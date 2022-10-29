World
Musk’s Twitter: hate speech spikes, execs sacked, Trump happy
The takeover of Twitter by Elon Musk began with an awkward stab at a humorous tweet, the sacking of some top executives, and a LOT of hate speech. The site saw an immediate sharp rise in hate speech and disinformation posts by users who believe Musk’s anti-censorship stance will usher in a Twitter free-for-all. Public feelings are mixed about the world’s richest man running one of the world’s most popular social media platforms. But banned Twitter user and controversial former US President Donald Trump is excited at the chance of being allowed back on the platform.
Musk first announced his intentions to buy Twitter in April, then tried to backpedal out of the deal by July, and finally was sued by Twitter to go through with the purchase. He announced the confirmation of the deal by changing his Twitter profile to say Chief Twit and posting a photo of him walking through the corporate headquarters carrying a sink with the caption, “Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!” (Get it? Get it?!)
In one of his first acts as the new owner of Twitter, Musk fired the company’s Chief Financial Officer, its Head of Safety, and Chief Executive Parag Agrawal who had sued to force the billionaire to go through with the deal. The bold move is a big financial hit for Twitter, as the executives have contracts that guarantee US$122 million in separation payouts.
Many have expressed apprehension about what the unpredictable richest man in the world might do with control of the platform. In recent months, Musk has taken to Twitter to push his plan for peace talks with Russia, offer his opinion Chinese-Taiwanese relations, and generally troll anyone who disagrees with him with seemingly no restraint.
HATE SPEECH SURGES
While Twitter is plagued with bots and accounts designed to sow discord and interfere with political processes, it has taken steps to curb misinformation and hate speech. But in the hours following the announcement of Musk’s takeover, it was clear that many extremists interpreted the message that all restrictions were off.
Bloomberg reported examples of one racial slur seeing a 1,300% increase immediately following the announcement, with it being used 34 times per minute after. Ivermectin – which was touted by the right wing as a Covid treatment and has now been proven not only ineffective but dangerous – saw a 2,900% increase in mentions, being used nearly 72 times per minute after Musk’s Twitter deal was announced. The Anti-Defamation League Centre on Extremism reported a sharp rise in anti-Semitism yesterday on Twitter.
After the January 6 insurrection, Donald Trump was permanently banned from the platform for his incitement. Kanye West was recently deplatformed for numerous anti-Semitic remarks (which has now seen him lose partnerships, agents, and more) in an apparent spiral of hate speech only days after a fashion show including White Life Matters t-shirts that drew strong condemnation.
Trump seems to feel confident and vindicated, welcoming Musk’s ownership after Elon hinted that the former US President would be allowed to return to Twitter.
“I am very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands, and will no longer be run by radical left lunatics and maniacs that truly hate our country,”
SOME MODERATION NEEDED
Musk said that he plans to strip all content moderation down to its barest minimum. This has sparked hopes from people who have been banned for hate speech or false information like former President Trump and Kanye, whose Twitter account magically reappeared right as Elon Musk took over. Musk claims that was a decision by the previous owners that he was not involved in.
The world’s richest man advocated for free speech, but already recognizes the danger of removing all restrictions to his new social media platform.
“It is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated healthily. [Twitter] cannot become a free-for-all hellscape where anything can be said with no consequences.”
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Is Prayut quiet due to humbleness or unpopularity?
Musk’s Twitter: hate speech spikes, execs sacked, Trump happy
Turkey raises terrorism red flags over nordic NATO apps
Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket
Stealing from the Red Cross – How low can Thailand’s corrupt officials go?
“Where is Nancy?” Man attacks US Speaker Pelosi’s husband with hammer
Puffing Israeli passenger puts Bangkok flight at risk
This weekend: Thailand Comic Con 2022 in Bangkok
Hornbills fly again over Lampang Chae Son
Palang Pracharath Party could be dissolved, ex-acting PM banned
Thailand’s First Food Rescue App “Yindii” | Thaiger Podcast Ep.10
World-Class Medical Hub for Regenerative Cellular Therapy Centre in Bangkok, Thailand
Content creators should not miss all included at GUMP Ari.
Thailand News Today | Thailand will officially enter winter tomorrow
Thai policeman & govt official arrested for selling personal info to scam call centre
Police say US gunman’s weapon was taken from him a week before attack
Useful Thai phrases every visitors in Thailand should know
Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside giant python
Cabinet agrees to let foreigners buy land and houses in Thailand
Delicious Thai fruits that will delight your taste buds
North and South Thailand, what’s the difference?
5 irresistible cafes in Pattaya (2022)
Mother seeks help after 14 year old daughter turns to prostitution
Ugandan prostitute snatches hundreds of thousands of baht from British tourist in Pattaya
Eat a dick! (A waffle dick)
Hundreds of Chinese citizens arrested in Bangkok drug party raid
Tourism officials plan Loy Krathong events for 6 Thai provinces
Beautiful nature near Bangkok to visit when you need to recharge
61 year old man beaten to death at Bangkok train station
Missing Russian’s body found at sea near Patong Beach
Angry elephant smashes pickup truck windscreen in northeast Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Indonesia3 days ago
Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside giant python
- Property News4 days ago
Cabinet agrees to let foreigners buy land and houses in Thailand
- Food3 days ago
Delicious Thai fruits that will delight your taste buds
- Guides2 days ago
North and South Thailand, what’s the difference?
- Best Bites2 days ago
5 irresistible cafes in Pattaya (2022)
- Crime3 days ago
Mother seeks help after 14 year old daughter turns to prostitution
- Crime3 days ago
Ugandan prostitute snatches hundreds of thousands of baht from British tourist in Pattaya
- Indonesia3 days ago
Eat a dick! (A waffle dick)
Recent comments: