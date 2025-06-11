High school student killed in tragic Phrae motorcycle crash

Routine errand turns deadly as teenage ride ends in disaster

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic accident occurred when a group of high school students, on their way to get haircuts after class, were involved in a motorcycle collision. The incident resulted in the death of a student after being run over by a truck yesterday, June 10.

Police Lieutenant Sittipoj Thananchai from the Huaima Police Station received a report from the Baan Thin subdistrict patrol about an accident near the Rong Fong-Pa Daeng road, close to Mor Kimhan Clinic and the entrance to the Pong Sri crematorium in Phrae province. Emergency services from the Banthin subdistrict municipality were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, they found a male Grade 12 student from a local high school, wearing his school’s physical education uniform, severely injured. Despite attempts to perform CPR and contacting an ambulance from Phrae Hospital, the student, referred to as A, succumbed to his injuries.

Nattakorn, a 29 year old truck driver, explained that he was transporting stones to a shop in the Banthin subdistrict. He witnessed the students riding motorcycles individually when they accidentally collided, causing the deceased to fall under his truck.

Related Articles

Despite efforts to brake, the truck, due to its heavy load, ran over the student. Nattakorn stopped the vehicle and remained at the scene.

Another student involved, Boy, recounted that he and B, both Grade 12 students from the same school, were riding together, whereas A was riding alone.

They were heading to get haircuts when a car in front prompted A to lose control, leading to the collision and subsequent fatal accident, reported KhaoSod.

The police documented the scene and surrounding conditions as evidence. A’s body was sent to Phrae Hospital for an autopsy. Further investigation into the exact cause of the accident is underway.

In similar news, a heartbreaking accident took place at a well-known hazardous intersection in Mueang district, Phetchaburi province, where a pickup truck collided with a motorcycle. The impact claimed the lives of a mother and her daughter on the spot. The pickup driver, visibly shaken, remained at the scene awaiting police arrival.

Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

