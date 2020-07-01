World
Japanese man earns master’s degree in ninja studies
A Japanese man has become the first person in the world to hold a master’s degree in ninja studies.
Genichi Mitsuhashi, aged 45, completed the courses which involved learning basic martial arts and climbing mountains in a stealthy way. He spent the last two years at Mie University studying the history, traditions, and fighting techniques of ninjas, including mysterious agents of feudal Japan.
Ninjas were well-known for their secrecy and high levels of skill. They were also masters of espionage, sabotage, assassinations, and guerrilla warfare in the 14th century. Mitsuhashi says, however, that through his learning, he found that ninjas were also independent farmers.
Because of this, he moved to the mountainous province of Iga, some 220 miles from Tokyo, Japan ‘s capital, to better understand how they lived.
Mitsuhashi says, “Iga is where the Ninja used to live. The climate of this area has created the very nature of the Ninja.”
Mitsuhashi grows his own rice and vegetables in Iga, where he runs a local inn. He also teaches martial arts and ninjutsu (the art of ninja) at his own dojo.
In 2018, Mie University established the International Ninja Research Center in Iga, becoming the first university in the world dedicated to ninja studies.
Apart from history, students also learn traditional fighting and survival skills, including basic martial arts, and how to cross mountainous areas while remaining undetected.
Ninja studies professor Yuji Yamada said that Mitsuhashi was a dedicated student who literally devoted his life to being a ninja.
Mitsuhashi, who wants to pursue a doctorate in ninja studies, said that the course had taught him about both the present and the past.
“It is important for modern Japan to live independently for your own survival and prosperity,” he said. “The world for each of us is not global, but local, the era of globalism is over.”
Harvey Weinstein lawsuit reaches US$19 million settlement
The New York Attorney General has announced that an agreement had been reached to settle two sexual misconduct lawsuits on behalf of multiple women against Harvey Weinstein for almost $19 million on Tuesday. This did not sit well with the lawyers representing six of the women who made accusations against the jailed former film producer, describing the proposed deal a “sellout” that did not require Weinstein to accept responsibility or personally pay any money.
The settlement, which still needs to be approved by a federal judge and a bankruptcy court, would resolve a lawsuit filed against Weinstein, his production company and his brother by the New York Attorney General’s Office in 2018.
It would also settle a separate class action suit brought on behalf of women who have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment or assault, according to the New York Attorney General Letitia James.
She also mentioned on twitter…”After all harassment, threats, and discrimination, these survivors are finally receiving some kind of justice.”
EU temporarily bans flights from Pakistan International Airlines
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency has announced today that Pakistan International Airlines would not be allowed to fly to Europe for at least six months after the country ‘s aviation minister revealed that nearly a third of Pakistani pilots had cheated during their pilot tests.
Pakistan International Airlines spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez said that because of the pandemic, PIA has not been flying to Europe. He said the airline had hoped to resume its flights to Oslo, Copenhagen, Paris, Barcelona, and Milan in the next two months.
Hafeez, however, says the pilot scandal has “really hurt us” and added, “We’ve really hit the rock bottom that I’m so sad to say.”
The investigation into an Airbus A320 accident on May 22, which killed 97 people in the southern port city of Karachi, revealed that 260 of the 860 pilots in Pakistan had cheated during their examinations, but were still licensed by Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority.
Since then, the government has fired five officials from the regulatory agency and is reportedly considering criminal charges against them.
In a letter announcing the ban, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency pointed out that it was concerned about the validity of the Pakistani pilot licenses and that Pakistan is currently not capable of certifying and overseeing its operators and aircraft in accordance with applicable international standards.
Hafeez told the Associated Press that PIA had alerted both the civil aviation authority and the Pakistani regulatory authority over concerns of some of its pilot licenses.
In 2019, one of its aircraft skipped off the runway in northern Pakistan, causing PIA to ground 17 pilots over the same licensure concerns.
Hafeez says that it will now be difficult for the national airline to regain its reputation as just over a decade ago, PIA was considered one of the best airlines.
Aviation experts fear that the EU’s ban may have an impact on PIA’s flights to the United Kingdom and Canada, as its aircraft will not be able to fly over Europe, forcing longer routes.
Chinese scientists find new flu strain similar to 2009 swine flu
Chinese scientists have identified a new strain of the flu similar to the 2009 swine flu, saying it has the potential to become a pandemic in China. The researchers are concerned that it may further mutate so that it can spread easily from person to person and trigger a global outbreak.
While this is not an immediate problem, they say, it has “all the hallmarks” of being highly adapted to infect humans and needs close monitoring. Due to being a new strain, people could have little or no immunity to the virus.
Scientists write in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, that measures to control the virus in pigs and close monitoring of workers in the pig industry should be implemented quickly.
The last flu pandemic in the world was the 2009 outbreak of swine flu. But it was less deadly than initially feared, largely because many older people had some immunity to it, probably due to its similarity to other flu viruses that had circulated years earlier.
The swine-origin influenza A (H1N1) virus appeared in 2009 and was first found in human beings in Mexico.
This virus, called A/H1N1pdm09, is now covered by the annual flu vaccine to ensure that people are protected. At the moment, it’s not a big threat, but Prof. Kin-Chow Chang and his colleagues who studied it, say it’s “something to keep an eye on”.
