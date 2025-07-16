Asia awaits: Turkish Airlines unleashes flight frenzy on Bangkok

Airline launches new three-times-weekly route to Phnom Penh in early December

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal3 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 16, 2025
253 2 minutes read
Photo courtesy of Tripadvisor

Turkish Airlines is poised to significantly expand its presence in Southeast Asia, with Bangkok firmly in its sights. From October 27, the airline will offer an impressive 21 flights per week to the Thai capital from Istanbul, marking a substantial boost in connectivity.

This ambitious move underscores Turkish Airlines’ commitment to the region and solidifies Bangkok’s status as a premier global travel hub. These additional services will provide travellers with enhanced convenience, opening new gateways to and from Thailand, a consistently popular tourist destination.

Bangkok, a vibrant epicentre of Thai culture with its bustling street life, ancient temples, and modern shopping, stands to benefit immensely. This surge in flight availability is expected to draw a fresh wave of diverse international tourists, potentially encouraging broader exploration across Southeast Asia.

The expansion extends beyond Bangkok. From December 10, Turkish Airlines will also launch a new three-times-weekly route to Phnom Penh, Cambodia. This new service will not only increase flight frequencies via Bangkok but also create a vital tourism link to Cambodia, a nation experiencing remarkable growth in visitor numbers.

With these additions, Turkish Airlines will serve 10 destinations across Thailand, Cambodia, Myanmar, Malaysia, and Vietnam, cementing its role in the region’s burgeoning tourism economy. This expanded network is set to connect travellers to new markets, driving cross-border tourism and trade, and is expected to significantly impact Thailand’s aviation sector and wider economy.

Beyond its growth, Turkish Airlines is strengthening ties with Thai Airways International. This strategic cooperation will lead to over 40 flights per week between Istanbul and Bangkok, reported Travel and Tour World.

“When service like that from two powerhouse carriers joins forces, that connectivity is a no-brainer for our guests, allowing them more options and flexibility during their travels,” a source stated.

This collaboration is anticipated to significantly boost inbound tourism, particularly from Europe, where Turkish Airlines commands a substantial following. For Thai Airways, this partnership presents a golden opportunity to extend its global reach among European travellers and solidify Bangkok’s position as a crucial stopover point for international journeys between Asia and Europe.

The joint commitment to increasing direct flights highlights the surging interest in Southeast Asia and the vital role of intercontinental air travel in driving tourism.

