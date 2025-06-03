Thai Airways and Turkish Airlines sign joint business agreement

Thai Airways and Turkish Airlines have signed a Joint Business Agreement (JBA) to enhance flight services between Bangkok and Istanbul. The collaboration was formalised during the 81st IATA Annual General Meeting in New Delhi, India, marking a significant step in strengthening relations between Thailand’s flagship carrier and Turkey’s national airline.

The agreement builds upon Thai Airways’ successful launch of a direct Bangkok-Istanbul service on December 1, 2023, offering seven flights a week. It also aligns with Turkish Airlines’ network expansion, further enhancing the Star Alliance partnership.

The initiative aims to boost international tourism between Thailand and Turkey, leveraging Turkish Airlines’ extensive global network and Thai Airways’ strong regional presence.

Thai Airways’ CEO, Chai Eamsiri, revealed that the JBA, under the codeshare flights arrangement, is set to commence in the winter schedule of 2025 to 2026, pending necessary approvals, as reported by KhaoSod.

This collaboration offers both airlines opportunities to expand their network and explore new business prospects. Under Thai Airways’ Network Airline strategy, passengers will experience smooth travel between Thailand and Turkey, as well as other potential destinations in both countries.

Professor Ahmet Bolat, Chairman of the Board and Executive Committee of Turkish Airlines, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership’s potential to enhance tourism between Turkey and Thailand.

“We are delighted to elevate our collaboration with Thai Airways. This is a significant step to strengthen tourism capabilities between the Republic of Turkey and Thailand. The partnership will deliver seamless travel experiences, expand networks between the two regions, and offer diverse destination options for passengers through both airlines’ networks.”

Both Thailand’s and Turkey’s civil aviation authorities have approved an increase in passenger flight frequencies from the current 42 flights. This collaboration is expected to significantly enhance tourism capabilities and boost travel volumes between the two countries, as well as facilitate connections to new destinations.