praised the fusion creation, saying the rich and aromatic green curry sauce was a perfect match for the pizza base. He also expressed hopes that Kotipizza might explore other Thai-inspired curry pizzas in the future, reported The Nation.

The Royal Thai Embassy has applauded the creativity behind this fusion dish, believing it will encourage Finns to appreciate Thai cuisine even more.

“Introducing Thai flavours into local food culture will not only spark interest in Thai ingredients but also foster new culinary habits,” said an embassy spokesperson.

The Thai Green Curry Pizza has quickly become a symbol of cultural exchange and innovation, blending Finnish and Thai culinary traditions in a way that’s exciting, bold, and delicious.