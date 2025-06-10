Prachin Buri school lunch suspected in food poisoning outbreak

Some 23 teachers and students from Prachin Kalyani School in Prachin Buri were hospitalised after experiencing nausea and vomiting following their lunch. The meal, which included chicken rice and noodles, is suspected of causing food poisoning. Samples have been sent for examination.

At 3.30pm yesterday, June 9, Prachin Buri Deputy Governor Chanathip Khokmani was informed by Jesada Deelerth, the school director, about the incident. The affected people were transported to Chaophraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital and Chakkraphong Camp Hospital for emergency treatment.

Most of the students who fell ill are from the lower secondary classes. The school’s administration quickly coordinated with emergency services for their transport.

Chaophraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital received 15 students and one teacher, while the remaining seven were taken to Chakkraphong Camp Hospital.

Currently, 14 students and one teacher were admitted to Chaophraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital, with five patients now released. Eleven still remain hospitalised.

At Chakkraphong Camp Hospital, three students have been discharged, leaving four still receiving treatment. The provincial public health office is investigating the source of the outbreak, reported KhaoSod.

Jesada reported that those severely affected showed symptoms of fever and chills. The emergency response was prompt, with ambulances quickly dispatched to the school. The school has halted the sale of chicken rice and submitted the food samples to the provincial health office for testing.

